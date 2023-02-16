Letters to the Editor Thursday, Feb. 16 – Two, from readers in Rotterdam and Niskayuna

Article Audio:

Nisky Dems’ action a quest for power



Et tu, Jessica? That’s my reaction to Niskayuna Councilman Bill McPartlon being dropped from campaign fundraising efforts by his ostensible running mates (See Board of Elections registration for Friends of Jaime and Jessica), Supervisor Jaime Puccioni and Councilwoman Jessica Brennan.

I’ve managed campaigns for Niskayuna Democratic slates, including one involving McPartlon in 2019. They ran together as a team, even if it was to the detriment of individuals — as happened in 2021 when Denise McGraw financed the campaigns of Brennan and Puccioni, after securing them the party’s endorsement, but lost her own race by the slimmest of margins.

Now, Brennan and Puccioni have jettisoned the rest of their slate and are running as a bizarre two-person ticket. I only wish I were surprised.

Niskayuna’s Democratic Committee has ceased to function. The nouveau régime, led by Puccioni, county Legislator Michelle Ostrelich and former Councilwoman Rosemarie Jaquith are power hungry and obsessed with purging Democrats who held sway prior to their appearance on the political scene.

They demand purity, even though Ostrelich was a Republican until 2017, Jaquith’s husband a Trump appointee and their newly installed town party chair, Tina Lee, is a former staffer to California Republicans.

I’m a lifelong, loyal, liberal Democrat, but I’ll never support the untrustworthy Puccioni, Brennan or Ostrelich.

Kevin Duffy

Niskayuna

Thruway should halt toll hike plan



Recently, I asked state Comptroller Tom DiNapoli to review the Thruway Authority’s finances as they pursue another toll hike.

Their plan increases tolls 10% for E-Z Pass customers and to 75% for tolls by mail.

Past audits of the Thruway Authority found issues with spending practices and lack of financial planning, and this new report, the first since 1,100 jobs were eliminated for the conversion to cashless tolling, was no different.

Among other serious issues, the report found that cashless tolling was expected to be a cost-saving measure that would be passed down to drivers, but it never happened.

And the comptroller agrees, this toll hike is coming at the worst time, while we are being hit hard by inflation and struggling with rising costs.

After reading this report, the Thruway should withdraw this outrageous proposal that will hurt hardworking families, especially here in upstate New York.

The full report can be found at https://nyassembly.gov/mem/Angelo-Santabarbara/.

There you can also find my online petition on this issue. I encourage drivers to sign it ahead of the Thruway’s required public hearing on their plan.

I’ll be fighting this every step of the way as I’ve done in the past, in 2012 against the proposed 45% toll hike on large trucks, two years later against another toll hike proposal to pay for the Tappan Zee Bridge and we kept another increase out of the Thruway’s budget in 2017.

It seems their inability to reduce costs and manage their finances always results in raising tolls.

Angelo Santabarbara

Rotterdam

The writer represents the 111th District in the state Assembly.

Rules for commenting:



The Gazette will not tolerate name-calling; profanity, threats; accusations of racism, mental illness or intoxication; spreading of false or misleading information; libel or other inappropriate language in any form, and readers may not make any such comments about or directly to specific individuals.

Readers who violate the policy will be warned and then banned.

Categories: Letters to the Editor, Opinion, Opinion, Rotterdam, Your Niskayuna