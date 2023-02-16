Images: Saratoga Springs girls’ gymnasts compete Wednesday (16 photos)

By Steven Cook |
Two photos: A gymnast dismounting upside down from the vault and a gymnast on her hands on the beam
PHOTOGRAPHER: Steven Cook
Article Audio:
SARATOGA SPRINGS – Saratoga Springs’ girls’ gymnastic team competed Wednesday in the Section II gymnastics championships Wednesday and took another team title.

Photos from our Erica Miller

More: Saratoga Springs girls’ gymnastics wins another Section II title; Bethlehem’s Browne takes all-around

