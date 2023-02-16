In the Pocket: Nolan hopes for Open Championship entries in Schenectady

Article Audio:

IN THE POCKET – When one of the Schenectady USBC’s marquee events kicks off this weekend with its Open Championship at Boulevard Bowl, association president Bill “Coach” Nolan, will be crossing his fingers.

Previously known as the “City Tournament,” the Open Championship will be contested over 10 squads the next two weekends. Although the format is now a three-person handicap team event — costing only $25 per person — there are optional events for team scratch, singles handicap and singles scratch for an additional $10 per event, as well as brackets. First place for the team handicap event will be $1,200, based on 80 teams. Handicap will be 100% of 240. One in eight teams will cash.

“I am optimistic, although right now entries are down from last year,” said Nolan, who added that he’s received 31 team entries so far. “We are off to a late start, but we normally get plenty of teams that walk in.”

The tournament runs squads on Friday (6:30 p.m.), Saturday (2:30 p.m.) and Sunday (9 a.m., 12 p.m. and 2:30 p.m.) both this weekend and next weekend. It’s open to all USBC-sanctioned bowlers.

“We have a lot of competition these days,” Nolan admitted, pointing to the dramatic increase of tournaments offered not only by all the local centers but also by the TNBA and the Underground Bowling Association. “We’ve revamped our local association awards program, and we introduced brackets a few years ago. We have been able to keep our entry fee very reasonable. You would think that the bowlers would like to support their own association.”

For more information on the Schenectady USBC Open Championship, contact Nolan (518-210-3639) or association manager Lloyd Denny (518-370-0614).

BOWLING’S BACKBONE

Nolan, 71, has been a central part of the local bowling scene for more than 40 years. A longtime junior coach, the Rotterdam native has been the Schenectady USBC’s president for seven years but has served on its board of directors for several decades.

“I think going out and meeting the bowlers in the centers is my favorite part of the job. I really enjoy that,” he said. “But I also enjoy so many other parts of it, as well. I’ve been involved in the association’s administration side for 30 years, helping to run junior programs and tournaments.”

Nolan also served as assistant coach for the Schenectady High School girls’ bowling team.

When Nolan isn’t coaching, running tournaments or organizing association meetings and events, he’s often found bowling himself. For many years, the classic down-and-in bowler competed in four leagues per week. Currently, he’s bowling in both the Towne Majors Tuesday night at Towne Bowling Academy — where he’s been the secretary/treasurer for more than 25 years — and the Alley Kats, also at Towne Bowling Academy, on Friday nights. But he also subs in numerous other leagues, including the City Catholic league at Boulevard Bowl and the Towne Mixed Doubles.

“I bowled more than 300 games a year ago, and I decided that was a little too much for me,” he said with a laugh.

He’s overseen many changes to the Towne Majors league.

“We’ve had to revamp the league to keep it viable over the years,” he noted. “It started out as a scratch league, and we used to have three-person teams bowling four games a night. Now, it’s a handicap league, and we bowl just three games a night. But a lot of our bowlers have improved their games by competing against the scratch bowlers we have.”

The Notre Dame-Bishop Gibbons and SUNY Schenectady graduate studied social studies at UAlbany and has been teaching in some form or another ever since.

“I didn’t bowl in high school, but watching how much fun all the kids had during the sectionals, I wish I did,” he said.

Nolan has 24 perfect games and four 800 triples, including a high triple of 835. His best average was a 221.

“I guess my most memorable achievement in bowling was rolling back-to-back 300 games in the Vitalo league,” he said. “My son, Mike, and I won the City Tournament doubles title one year, and I competed in a PBA Regional back when they were held at The Bowlers Club. I’ve also bowled in the USBC Nationals for 23 consecutive years.”

Although he’s coached thousands of people over the years, Nolan hasn’t changed his own game very much.

“I’m a down-and-in classic-style bowler,” he said. “I’ve worked over the years to try and develop my style more in the modern game, but my thought process is very linear. It’s hard for me to see the angles and how the ball reacts in the back ends, so I stick to being as straight as possible.”

STRIKES & SPARES

The late Kenny Hall’s Celebration of Life will be held Saturday from 1-6 p.m. at Schenectady Municipal Golf Course.

