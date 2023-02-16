Letters to the Editor Thursday, Feb. 16 – Two, from readers in Rotterdam and Niskayuna

|
Nisky Dems’ action a quest for power
Et tu, Jessica? That’s my reaction to Niskayuna Councilman Bill McPartlon being dropped from campaign fundraising efforts by his ostensible running mates (See Board of Elections registration for Friends of Jaime and Jessica), Supervisor Jaime Puccioni and Councilwoman Jessica Brennan.
I’ve managed campaigns for Niskayuna Democratic slates, including one involving McPartlon in 2019. They ran together as a team, even if it was to the detriment of individuals — as happened in 2021 when Denise McGraw financed the campaigns of Brennan and Puccioni, after securing them the party’s endorsement, but lost her own race by the slimmest of margins.
Now, Brennan and Puccioni have jettisoned the rest of their slate and are running as a bizarre two-person ticket. I only wish I were surprised.
Niskayuna’s Democratic Committee has ceased to function. The nouveau régime, led by Puccioni, county Legislator Michelle Ostrelich and former Councilwoman Rosemarie Jaquith are power hungry and obsessed with purging Democrats who held sway prior to their appearance on the political scene.
They demand purity, even though Ostrelich was a Republican until 2017, Jaquith’s husband a Trump appointee and their newly installed town party chair, Tina Lee, is a former staffer to California Republicans.
I’m a lifelong, loyal, liberal Democrat, but I’ll never support the untrustworthy Puccioni, Brennan or Ostrelich.
Kevin Duffy
Niskayuna
Thruway should halt toll hike plan
Recently, I asked state Comptroller Tom DiNapoli to review the Thruway Authority’s finances as they pursue another toll hike.
Their plan increases tolls 10% for E-Z Pass customers and to 75% for tolls by mail.
Past audits of the Thruway Authority found issues with spending practices and lack of financial planning, and this new report, the first since 1,100 jobs were eliminated for the conversion to cashless tolling, was no different.
Among other serious issues, the report found that cashless tolling was expected to be a cost-saving measure that would be passed down to drivers, but it never happened.
And the comptroller agrees, this toll hike is coming at the worst time, while we are being hit hard by inflation and struggling with rising costs.
After reading this report, the Thruway should withdraw this outrageous proposal that will hurt hardworking families, especially here in upstate New York.
The full report can be found at https://nyassembly.gov/mem/Angelo-Santabarbara/.
There you can also find my online petition on this issue. I encourage drivers to sign it ahead of the Thruway’s required public hearing on their plan.
I’ll be fighting this every step of the way as I’ve done in the past, in 2012 against the proposed 45% toll hike on large trucks, two years later against another toll hike proposal to pay for the Tappan Zee Bridge and we kept another increase out of the Thruway’s budget in 2017.
It seems their inability to reduce costs and manage their finances always results in raising tolls.
Angelo Santabarbara
Rotterdam
The writer represents the 111th District in the state Assembly.
Just to be clear this from A.S. saying that pedophiles elsewhere are sicko’s but in schools with the groomers it is just collateral damage.
Christophe, I have explained to the MAGA folk that the problem is pedophilia and that pedophiles exist in every walk of life. I have given them the evidence that child sexual abuse is more common among clergymen and scout masters. Of course some teachers are pedophiles. But they threw the first stone with their phony panic over drag queens reading to children. No sexual indiscretions were involved in those situations. Also, clerical sexual child predation is often hidden, swept under the rug, with offending clergymen given a different assignment, particularly in the Roman Catholic Church.
So parents if you want your children to not be molested by pedophile teachers just allow drag queens to indoctrinate them. You cannot have have your cake and eat it too A.S.
Angelo unfortunately you belong to the old school democrats that are a dying breed. I applaud your efforts but with the current governor hell bent going headfirst into socialism I do not think it will matter. But I do support your efforts. I do not support party lines either way always the best person should win. Good luck with your fight for the hardworking people of NY they just need to start voting the SOCIALIST democrats out of office.
Remember the quote if a Democrat accuses a republican of doing something wrong it usually means the democrat is doing it.
NYP: 02/15/2023
Joe Biden’s brother James Brokers a deal with Saudi’s
Despite sworn affidavits saying he admitted otherwise, first brother James Biden has denied he was hired to help resolve a $140 million dispute between a US construction company and the Saudi Arabian government because of his family name.
