EDITORIAL: Restore full media access to Assembly

Article Audio:

Leave it to state lawmakers to use the pandemic as an excuse to limit freedom of the press.

But that’s exactly what the state Assembly leadership is doing by continuing to limit reporter access to lawmakers in the Assembly chamber under outdated health restrictions put in place to curb the spread of covid.

Continuing with the policy for reporters while lifting other restrictions for everyone else flies in the face of open government and transparency,

It’s a policy that needs to be reversed.

Covering the Legislature is challenging. Many bills are reviewed, debated and passed in rapid succession at all hours, particularly during the budget process, which is going on now, and when the legislative session is winding down.

In order to learn what’s going on and to get comments from dozens of lawmakers so they can write timely reports for their newspapers, TV stations, radio stations and social media, reporters must be able to move freely around the capitol and reach these lawmakers easily.

Before the pandemic, reporters had a fair amount of freedom in the Assembly. They could walk right onto the floor of the chamber and approach lawmakers at their desks during session. Reporters now have to ask the sergeant at arms to go and get specific lawmakers, a time-consuming, unnecessary formality that allows lawmakers to dodge the reporters.

Reporters also were allowed to enter the area behind the dais — which leads to the speaker’s office, conference room and lounge. This was an accepted practice among the press and lawmakers for years, with no one raising a fuss about it.

But then the pandemic hit. To limit the spread of the virus, reporters were relegated to a handful of chairs in the back of the chamber and in the well of the chamber floor, and were prohibited from meeting lawmakers at their desks, according a letter written in January by Legislative Correspondents Association President Zach Williams to Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie.

Those restrictions made sense when the pandemic was in full swing. But now that pandemic-era restrictions — including for masks and social distancing — have been lifted virtually everywhere, there’s no reason to continue them.

Yet the speaker insists on maintaining the restrictions for the current legislative session.

Certainly not all lawmakers relish the idea of speaking to reporters. But whether they like it or not, dealing with reporters is part of the job they get paid $142,000 a year to do. They are obligated to be transparent and accessible.

The only plausible explanation for maintaining the post-covid restrictions is to shield those lawmakers from tough questions and from having to explain their actions to their constituents.

The speaker isn’t just punishing reporters with this policy. He’s punishing all residents of the state who rely on these reporters to tell them what’s going on with their state government.

Categories: Editorial, Opinion