Towne Bowling Academy proprietor Marty Capullo Jr. rolled back-to-back 300 games and struck in his first 26 frames during an 837 triple Tuesday night in the Towne Majors league. He’s recorded roughly 70 perfect games.

Steve Wagoner defeated Dave Handlowich 233-225 in the finals to capture the Sammy V’s Good Stuff Singles Eliminator Tournament last weekend at Towne Bowling Academy. Wagoner picked up $1,000.

Kyle Haines and Nick Harris won their second consecutive Bazar’s Auto Super Bowl Bakers Doubles Tournament at Uncle Sam Lanes in Troy with a total of 1,724. They split $1,200. Anthony Scaccia-Janelle Irwin (1,714, $750), Mark James-Joe Mazuryk (1,682, $550), Mike Neumann-Suzie Morine (1,681, $450) and Brian LeClair- Taylor LeClair (1,653, $340) rounded out the top five.

Sportsman’s Bowl will host the Amateur League Bowlers Association of New York’s special doubles scramble Sunday at 9:30 a.m. The event is limited to the first 28 teams to submit their paid entry, which is $90 per team. As always, only competitors with averages less than 215 are eligible.

Kingpin’s Alley Family Fun Center hosts its Scratch Doubles Tournament Sunday 10 a.m. Entry fee is $180 per team. One in five teams will advance to the bracket finals. First place will be $2,000, based on 50 entries. Qualifying will be five games across 10 lanes. For reservations, contact Tom Earl (518-763-2734) or Tom Donato (518-788-0771).

Applications for the John Drexel Memorial Scholarship are now open. Contact Julie Drexel for more information on her Facebook page. Bowlers not on social media can request an application via email at [email protected]

The Capital District Youth Scholarship Tour returns to Sportsman’s Bowl Saturday for a 1:30 p.m. start.

LPBT co-founder and PWBA Hall of Famer John Falzone, 80, died earlier this week. He served as the LPBT’s president and commissioner after founding the LPBT in 1981, shortly after the dissolution of the Women’s Professional Bowlers Association.

Town ’N Country will host the Albany USBC Trio Tournament March 11 (1 p.m.), March 12 (9:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.), March 18 (1 p.m.) and March 19 (1 p.m.). Entry fee is $105 per team. Handicap will be 100% of a 225 average. First place will be $1,500, based on 60 teams. A $9 crossover sanction fee will be required if not an Albany USBC member. For more information, contact Albany USBC association manager Bob Napier at 518-874-4544.

The 49th annual Electric City Women’s 600 Club Tournament will be held at Sportsman’s Bowl March 5 at 1 p.m. Entry forms are available at Sportsman’s Bowl, Towne Bowling Academy and Boulevard Bowl. The tournament is open to any female bowler that has ever bowled a 600 series. Entry forms must be turned in prior to Feb. 27. There will be no walk-ins accepted. For more information, contact Marianne Hogle at 518-393-8907.

Town ’N Country’s annual Invitational, a 64-person seeded, double-elimination match-play tournament, will have out-of-league qualifying Feb. 25 at 10 a.m. and Feb. 26 at 11 a.m. Handicap is 90% of 230. Top prize is estimated to be $1,000. The finals will be March 5 at 10 a.m. Call Town & Country (518-456-1113) for reservations.

MAJOR BOWLING

Lee Aiezza found the line for a 286 game route to an 829 triple, Marty Capullo Jr. ripped a 268-790 and R.J. Martinez rolled a perfect game during a 783 to pace the City League Monday night at Towne Bowling Academy. Jeff Whitehouse also produced a perfect game.

Mike Guidarelli tossed a 289-764, Austin Van Buren slammed a 276-758, Billy McGaffin Jr. tallied a 268-734 and Jamie Diamond belted a 257-730 to lead the Sportsman’s Majors Monday night at Sportsman’s Bowl.

Jason Palmer delivered a 259-988, Ken Wilkins shot a 276-974 and Lee Quivey rolled a 246-926 in the Frank DePalma Boulevard Classic Tuesday night at Boulevard Bowl.

