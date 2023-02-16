Greg Wrobel dies, owned landmark Saratoga Springs nightclub The Rafter

Article Audio:

SARATOGA SPRINGS – Gregory Wrobel, creator of The Rafters nightclub in Saratoga Springs, recently died at 75.

Wrobel, who died Feb. 11, was known for The Rafters, a popular nightclub in the ’70s and ’80s that he created from a barn he redesigned on his parents property. The club showcased his old motorcycle hanging from the ceiling and rooms filled with lights designed by Wrobel.

The club also was what led Wrobel to his wife, Judy Chase. The couple was together 25 years before getting married in 1997.

After his passing, dozens of friends and community members on the Rafters Fan Club Facebook page shared memories of Wrobel.

“We were all so fortunate to have the Rafters, a high end nightclub for its time, right in our own backyard,” said Edward Perrella in a Facebook comment. “Greg was a really great guy. He created a disco like no other club, never to be imitated.”

“God rest his soul. A mentor in my life. Thank you Greg for all your words of encouragement,” said Nile Steigerwald in a Facebook comment.

“RIP Greg, your dream gave us all an outlet to escape the ’70’s,” said Michael Joseph Rigney in a Facebook comment.

Wrobel is survived by his wife, his children Emma Wrobel and Josh Wrobel, his sister, his cousin and three grandchildren.

A celebration of Wrobel’s life will be held in July and incorporate two of the things he loved, mirror balls and disco music.

Wrobel’s obituary states that his love of his family, friends, golf and politics kept him going even when cancer made the pain increasingly hard to bear.

Calling hours for relatives and friends will be from 4-7 p.m. on Friday at the William J. Burke & Sons/Bussing & Cunniff Funeral Homes, at 628 North Broadway in Saratoga Springs.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Sunday Feb. 18, at the Church of St. Peter, at 241 Broadway, followed by a burial in Greenridge Cemetery on Lincoln Avenue.

Categories: Entertainment, News, Saratoga Springs