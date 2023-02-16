The Parting Schotts Podcast: Union hockey men’s and women’s previews

By Ken Schott |
Two hockey players go for the puck with The Parting Schotts Podcast logo
PHOTOGRAPHER: Peter R. Barber

Union's Caden Villegas and Yale's Michael Young go after the loose puck last Friday at Messa Rink.

Article Audio:
Share on Facebook
Tweet
Follow us
Save
Share

On the latest edition of “The Parting Schotts Podcast,” sports editor Ken Schott gets you set for the Union College men’s and women’s hockey weekend.

The Dutchmen visit Harvard and Dartmouth this weekend. Schott has interviews with players Connor Murphy, Ben Tupker and Tyler Watkins, and head coach Josh Hauge.

The Dutchwomen conclude their season with home games against Colgate and Cornell. Schott has interviews with head coach Josh Sciba, and players Emily King and Olivia Groulx.

“The Parting Schotts Podcast” is available wherever you get your podcasts and at https://dailygazette.com/category/sports/parting-schotts.

Contact Ken Schott by email at [email protected]. Follow him on Twitter @slapschotts.

GAZETTE COVERAGE

Ensure access to everything we do, today and every day, check out our subscribe page at DailyGazette.com/Subscribe

More from The Daily Gazette:

Share on Facebook
Tweet
Follow us
Save
Share

Categories: College Sports, Parting Schotts, Sports, Sports, Union College

Leave a Reply

Digital Arcade

Advertisment

Puzzles Comics
Most read

Advertisement

Advertisment

Advertisement