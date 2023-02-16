Article Audio:

WEEKEND PLANS – There’s no shortage of things to do in the Capital Region, whether you’re looking for live music, films, theater, games or festivals.

If you’re in need of a few ideas for your weekend plans, we’ve rounded up a few of the best bets from around the area.

Here’s a look at what’s going on:

Folk dance festival returns to Saratoga

The Flurry Festival returns to Spa City on Friday, with a Winter Roots program at the Saratoga Springs City Center and the Hilton Hotel.

The weekend-long festival will include concerts, workshops and jams. There will also be a variety of dances, including contra, swing and blues, Irish, English country, balfolk, Czech, square dance, sean-nós/old style Irish, Métis and French Canadian, Zydeco, samba, Israeli, and Scottish country dancing.

It kicks off at 7 p.m. Friday and runs through Sunday. For tickets and more information visit flurryfestival.org.

UAlbany Women’s basketball hosts Maine

The UAlbany women’s basketball team will hope to consolidate its hold on first place in the America East on Saturday at 7 p.m. when the Great Danes host long-time rival Maine at Hudson Valley Community College in Troy.

It’s a rematch of last season’s America East championship game, won by UAlbany en route to the program’s first NCAA tournament appearance since 2017. When the two teams met last month in Orono, Maine, UAlbany suffered a 50-49 defeat. The Great Danes have won three straight since that loss, and currently sit a half-game ahead of Vermont atop the conference standings.

Tickets are available at ticketreturn.com.

Revisiting Sam Cooke’s music

Universal Preservation Hall will host “The Music of Sam Cooke – A Change Is Gonna Come” starring Bradd Marquis on Friday at 7:30 p.m.

Marquis performs the songs by Cooke to create a show that reflects lessons about life, self-empowerment and social change. It takes viewers through Cooke’s life, from birth to a preacher son in Clarksdale, Mississippi, to his recruitment into the number one Gospel Group, The Soul Stirrers in Chicago, to his secular music crossover, to his rise to a pop icon and his tragic death as he began to transform into a social activist. Tickets are $37.50 – $57.50. For more information visit universalpreservationhall.org.

Album release show

Capital Region band Haley Moley celebrates the release of its debut album, “Everybody Wins,” on Saturday at the Hollow Bar + Kitchen in Albany. Known for blending dance-worthy electronic and rock, the group’s line-up includes Jennifer Maher Coleman, Paul Coleman, Andrea Thorpe, Pat Thorpe and Mike Broomhead.

They’ll be joined by indie dance group Roost. World from Burlington, Natural Classics from Troy and HONEY Collective DJs. The show starts at 8 p.m. and tickets are $10.

Chili Cook-off

The Johnstown Eagles Club is set to host a Chili Cook-off on Sunday to raise funds for the Fulton County SPCA.

Running from noon to 4 p.m. attendees can vote on their favorite chili recipes to decide the Chili Cook-off Champion. There will also be basket raffles and the Daytona 500 will be streamed during the event.

For anyone interested in entering their chili recipe into the contest, entries are $15 (and include admission). Registration is due by Friday via fcrspca.org/my-chili-rocks. Admission for the event is $10 for kids ages 5-12 and $15 for adults.

Categories: Email Newsletter, Entertainment, News