Sub Rich Strath rolled a 300 game and an 836 triple during a 1,081 four-game set, teammate Lindsey McPhail also had a 300 game d ring a 1,031 four-game series, John Askew ripped a 289-1036 and Scott Rogers delivered a 279-1,019 in the Towne Mixed Doubles Wednesday night at Towne Bowling Academy.

CITY LEAGUE

Standings

Towne Bowling Academy 1 7-4, ABS 14-7, DeCrescente Distributing 14-7, Sindoni Sausage 14-7, Broadway Lanes 13-8, Downs Roofing 13-8, Rollarama 13-8, 20 North 12-9, KKV Recovery 12-9, Mohawk Honda/Chevrolet 11-10, Drive Line Motor 10-11, Falvey Real Estate 9-12, The Heritage Group 9-12, Boulevard Bowl 8-13, Bootlegger’s 8-13, J&F Lawncare 7-14, Kristel Mechanical 7-14, 518 Aliens 7-14, WMS Leasing 6-15, Da Royalty 6-15.

———

Match summaries

Mohawk Honda/Chevrolet (2)

Ed Gumm 203-258-201 — 661, Chip Tashjian 172-182-235 — 589, Brad Lawyer 247-228-211 — 686, Jody Becker 191-260-231 — 682. Totals: 813-928-878 — 2,619.

Drive Line Motor (1)

Kate Clark 256-213-246 — 715, Chris Allen 193-163-212 — 568, Rob Beedelson 216-190-178 — 584, John Askew 185-257-223 — 665. Totals: 850-823-859 — 2,532.

———

Boulevard Bowl (1)

P.J. Derenzo 204-232-207 — 643, John Mecca 195-175-199 — 569, Ken Wilkins 214-207-258 — 679, Mike Scaccia 221-226-188 — 635. Totals: 834-840-852 — 2,526.

The Heritage Group (2)

Patricia Kelly 190-241-188 — 619, Amanda Chrzanowski 235-279-209 — 723, Mike Nolan 222-227-205 — 654, Bob Messick 229-233-198 — 660. Totals: 876-980-800 — 2,656.

———

J&F Lawncare (1)

Jason Brown 239-234-205 — 678, Nick Stricos 243-197-171 — 611, Joe DeVellis Jr. 214-209-218 — 626, R.J. Martinez 300-227-256 — 783. Totals: 981-867-850 — 2,698.

Bootlegger’s (2)

Cassius Boyd 226-179-234 — 639, Karrie Blake 200-227-186 — 613, Eric Quinlivan 201-225-216 — 642, Marc Fowler 225-268-235 — 728. Totals: 852-899-871 — 2,622.

———

Kristel Mechanical (2)

Ed White 279-235-226 — 740, Bob Faragon 194-234-241 — 669, Bryan Kelley 264-256-233 — 753, Jeff Whitehouse 226-191-300 — 717. Totals: 963-916-1,000 — 2,879.

WMS Leasing (1)

Chad Sutliff 264-228-248 — 740, Stephen Alexander 236-243-224 — 703, Lindsey McPhail 228-192-267 — 687, Tom Egan Jr. 252-206-211 — 669. Totals: 980-869-950 — 2,799.

———

518 Aliens (2)

Chuck Schissler 245-254-214 — 713, Jenn Schissler 234-257-154 — 645, Chris Lee 237-216-210 — 663, Gabe Criscuolo 199-207-202 — 608. Totals: 915-934-780 — 2,629.

Da Royalty (1)

Will Cunningham 203-222-227 — 652, Seth Friend 187-213-196 — 596, A.J. Collins 204-226-194 — 624, David Squires 269-243-219 — 731. Totals: 863-904-836 — 2,603.

———

Towne Bowling Academy (2)

Tom Earl 247-298-193 — 738, Tony Palumbo 256-201-244 — 701, Marty Capullo Jr. 266-256-268 — 790, Debbie Capullo 235-218-158 — 611. Totals: 1,004-973-863 — 2,840.

ABS (1)

Jeff Kallner 253-205-256 — 714, Kenny Livengood 249-269-234 — 752, Craig Taylor 201-233-222 — 656, Matt Fazzone 244-255-215 — 714. Totals: 947-962-927 — 2,836.

———

Broadway Lanes (1)

Roy Vanderbogart 207-168-225 — 600, John Pancake 249-195-212 — 656, Steve Wagoner 279-174-245 — 698, Justin Barcomb 258-237-213 — 708. Totals: 993-774-895 — 2,662.

