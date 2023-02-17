Candidate for Saratoga Springs police chief job Jillson retires

Article Audio:

SARATOGA SPRINGS – Lt. Robert Jillson, who was on a short list to possibly become the next police chief of the Spa City, retired Friday following 33 years in law enforcement.

Saratoga Springs Police Chief Shane Crooks is anticipated to retire in June and Jillson, who scored a 99 on the civil service exam for the position, was being considered as one of three candidates for the job.

Jillson could not immediately be reached for comment.

Sgt. Paul Veitch, who currently serves as the department’s public information officer is also one of the candidates for the position, scoring an 87 on the exam. Lt. Tyler McIntosh, who scored an 80.4 on the exam, is the third person on the list.

Both Veitch and McIntosh have been criticized by Saratoga Black Lives Matter members as options.

McIntosh was one of the six officers named in the case of Darryl Mount, a 21-year-old biracial man who died during a pursuit by police in August 2013. Mount died from injuries he sustained following a fall from a 19-foot scaffold.

During a recent city council meeting, BLM member Chandler Hickenbottom accused Veitch of helping cover up the death of Mount.

Public Safety Commissioner James Montagnino could not immediately be reached for comment.

Jillson began his career with the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Department in January 1990, according to the city website. Prior to that he spent four years in the U.S. Marine Corps.

During his time with the sheriff’s department, he was one of the agency’s K-9 handlers.

Jillson became a full-time officer with the city in June 1998 under the patrol division.

In the years that followed, he worked his way through the ranks becoming a sergeant in October 2006 and then lieutenant in February 2009. Jillson was briefly promoted to assistant police chief and then demoted in March 2022 along with Frederick Warfield who had been promoted from sergeant to lieutenant and back.

The changes were made to ensure more officers were on patrol. Jillson was never reinstated to the position of assistant chief.

During his time with the city police department, Jillson also served as the department’s public information person.

Chief Crooks also could not be immediately reached for comment.

Categories: News, News, Saratoga County, Saratoga Springs