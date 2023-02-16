Second-half surge leads Siena women’s lacrosse to win in season opener; Soures sets scoring record

By Gazette Staff Report |
Three lacrosse players visible, center player with the ball
PHOTOGRAPHER: Erica Miller

Siena’s Mary Soures has her shot blocked by Fairfield’s Julia Rigolizzo and Caroline Mangan during the MAAC women’s lacrosse semifinal game in Loudonville on May 6, 2022.

Article Audio:
HAMILTON — Down three goals at halftime, Siena women’s lacrosse unleashed a huge second-half run Thursday against Colgate, scoring eight straight goals in a 22-minute stretch as the Saints turned their fortunes around to win their season opener 11-7 in a game that saw Mary Soures become Siena’s all-time leader in career goals scored.

Down 6-3 at halftime after Colgate posted a 4-0 advantage in the second quarter, Siena responded with six goals from six different players in the third.

Grace Dobrzynski, Meghan Decker and Kylie Kuhn scored goals in an 88-second stretch as Siena tied the game up, with goals from Mary Soures, Kelly Logue and Katy Wangsness pushing the lead to 9-6 by the end of the third.

Wangsness and Amanda Nieman added goals early in the fourth quarter before Colgate finally got back on the board when Sarah Marcovici scored with 8:03 to play, but the Raiders never got closer than that.

Dobrzynski had a five-point day for the Saints, finishing with a goal and four assists. Wangsness added three goals and an assist, Soures also recorded a hat trick and Logue chipped in with a goal and two assists.

Soures’ three goals pushed the fifth-year senior’s career total to 149, surpassing Nicole McNeely’s career haul of 147.

Saints goalie Sabrina Krasner finished with 13 saves, including nine stops of 10 second-half shots. Siena also forced 13 turnovers, aiding the victory on a day where Colgate controlled 16 of 19 draws.

Siena is set to play its home opener Sunday at noon when Pittsburgh visits Hickey Field.

Siena 3 0 6 2 — 11

Colgate 2 4 0 1 — 7

Siena scoring: Dobrzynski 1-4, Wangsness 3-1, Logue 1-2, Soures 3-0, Kuhn 1-0, Decker 1-0, Nieman 1-0. Colgate scoring: Panzirer 2-1, Lucey 2-0, Marcovici 2-0, Henning 0-2, Harding 0-1, Belanger 0-1, Maillet 1-0. Goalies: Siena, Krasner, 13 saves. Colgate, Morrison, 4 saves.

