Second-half surge leads Siena women’s lacrosse to win in season opener; Soures sets scoring record

HAMILTON — Down three goals at halftime, Siena women’s lacrosse unleashed a huge second-half run Thursday against Colgate, scoring eight straight goals in a 22-minute stretch as the Saints turned their fortunes around to win their season opener 11-7 in a game that saw Mary Soures become Siena’s all-time leader in career goals scored.

Down 6-3 at halftime after Colgate posted a 4-0 advantage in the second quarter, Siena responded with six goals from six different players in the third.

Grace Dobrzynski, Meghan Decker and Kylie Kuhn scored goals in an 88-second stretch as Siena tied the game up, with goals from Mary Soures, Kelly Logue and Katy Wangsness pushing the lead to 9-6 by the end of the third.

Wangsness and Amanda Nieman added goals early in the fourth quarter before Colgate finally got back on the board when Sarah Marcovici scored with 8:03 to play, but the Raiders never got closer than that.

Dobrzynski had a five-point day for the Saints, finishing with a goal and four assists. Wangsness added three goals and an assist, Soures also recorded a hat trick and Logue chipped in with a goal and two assists.

Soures’ three goals pushed the fifth-year senior’s career total to 149, surpassing Nicole McNeely’s career haul of 147.

Saints goalie Sabrina Krasner finished with 13 saves, including nine stops of 10 second-half shots. Siena also forced 13 turnovers, aiding the victory on a day where Colgate controlled 16 of 19 draws.

Siena is set to play its home opener Sunday at noon when Pittsburgh visits Hickey Field.

Siena 3 0 6 2 — 11

Colgate 2 4 0 1 — 7

Siena scoring: Dobrzynski 1-4, Wangsness 3-1, Logue 1-2, Soures 3-0, Kuhn 1-0, Decker 1-0, Nieman 1-0. Colgate scoring: Panzirer 2-1, Lucey 2-0, Marcovici 2-0, Henning 0-2, Harding 0-1, Belanger 0-1, Maillet 1-0. Goalies: Siena, Krasner, 13 saves. Colgate, Morrison, 4 saves.