The court papers, which surfaced Tuesday, stated that the now-73-year-old told a private investigator in July 2017 that he was often picked to attend meetings with Riyadh on behalf of Philadelphia-based Hill International because “the name didn’t hurt.”
“Mr. Biden never negotiated with the Saudi Government on behalf of Hill or any other entity,” a rep for James Biden told The Post in a statement.
“This entire story is yet another attempt to smear Jim Biden.”
The first brother’s purported role with Hill was referenced in two affidavits from May 2021 that were filed as part of a dispute with one of three law firms Hill had hired to get back the millions it was owed by the Saudis for a desalinization plant constructed in the Middle Eastern country during the 1980s.
The article concluded with this:
According to Sullivan’s affidavit, James Biden said the Saudis told him during that meeting that Hill would receive “final payment” for the desalination plant in the form of “both cash and ‘a very large amount’” of future business.
After the interview, Sullivan alleged, James Biden’s wife, Sara, walked him to his car — and revealed that her husband and his older brother Joe “were very close, and that they told each other everything.”
Sara Biden also told Sullivan that “he doesn’t like us talking to people,” according to his affidavit.
Separately, Lankford & Reed partner Thomas Lankford alleged in a sworn statement that Hill International CEO Irvin Richter had told him that he’d retained James Biden because the Saudis “would not dare stiff the brother of the Vice-President who would be instrumental to the deal.”
Traitor in Chief Biden (TIC) is putting the TIC into TIK-TOK. His lifelong career of corruption is being exposed and he will bring down the entire deep state. Funny all of that stuff about the Saudi’s was brought out by Trump and called a conspiracy.
Darn it another conspiracy that is TRUE. HMMM maybe there is something to TRUTH SOCIAL.
A. I. is the next high tech thing we need to keep an eye on. Klaus Schwab of the WEF stated the one who controls A.I. can control the world.
Reminds me of Jurassic Park movie. It is not the question if we can reproduce dinosaurs the question is should we. Natural selection exterminated them man reproduced them and the results were tragic.
SOCIALIST PROSECUTOR IN MICHIGAN:
LANSING —A former prosecutor whose office dropped a felony charge against the Michigan State University gunman that would have barred him from legally owning a firearm says such plea deals are “standard” practice.
“When something awful like this occurs, it is natural to revisit the past, but oftentimes the decisions would be the same,” former Ingham County Prosecutor Carol Siemon told Bridge Michigan in an email.
Had he been convicted of a felony, McRae would have been barred from possessing a gun, and police say the 43-year-old shot and killed three students and injured five others Monday before killing himself.
Years before the shooting, McRae had a litany of mental health issues, gun problems and run-ins with law enforcement, according to court documents, police releases, McRae’s family members and neighbors.
His father, Mike McRae, told news outlets his son lied to him about having a gun, and that he had encouraged his son to get rid of his gun.
In June 2019, McRae was arrested for carrying a gun without a concealed pistol license.
Court records and body camera footage from the arrest obtained by Bridge Michigan show McRae sitting and smoking on the back step of an abandoned building when approached by a police officer.
In the footage, McRae acknowledged having a .380 semi-automatic pistol in his left pocket, telling the officer it was for “protection.”
Once again it is not the gun but the failure of Socialist Prosecutors failing to uphold and convict criminals. So had she done her job this may have never happened.
Adult sexual contact with underage minors and pedophilia are separate things ya moron. Like Trump going into the USA Miss Teen dressing room is adult sexual contact with minors. The other is sex with pre-pubescent children ….also you are a idiot….seek help
The Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose by 7.8% between January 2022 and January 2023, down from an annual increase of 8.2% in the 12 months to December 2022. This is the sixteenth straight month where the annual increase in the CPI has been at least 5.0%.
We need to let up on the oil & gas industry and instead of this fast pace closure of going to renewables it has to be a 20-30 yr plan. This will allow true competitive forces to take effect.
