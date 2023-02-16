For Siena men’s basketball, ‘time to win’ is here

Article Audio:

The calendar shows March is still a bit away.

Andrew Platek wants the Saints to demonstrate the urgency that college basketball demands in that month.

Like, right now.

“We only have a few games left, you know?” Platek said. “It’s the end of the season. It’s time to win. It’s getting to that time where you either win or you go home, and I think we’ve got to start treating our games like that.”

Platek said that after the Siena men’s basketball program’s win Sunday, a victory that completed a second regular-season sweep of a MAAC opponent in a three-day stretch for the Saints. Those back-to-back wins against Mount St. Mary’s and Marist, though, came against two of the MAAC’s weakest teams, and the Saints were far from perfect in those outings. Right after Sunday’s eight-point win against Marist, Siena head coach Carmen Maciariello described it as one “that wasn’t a very good performance,” and said Tuesday that the Saints’ preparation ahead of Friday’s 9 p.m. home game against Quinnipiac at MVP Arena in Albany needed to focus on a “battle [with] our own demons,” which Maciariello said were on display against the Red Foxes.

“Just inconsistency,” said Maciariello, whose club led by as many as 17 points in Sunday’s second half, yet found itself dealing with a much tighter score down the stretch. “I’d love to be able to have a team that completely guarded their hearts out for 40 minutes. I think we relaxed [with] the lead.”

An inability to consistently grow leads has been a common lament for Maciariello during his four seasons guiding the Saints. With this season’s club, though, part of the issue in recent weeks has been the way the program’s roster of available players has rotated. Eleven Saints have appeared in at least half of the team’s games, and six of those players have missed at least some action due to injury or illness during the last month of play. It’s no secret that Siena went a stretch of weeks with limited practices due to its roster’s relative health, but Maciariello labeled that as an “excuse” the program wasn’t looking to use as an alibi for some of its recent up-and-down play.

“But I think the good thing is we’ll have these guys’ attention for a nice week of practice,” Maciariello said.

Ahead of its attempt to claim a regular-season sweep of Quinnipiac (8-7 MAAC, 17-9 overall), Siena (11-4, 17-9) sits in third place in the MAAC standings, but is only a half-game back of co-leaders Iona and Rider. Siena defeated both of those clubs earlier this season, and travels to play them during this month’s final weekend. The Saints’ game against Quinnipiac is not technically a must-win for them — and no game truly reaches that status until next month — but a loss to the Bobcats makes Siena’s chase of a MAAC regular-season title much more difficult.

Siena forward Michael Baer, though, said the Saints’ only focus this week was on what’s directly in front of them.

“It’s just one game at a time,” Baer said.

For a third game in a row, the Saints appear to be set to play with nearly their full complement of players available. While Jordan Kellier (foot) remains out, the rest of the Saints’ rotation players are expected to be in uniform. That’s a key development for the team, which only has five games left in its regular season and needs on-court minutes together for its core players. Against Marist, the top-11 lineups for Siena in terms of time played each had at least one player — either Javian McCollum or Michael Eley — who had missed the team’s loss the prior Sunday against Niagara.

“Having Javian back is huge, having Michael Eley back is huge,” Baer said. “That helps the offense flow a little bit better.”

This past weekend, though, Siena’s offense wasn’t smooth, even as it added back two of its best pure scorers in Eley and McCollum. That was evident on a number of possessions that saw the Saints over-pass instead of taking open shots within the flow of their offense.

“Once you do that, nothing good comes from when you get later into that shot clock — unless you get bailed out,” Maciariello said.

“Like Carm says: shots, not turnovers,” Platek said. “Usually when we turn down open shots, what tends to happen is we’ll make a forced play or something that will lead to a turnover.”

The solution?

“We have to make the most of every practice,” Maciariello said. “We have to continue to get better.”