DeCrescente Distributing (2)

Jessica Aiezza 248-193-268 — 709, Brian Mariano 217-215-192 — 624, Suzie Morine 247-234-225 — 706, Liz Kuhlkin 247-265-234 — 746. Totals: 959-907-919 — 2,785.

———

Sindoni Sausage (2)

Scott Chastenay 189-236-234 — 659, Mike Dicerbo 170-258-259 — 687, Rich Strath 237-279-244 — 760, Joe VanDerLinden 195-191-215 — 601. Totals: 791-964-952 — 2,707.

Downs Roofing (1)

David Orzechowski 247-245-171 — 663 Nick Barnes 216-185-267 — 668, Ryan Karabin 245-267-224 — 736, Billy Wigand 232-211-171 — 614. Totals: 940-908-833 — 2,681.

———

Rollarama (1)

Dan Rotter 243-172-167 — 582, Jeremy Clute 226-183-279 — 688, Ron Paradiso 243-222-179 — 644, Ken LaBelle Jr. 259-279-227 — 765. Totals: 971-856-852 — 2,679.

KKR Recovery (2)

Alyssa Griffin 162-225-223 — 610, Nick DiCerbo 207-225-193 — 625, Kara Struffolino 193-223-237 — 653, Vinny Struffolino 155-211-237 — 603. Totals: 717-684-890 — 2,491.

———

Falvey Real Estate (0)

Dan Auricchio 256-229-217 — 702, Ron Unser 147-185-246 — 578, Lee Aiezza 268-275-286 — 829, Jeff Young 170-226-191 — 587. Totals: 841-915-940 — 2,696.

20 North (3)

Tommy Donato 248-247-237 — 732, Nick Galusha 258-266-237 — 761, Joel Donato 232-210-225 — 667, Mark James 248-201-247 — 696. Totals: 986-924-946 — 2,856.

SPORTSMAN’S MAJORS

Standings

JL Designs 24-4, Universal Auto Parts 23-5, Precision Floors 21-7, Muny Grille 20-8, All in 1 Realty 18-10, Van Buren Enterprises 17-11, TSS Printing 16-12, Metroland Photo 13-15, Bob’s Pro Shop 12-16, TheSignBandits.com 10-18, EBF Strong 8.5-19.5, IDID 6-22, Klonowski’s Pro Shop 5-23, Team 14 2.5-25.5.

———

Match summaries

Metroland Photo (3)

Lee Quivey 203-217-215 — 635, Jason Lott 187-180-245 — 612, Steve Renzi 212-200-235 — 647, Mike Gallitelli 195-200-199 — 594. Totals: 797-797-894 — 2,488.

IDID (1)

Dean Halpin 232-253-192 — 677, Joe Gordon 178-158-149 — 485, Jim Valentino 182-204-184 — 570, Mike Liberatore 190-192-158 — 540. Totals: 782-807-683 — 2,272.

———

Team 14 (1.5)

Vacant 194-194-194 — 582, Vacant 224-224-224 — 672, Vacant 195-195-195 — 585, Vacant 232-232-232 — 696. Totals: 845-845-845 — 2,535.

EBF Strong (2.5)

Rich Bauer 218-189-236 — 643, Melissa Childrose 242-172-182 — 596, J.P. Harrell 185-279-182 — 646 Chris Fawcett 276-205-236 — 717. Totals: 921-845-836 — 2,602.

———

Muny Grille (3)

Jay Diamond 233-226-198 — 657, Sherm Bowman 202-176-223 — 601, Mark Ray 230-226-219 — 675, Jamie Diamond 257-249-224 — 730. Totals: 922-877-864 — 2,663.

Klononwski’s Pro Shop (1)

Anthony Clay 228-237-187 — 652, Christian Caputo 214-268-183 — 665, Jackielynn Noble 203-182-177 — 562, Jim Petronis 180-290-222 — 692. Totals: 825-977-769 — 2,571.

———

Bob’s Pro Shop (3)

Fred McMahon 149-276-258 — 683, Earl Lawrence Jr. 211-267-217 — 695, Bob Tedesco Jr. 206-238-256 — 700, Mike Smith 239-182-190 — 611. Totals: 805-963-921 — 2,689.