Thank you for trying to clarify the babble Mr Varoma I doubt the voices in brandies mind really care about the truth. He’s in full fledge flaming rage let’s go dancing brandies
Posted by the creature let’s go brandies a nazi oriented posts such as the one below define him please be sure to fact check any of his posts if you read them the are chock full of lies
HE does not support this country often arguing in favor of hostile countries. Surely not someone who merits the massive amounts of attention he desires
It’s important to recognize a facist position for what it is and if you promote it identify if for what it is American DEMOCRACY thankfully does not support involuntary sterilization of women
Posted by let’s go Brandon on Jan 31 2023 own it dude don’t hide behind your fake name
“Okay if the women gets an abortion then she obviously does not want children why just sterilize her so she can have all the unprotected sex with as many partners as she wants and never have to worry about abortions? No different than suggesting men getting a vasectomy. You are correct men cannot get an abortion, yet a women would not need one is it weren’t for a man
The auto industry had decades already to become more competitive with regards to better fuel economy and they and Congress (both parties) fought tooth and nail against higher standards (CAFE). The oil and gas industries are right in bed with them of course as they want to sell lots more gas.
Sales of new LARGE trucks and SUV’s are still surging. These vehicles’ mpg ratings are despicable. There is no reason that every personal vehicle on the road today can’t get minimum 30 MPG, none. No, we don’t all need to switch to drive EV’s or tiny compact cars, but we have got to stop our love affair with driving huge trucks and SUV’s as commuter vehicles. When I see the soccer mom\dad complaining about cost of gas while filling up their Jeep Grand Wagoneer or GMC Yukon, I feel little\no sympathy. I feel more for the struggling working couple with kids next to them counting out their money so they can fill the tank on their modest sedan in order to make it through next week. These huge vehicles won’t fit on roads anywhere else on earth so we can’t sell them overseas either. These two industries have had more than enough time to make changes to innovate and still earn decent profits, now it’s time they actually do it. Necessity is the mother of invention. Keep the pressure on.
Bill:
Today, commercial transport accounts for around one-fifth of global CO2 emissions. Trucking’s contribution to international trade’s CO2 emissions is expected to grow to 56% by 2050 — an increase from 53% in 2010.
The commercial construction industry is considered to be among the major sectors that contribute significantly toward the emission of GHGs in our environment, which have a major effect on the climate change, and is approximately responsible for about 19 percent of the overall GHG emission globally.
Globally, railroad transport is responsible for about 16% of man-made CO2 emissions.
The commercial aviation industry is responsible for 12-13% of emissions annually, and in 2021 alone the industry emitted 547 million metric tons of carbon dioxide emissions.
These are the top 4 according to the Sierra Club website.
Which tells me the pedestrian vehicles are amounting to about 1% on the grand scheme of things.
Fossil power plants started being decommissioned in 2005-2006. Coal is less efficient then Natural Gas. So once the assets started to be not as competitive the Utilities started the transition. The last US coal plant was built in 2003 roughly and went on line in 2004. They have a 40 year depreciation.
29-35% of all electricity is still being generated by fossil fuels. So while we are saving 1% of the CO2 emmissions from the tailpipe the charge of the electric vehicle is still running off fossil fuels.
Agree Bill. People think that less regulations on oil and gas companies will somehow mean lower prices for consumers. All it will mean is more profits for the company and CEOs, while they continue to screw the American people. The best way to combat prices at the pump isn’t to deregulate, that’s the lie the oil industry sells the American people, it’s to buy a more fuel efficient vehicle. BP and ExxonMobil aren’t here to save us by selling us cheap gas, they’re here to squeeze every penny from as many people as they can and stuffing it into their greedy pockets. But Republicans will still vote for the politicians bought and sold by the industry believing the lie that the reason they’re paying too much at the pump is because we haven’t deregulated them enough. You want to know what deregulation looks like? It looks like a smoldering mess of train cars spewing toxic smoke all over eastern Ohio.
letsgobrandon
February 16th, 2023
“Just to be clear this from A.S. saying that pedophiles elsewhere are sicko’s but in schools with the groomers it is just collateral damage.
Christophe, I have explained to the MAGA folk that the problem is pedophilia and that pedophiles exist in every walk of life. I have given them the evidence that child sexual abuse is more common among clergymen and scout masters. Of course some teachers are pedophiles. But they threw the first stone with their phony panic over drag queens reading to children. No sexual indiscretions were involved in those situations. Also, clerical sexual child predation is often hidden, swept under the rug, with offending clergymen given a different assignment, particularly in the Roman Catholic Church.
So parents if you want your children to not be molested by pedophile teachers just allow drag queens to indoctrinate them. You cannot have have your cake and eat it too A.S”
Does anyone understand what point GFB is trying to make with this blatantly false allegation? Nowhere did I post “pedophiles elsewhere are sicko’s but in schools with the groomers it is just collateral damage.” GFB just made that up. I don’t get because it is right there for everyone to see.
