The Parting Schotts Podcast: Union hockey men’s and women’s previews

Article Audio:

On the latest edition of “The Parting Schotts Podcast,” sports editor Ken Schott gets you set for the Union College men’s and women’s hockey weekend.

The Dutchmen visit Harvard and Dartmouth this weekend. Schott has interviews with players Connor Murphy, Ben Tupker and Tyler Watkins, and head coach Josh Hauge.

The Dutchwomen conclude their season with home games against Colgate and Cornell. Schott has interviews with head coach Josh Sciba, and players Emily King and Olivia Groulx.

“The Parting Schotts Podcast” is available wherever you get your podcasts and at https://dailygazette.com/category/sports/parting-schotts.

Contact Ken Schott by email at [email protected]. Follow him on Twitter @slapschotts.

Categories: College Sports, Parting Schotts, Sports, Sports, Union College