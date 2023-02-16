Girls’ basketball: Cohoes beats Mekeel Christian in Class B play-in game

An up close photo of a Mekeel player's jersey with basketball

File

HIGH SCHOOLS – Julia Marcil scored a game-high 19 points, leading No. 16 seed Cohoes to a 54-29 win over No. 17 Mekeel Christian Academy in a Section II Class B girls’ basketball tournament play-in game Thursday night.

Quincy Hytko added 10 points for Cohoes, which also got nine points from Cam Chicaway and eight from Carli O’Hara. The Tigers built their lead with an 18-5 first quarter, then outscored Mekeel Christian 16-4 in the third quarter to put the game out of reach.

Alannah Barhill led the way for Mekeel Christian, finishing with 11 points.

Cohoes will visit No. 1 seed Albany Academy in a first-round game on Saturday at 6 p.m.