How does allowing “drag queens” reading to children with parental consent “indoctrinate them”?
What does it have to do with a parent’s desire that their children “not be molested by pedophile teachers”?
The problem with the far right is they see sex in everything. They are obsessed. All the children see is a person reading to them; we all laughed at Milton Berle, Jamie Foxx, and other comedians in drag. As in the case of the comedians, the drag queens are reading to the children NOT indoctrinating them into a homosexual lifestyle.
GFB is more than “off the rails”; he is a train crash.
On a lighter note, if you watched the original “Star Trek” series you may find ChuckD’s comment following Lou pointing out that I had added 3 “000’s” to the number of public school teachers in the U.S. as funny as I did. It is the best laugh I ever had on this site!
Anthony J. Santo
February 15th, 2023
You’re right Lou, but the incidence of abuse by teachers is still very low compared to clerical abuse cases. Let me try again 3,000,000/ 350 = one case of abuse in the school year cited for every 8571 teachers. And those are alleged cases. I am certain a child is safer in the classroom than in the rectory.
Thanks for the correction.
Reply
ChuckD
February 15th, 2023
With apologies to Dr. Leonard H. McCoy:
“Dammit Lou! I’m a Social Studies teacher, not a mathematician!”
Reply
Anthony J. Santo
February 16th, 2023
I love that ChuckD! It is perfect!
let’s-go-no-brain, a few possibilities:
“Aphasia is a disorder where you have problems speaking or understanding what other people say. It usually happens because of damage to part of your brain but can also happen with conditions that disrupt how your brain works”
“Receptive aphasia affects your ability to read and understand speech. You can hear what people say or see words on a page, but you have trouble making sense of what they mean.”
Dunning-Kruger effect.” a type of cognitive bias, where people with little expertise or ability assume they have superior expertise ability. This his over estimation occurs as a result of the fact they don’t have enough knowledge to know they don’t have enough knowledge.
—-
Hopefully you have good health insurance, and are willing to address the situation so as to save yourself from further embarrassment.
It seems like common sense to me. There is a finite supply of fossil fuels. They pollute our air, water, and ground. We should begin to transist to clean renewable energy now, not wait for worst crises than we are now encountering.
Joe, there are green energy plans available. If you sign up for one, as I have, electricity is supplied from clean, renewable sources. The crisis is upon us. The time to act is now.
Joe V. again runs in to defend the poor beleaguered oil and gas industries.
“We need to let up on the oil & gas industry”
Incredible. How a man who if educated as much as he claims, feels we need to ‘go easy’ on companies who’ve seen the obscene, and there’s no other word for it in light of the havoc they’ve caused on our economy, obscene profits they’ve pulled in in the past year. That shows a special kind of greed. A very dark kind of greed.
I suppose Joe V. also knows who to blame our gas prices and overall inflation on too: the hapless and fiscally irresponsible Democrats. Because they caused those poor oil and gas industries to have to rob hard-working American families at the gas pumps and utility costs.
Sure, Joe. Makes perfect sense.
Just like trying to make hypocrisy out of the movement toward EVs. Only you and a special demographic toss that straw man out. This is an evolution and a progression we need to make, and we as Americans need to set the example for the rest of the world. Your corporate profits be damned.
Exxon, Chevron, Shell and BP among group of 24 who resisted calls to increase production but doled out shareholder dividends
The largest oil and gas companies made a combined $174bn in profits in the first nine months of the year as gasoline prices climbed in the US, according to a new report. The bumper profit totals, provided exclusively to the Guardian, show that in the third quarter of 2021 alone, 24 top oil and gas companies made more than $74bn in net income. From January to September, the net income of the group, which includes Exxon, Chevron, Shell and BP, was $174bn.
Exxon alone posted a net income of $6.75bn in the third quarter, its highest profit since 2017, and has seen its revenue jump by 60% on the same period last year. The company credited the rising cost of oil for bolstering these profits, as did BP, which made $3.3bn in third-quarter profit. “Rising commodity prices certainly helped,” Bernard Looney, chief executive of BP, told investors at the latest earnings report.
Gasoline prices have hit a seven-year high in the US due to the rising cost of oil, with Americans now paying about $3.40 for a gallon of fuel compared with around $2.10 a year ago.
The Guardian
Mon 6 Dec 2021 21.00
Go ahead Joe. Defend this.
