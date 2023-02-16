Images: SUNY Schenectady’s guest chef series with Tara Kitchen’s Aneesa Waheed (11 photos)

SCHENECTADY – A look at Wednesday’s annual James G. Westervelt guest chef series at SUNY Schenectady, with Wednesday’s guest chef Tara Kitchen’s Aneesa Waheed.
Photos from our Erica Miller
| Everything Schenectady | All Local News |
—Help us bring this to you, check out our subscribe page at: DailyGazette.com/Subscribe
.
.
| Everything Schenectady | All Local News |
—Help us bring this to you, check out our subscribe page at: DailyGazette.com/Subscribe
.
.
| Everything Schenectady | All Local News |
—Help us bring this to you, check out our subscribe page at: DailyGazette.com/Subscribe
.
.
| Everything Schenectady | All Local News |
.
.
GAZETTE COVERAGE
Ensure access to everything we do, today and every day, check out our subscribe page at DailyGazette.com/Subscribe
More from The Daily Gazette:
Categories: Business, Food, Life and Arts, Life and Arts, News, News, Schenectady, Schenectady County