Siena women’s basketball can’t stop Iona

The Siena women’s basketball team had no defensive answers Thursday for MAAC-leading Iona.

In a 91-64 win in New Rochelle, Iona made 37 of 49 shots from the field, including 13 of 17 from 3-point territory. The Gaels shot no worse than 60% in any of the game’s quarters and made 11 of 12 shots in the fourth. Iona’s 75.5% shooting for the game wasn’t far off the all-time best mark in an NCAA Division I women’s basketball game, which is Vanderbilt’s 76.2% from a 2007 game against Alabama.

Juana Camilion and Ketsia Athias each scored 22 points to lead four Iona (14-1 MAAC, 19-5 overall) players with double-digit scoring. Athias added a dozen rebounds and Camilion had nine assists.

Iona led 51-31 at halftime and by as many as 28 points in the second half.

For Siena (10-6, 16-10), Anajah Brown had 16 points and eight rebounds, while Valencia Fontenelle-Posson scored 13. Elisa Mevius, the reigning MAAC Player of the Week and Rookie of the Week, had six points and six steals.

Siena made 21 of 61 shots.

The Saints next play Saturday at Marist.