Where’s the liberal hero Mayor Pete? It would’ve been nice to see him at the East Palentine Town hall meeting last night. Instead, he took the path that the extreme liberals take and found a way to blame Trump. Way to put your nose to the grind Mr. Mayor, the people in the eye of the storm don’t give a shit who’s to blame at this point. They just want someone to shoot straight with them on what’s going on. On another note, Norfolk Southern had a higher ESG score than Tesla for you ESG weirdos.
Mr. Flynn 🤡 isn’t the EPA Director Michael S. Regan who is on the scene good enough? Maybe Biden should go there and throw paper towels into the crowd. Would that make you happy
Ask the people who live there if its good enough. If you watched the town hall you’d know how frustrated they are. It didn’t make them happy so why would it make me happy? I think it would’ve meant something to them if he was there, in person, showing that he was doing all he can. I’d love to see him drink a big cold glass of water since they’re telling people the water is fine.
And the government is expected to jump through your endless series of hoops, why?
As Guy said, the head of the EPA is there. Doing what he should be doing.
Find another tree to bark up please.
The faux forensic expert has spoken. Well done little Chuck.
Right, no one ever thought your “concerns” were serious anyway.
BTW, Norfolk Southern who actually are responsible never showed up to the meeting. At all.
But first hate the Democrats and liberals. Makes sense.
You didnt is what u mean. Why are you so combative? I can play your stupid games all day Chuck, if thats what you want. I asked a simple question and you come in with your b.s. You want to insult all day, Im in.
Yeah, they’re cowards.
How do you know they’re responsible when its still being investigated?
If it derailed near your home you’d want Norfolk Southern and the EPA front and center at that meeting.
Make no mistake we need fossil fuel for the foreseeable future. Goggle what energy companies own all or part of part of the dreaded green energy. Windmills, batteries to name a few . As for feeling sorry for any of them as far as profits as ChuckD pointed out lets not forget these stories that once in awhile make into the media. From a Scientific America story from 2015 .
Exxon Knew about Climate Change almost 40 years ago
A new investigation shows the oil company understood the science before it became a public issue and spent millions to promote misinformation. Exxon was aware of climate change, as early as 1977, 11 years before it became a public issue, according to a recent investigation from InsideClimate News. This knowledge did not prevent the company (now ExxonMobil and the world’s largest oil and gas company) from spending decades refusing to publicly acknowledge climate change and even promoting climate misinformation—an approach many have likened to the lies spread by the tobacco industry regarding the health risks of smoking. Both industries were conscious that their products wouldn’t stay profitable once the world understood the risks, so much so that they used the same consultants to develop strategies on how to communicate with the public. Yes we need them, but lets not fawn over them or think they need any help ripping us off at the pump. They will tell you it’s the refiners that make all the money, well since most own the refiner I guess that’s where the profits come from.
Mr. Flynn 🤡 a ranting republican congressman representing that area is the one who started “Where is Mayor Pete” The direct need of the people right now is to make sure their water supply and homes are not in danger. You are just blowing hot air like that republican congressman….I have confidence “Mayor Pete” will get to the bottom of what happened without making a cameo appearance. The EPA are the right people to be there in force right now ….Send Trump to throw the paper towels if that would make you feel better
Guy – you’re 100% wrong. watch the d#mn town hall meeting and you’ll know. Its people who live there. Minimize it all you want but you’re still wrong.
Flynn, ” Why are you so combative? I can play your stupid games all day Chuck, if thats what you want. I asked a simple question and you come in with your b.s. You want to insult all day, Im in.”
Incredible. You ask why ChuckD is “so combative” and continue your post in a combative tone, apparently unaware of how it looks to an objective reader.
Mr. Flynn I did say the people there wanted Mayor Pete….. I said the Republican Congressman in that district started the ranting which they followed along ….Like all republicans they follow their leader no matter how dumb it is ….IE Trump
Flynn, “Norfolk Southern had a higher ESG score than Tesla for you ESG weirdos.”
ESG is an investment tool and strategy. Why does it make one a “weirdo” to believe it provides important information for investment decisions that may help support companies trying to do the right thing?
The hell with the Republican congressman and here you go with your Trump b.s. Again, if you watch the town hall meeting, listen to the mayor of east Palestine, people who live there being interviewed, you might view it differently but then again probably not.
