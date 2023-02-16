Article Audio:

SCHENECTADY — A new program will provide discounts for public employees in the city and county of Schenectady to purchase homes, Mayor Gary McCarthy announced at an event at City Hall on Thursday.

The Schenectady Saves partnership between the city, county and Christine Serafini of the Miranda Real Estate Group will allow city, county and Schenectady City School District employees to receive a 20% rebate on the real estate firm’s commission when they buy a new home.

“Homeownership creates pathways for families to achieve the American Dream, which is why we first launched the HOMES Program in Schenectady to expand economic opportunity for residents in our community,” McCarthy said. “With the current costs of housing, we need to do everything we can to increase access to homeownership opportunities for hardworking families in Schenectady.”

McCarthy said the city had been in discussions with Serafini regarding the Schenectady Saves program for the previous two months.

“With Schenectady Saves I specifically wanted to give back to a community that I live in, and that’s the city and county of Schenectady,” Serafini said following the event. “So anyone that works for the city and county, I’m giving back to them. With our Homes for Heroes program, we can’t forget our veterans and first responders and our school district employees. If they’re not a city or county employee, they will be entitled to a benefit.”

Serafini classified the real estate market in Schenectady as robust, noting that home values in the city rose 36 percent in 2022 above the prior year.

“It’s a huge demand right now,” she said. “Our buyers are struggling finding inventory. Right now with single-family homes, as of yesterday [Wednesday] we had 47 three-bedroom, single-family homes and in the last two weeks we’ve had over 200 showings of homes. So our demand is really outpacing what inventory we have.”

Schenectady County Legislator Richard Ruzzo, who also serves as the chairman of the Capital Region Land Bank, said the program is a novel public/private partnership to provide homeownership opportunities to public employees.

“I think one of the unique aspects is when a private entity steps in and says, ‘What can we do to make homeownership, education of homeownership and the actual purchasing of a home more impactful?’” Ruzzo said after the event. “They’re willing to give up some of their margin to make that happen. That’s a company that cares about our community and the people that live here.”

Ruzzo touted the benefits of living in the city for first-time homebuyers.

“We have quality housing whether it’s homeownership or some of the premium but affordable rental housing we have,” Ruzzo said. “We have a revitalized and vibrant downtown. We have Proctors, one of the last remaining vaudeville-era, beautiful and engaging theaters. There’s a lot of compelling reasons to come here and live in the city.”

McCarthy said the city would welcome additional private partners to offer homeownership programs.

“There’s something for everybody,” he said of the city’s housing options. “They have high-end housing and middle-class housing. You have housing that you have to be creative with. You’ve got to fix it up, but sometimes those have the greatest return but you have to have the tenacity and skillset to work through it.”

