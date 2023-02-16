Full Court Press Row: Episode 4

By Michael Kelly and Adam Shinder |
Basketball over hoop
On the latest episode of Full Court Press Row, Adam Shinder and Michael Kelly discuss a busy time in Capital Region college basketball. First off is a breakdown of the Siena men’s team’s weekend sweep of Mount St. Mary’s and Marist.

Next up is a look at UAlbany men’s basketball, which snapped its nine-game losing streak Wednesday with an impressive home win against UMBC.

The show wraps up with a look ahead at some big games this weekend for all four area Division I teams, including the Siena men’s primetime home game Friday night against Quinnipiac and Saturday’s crucial meeting with Maine for the UAlbany women.