Mr V, Find a map showing the import and export movements thru our ports, 10 times the “spaghetti” lines representing in and out movements of crude and refined products. It will have more lines than any hurricane tracking display you will ever see
Hard to feel sorry for them or us as consumers. Plenty of production and refinery capacity, it’s what you do with it in a market that operates globally. These are private companies so we don’t get to tell them what to do or charge
From Moneywise in July 2022.
No other nation in the world produces more oil than the US — so why do we count on countries like Saudi Arabia to supply us with crude?
No other nation in the world produces more oil than the US — so why do we count on countries like Saudi Arabia to supply us with crude?
While the U.S. is the world’s top producer of oil, it’s also the world’s top gas guzzler.
Inflation, spurred by supply chain issues and Russia’s war in Ukraine has driven up the cost of this valuable resource. On top of that, Hurricane Ian forced offshore producers in the U.S. to scale back production.
Even the head of Saudi Arabia’s state-led oil company, Saudi Aramco, is concerned. Earlier this month, he issued a dire warning that prices could spike soon due to Aramco’s “extremely low” capacity.
Which means Americans should be preparing for a very expensive winter.
But with President Biden set to release 25 million more barrels of the country’s “oil piggy bank” to the market by the end of the year and the supply of diesel running dangerously low, many Americans may be wondering why not just hold onto that supply to keep the lights on here?
At $60 or more for a tank, it can be frustrating to watch as domestic oil leaves U.S. ports faster than foreign oil comes in. But it’s a decades-old challenge, and only the nature of the crisis has changed.
Leading from behind
The United States is the world’s top producer of oil (including crude, other petroleum liquids, and biofuels) and has been since 2018. According to the U.S. Energy Information Agency, it’s not even close.
The EIA reports that as of 2021, the U.S. produced 18.88 million barrels per day — or about 10 million per day more than no. 2 Saudi Arabia (10.84 million) and no. 3 Russia (10.78 million).
The EIA also notes that the U.S. is the largest oil consumer, using 20.54 million barrels a day, or 20% of the global stock, and well ahead of no. 2 China (14.01 million). The U.S. imported 7.86 million barrels of oil per day last year, the EIA report reveals.
So if America is producing roughly the same amount of oil as it imports, and interest in renewables is rising, shouldn’t it be true that the U.S. would not be so reliant on foreign oil, and that energy price anxieties should subside because U.S. stocks would be more than adequate?
Not by a long shot.
Oil price and politics
The reasons for the import/export discrepancy are actually fairly straightforward. Chief among them:
Foreign oil is cheaper: The cost of extraction is usually lower in other countries.
If one were to blow up a party balloon and just let it go, you’d have a close road map to young flynn’s thought process above. Complete with fart sounds.
Pro tip, flynn: don’t insult someone and then blame them for being “combative”. You simply come off as another diva.
Little Chuck – you’re an extreme liberal athiest faux forensic expert. Everything you say is complete nonsense. You’re a little man who’s been a coward for a long time. Have you ever stepped up to the plate when you were asked to or did you hide behind something and let someone else fight your fight. People like you talk a big game but in reality you dont have it in you. Were you a spitter sir?
Ooo, ouchy!
And with that I’m done.
Those with their minds shut as tight as a bank vault, with opinions fed to them as fact by self-centered MAGA politicians who will do ANYTHING for money and power, open your minds, let the light in to disinfect the bitterness that dominates your thought processes.
See you next time little man.
So when the NTSB comes out with the results of the investigation, will Republicans see a role for government to impose rules to avoid tragedies like this in the future, or will they give their usual line that what the railroads really need to prevent disaster is less regulation and less taxes. I see JD Vance was quick to blame Washington for the failure, but I noticed like other Republicans, they’re short on solutions that involve legislation, which is like, ya know, their job as Legislators.
Well, I’ve had my daily dose of vitriol from the booboisie, a term coined by H.L. Mencken. Look it up. You know who you are: not Whoville, and not the other contributors who post factual threads, only to be subjected to name calling by the above mentioned booboisie. They choke on facts.
As far as the FG is concerned, just indict the jerk and hold him accountable for all the crimes he has committed in plain sight.
Well, I’ve had my daily dose of vitriol from the booboisie, a term coined by H.L. Mencken. Look it up. You know who you are: not Whoville, and not the other contributors who post factual threads, only to be subjected to name calling by the above mentioned boobs. They choke on facts.
Heh, the booboisie. Saving that one, Cynthia. Good to hear from you.