TSS Printing (1)

Rob Mengel 213-230-264 — 707, Corey Buckley 202-211-179 — 592, Tyler Mochrie 235-207-184 — 626, Matt Olson 202-268-216 — 686. Totals: 852-916-843 — 2,611.

———

Precision Floors (2)

Mike Guidarelli 289-224-251 — 764, Jim Bassotti 259-199-228 — 686, Tom Siatkowski 184-208-224 — 616, Matt Swiatocha 220-193-217 — 630. Totals: 952-824-920 — 2,696.

Universal Auto Parts (2)

Andy Smith 237-195-212 — 644, Bill Heaphy III 239-201-181 — 621, Chris Fedden 247-212-210 — 669, Chris Smith 234-249-227 — 710. Totals: 957-857-830 — 2,644.

———

JL Designs (4)

Justin Lansing 237-234-227 — 698, Joe D’Aurizio Sr. 230-191-241 — 662, Ron Williams 212-224-191 — 627, Billy McGaffin Jr. 268-237-229 — 734. Totals: 947-886-888 — 2,721.

The Signbandits.com (0)

Aiden Deitz 184-279-199 — 662, Rich Ellis 211-200-211 — 622, Bill Carl 165-191-190 — 546, Jason Deitz 180-206-160 — 546. Totals: 740-876-760 — 2,376.

———

Van Buren Enterprises (3)

Dan Derizzo 258-253-217 — 728, Rich Manzer Jr. 213-237-193 — 643, Brian French 248-209-180 — 637, Austin Van Buren 276-257-225 — 758. Totals: 995-956-815 — 2,766.

All in 1 Realty (1)

Nick Peckowitz 259-218-186 — 663, Tammy Sader 221-234-228 — 683, Zach Gravell 256-248-196 — 700, Kevin Palmer 218-188-227 — 633. Totals: 954-888-737 — 2,679.

FRANK DePALMA BOULEVARD CLASSIC

Standings

Boulevard Bowl 21-14, D.A. Parisi & Co. 20-15, Masons Automotive 19-16, Kalpro 17-18, Derenzo’s Tax Service 14-21, MBM Motorsports 14-21.

———

Match summaries

Derenzo’s Tax Service (4)

P.J. Derenzo 149-203-215-223 — 790, Mark Derenzo 172-187-224-223 — 806, Jason Palmer 238-259-243-248 — 988. Totals: 559-649-682-694 — 2,584.

MBM Motorsports (1)

Zach Mecca 206-159-178-211 — 754, Bob Collins 243-180-187-233 — 843, Tom Girard 192-219-213-225 — 849. Totals: 641-558-578-669 — 2,446.

———

D.A. Parisi & Co. (5)

John Mecca 218-213-234-225 — 890, Jeff Williams 206-153-193-139 — 691, Ken Wilkins 227-214-257-276 — 974. Totals: 651-580-684-640 — 2,555.

Boulevard Bowl (0)

Mike Scaccia 177-174-221-219 — 791, Brian Hart 208-180-268-206 — 862, Derek Foti (absent) 190-190-190-190 — 760. Totals: 575-544-679-615 — 2,413.

———

Masons Automotive (2)

Mark Hansen 214-237-234-162 — 847, Robin Fredenburgh 208-205-186-246 — 845, Lee Quivey 226-246-216-238 — 926. Totals: 648-688-636-646 — 2,618.

Kalpro (3)

Keith Lawyer 213-186-226-257 — 882, Kyle Wilkins 235-235-197-213 — 880, Joe Carusone 204-183-223-177 — 787. Totals: 652-604-646-647 — 2,549.

TOWNE MIXED DOUBLES

Standings

TSS Printing 107.5-52.5, Towne Bowling Academy 99.5-60.5, Unbreakable Nutrition 99-61, Sindoni Sausage 97-63, Battenkill Motor 94.5-65.5, Revolutions Pro Shop 87-73, T.J. Bell Environmental 86.5-73.5, ABS 86-74, Syron’s Meat Market 85.5-74.5, A Plus Heating No. 2 85-75, Rogers Motorsports 85-75, Never Enough Performance 74.5-85.5, Main Street Café 73-87, My Three Sons 71-89, Sportsman’s Bowl 70-90, JLD 69.5-90.5, Broadway Lunch 66.5-93.5, Solid Surface 60-100, Next Level Detailing 53.5-106.5, A Plus Heating No. 1 49.5-110.5.

———

Match summaries

Never Enough Performance (3)

Kate Clark 215-235-216-200 — 866, Dave McLear 226-200-203-238 — 867. Totals: 469-463-447-466 — 1,845.

ABS (17)

Natasha Fazzone 212-206-258-244 — 920, Matt Fazzone 245-248-225-231 — 949. Totals: 473-470-499-491 — 1,933.

———

Unbreakable Nutrition (14)

Niki Battistoni 249-248-203-231 — 931, Peter Battistoni 184-278-222-206 — 890. Totals: 467-560-459-471 — 1,957.

Battenkill Motor (6)

Laura Rotter 205-224-224-254 — 907, Ryan Karabin 191-246-225-214 — 876. Totals: 413-487-466-485 — 1,851.

———

Sindoni Sausage (9)

Liz Kuhlkin 239-193-195-248 — 875, Joe VanDerLinden 235-205-235-268 — 943. Totals: 479-403-435-521 — 1,838.

TSS Printing (11)

Jackie Malone 225-172-258-246 — 901, Paul Dumas 217-212-268-182 — 879. Totals: 465-407-549-451 — 1,872.

———

Sportsman’s Bowl (1)

Erika Poje 155-203-223-169 — 750, Dan Knutti 236-201-231-225 — 893. Totals: 438-451-501-441 — 1,831.

Revolutions Pro Shop (19)

Lindsey McPhail 243-300-228-268 — 1,039, Rich Strath 300-258-278-245 — 1,081. Totals: 556-571-519-526 — 2,172.

———

T.J. Bell Environmental (14)

Catie Bell 202-214-215-217 — 848, Justin Lansing 207-237-248-204 — 896. Totals: 459-501-513-471 — 1,944.

Next Level Detailing (6)

Kim Swiatocha 248-176-233-191 — 848, Matt Swiatocha 236-185-218-231 — 870. Totals: 510-387-477-448 — 1, 822.

———

JLD (3)

Amber Brophy 193-193-190-117 — 693, Billy McGaffin Jr. 239-172-257-188 — 856. Totals: 460-393-475-333 — 1,661.

Towne Bowling Academy (17)

Debbie Capullo 223-248-227-191 — 889, Marty Capullo Jr. 246-247-224-205 — 921. Totals: 482-509-465-410 — 1,866.

———

A Plus Heating No. 2 (14)

Amanda Bashwinger 215-247-217-206 — 885, Kenny Livengood 217-279-201-237 — 934. Totals: 461-555-447-472 — 1,935.

Broadway Lunch (6)

Renee Earl 182-248-233-172 — 835, Tom Earl 228-216-213-204 — 861. Totals: 445-499-481-411 — 1,836.

———

Syron’s Meat Market (16)

Amanda Chrzanowski 218-278-225-236 — 957, John Askew 269-243-235-289 — 1,036. Totals: 501-535-474-539 — 2,049.

A Plus Heating No. 1 (4)

Michelle Largeteau 111-164-139-173 — 587, Lee Quivey 192-256-268-211 — 927. Totals: 398-515-502-479 — 1,894.

———

Solid Surface (9)

Cheyanne Zullo 285-142-162-181 — 770, Austin Zullo 213-185-212-184 — 794. Totals: 535-364-411-402 — 1,712.

Rogers Motorsports (11)

Kelly Chrzanowski 153-202-215-201 — 771, Tom Rogers 176-178-179-213 — 746. Totals: 366-417-431-451 — 1,665.

———

Main Street Café (5)

Ursula Pasquerella 201-214-244-220 — 879, Joe Venduro 279-184-192-244 — 899. Totals: 529-447-485-513 — 1,974.

My Three Sons (15)

Patricia Kelly 258-227-221-265 — 971, Scott Rogers 279-278-244-218 — 1,019. Totals: 564-532-492-510 — 2,098.

Reach Bob Weiner at [email protected].

Categories: Schenectady, Sports, Sports