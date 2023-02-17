Dead crows found in Riverlink Park typical after winter

Article Audio:

AMSTERDAM — Dead crows observed at Riverlink Park this week are typical for its seasonal reopening based on the large number of birds roosting in Amsterdam, according to city officials.

Unseasonably warm weather led the city to reopen to the public Riverlink Park, which is only accessible via pedestrian bridges, earlier this year than in the past.

However, the early reopening happened before recreation staff could complete spring ground maintenance clearing away organic debris and animals that died in the park over the winter while it was closed.

Around 10 dead crows were spotted in the park near the Mohawk River this week, according to a Facebook post on the Rebuilding Amsterdam page.

The discovery is apparently typical of the number of dead crows found by parks staff each year after the spring thaw.

“This is a naturally occurring thing they’ve seen every year when they open Riverlink Park,” said Lt. Joseph Spencer, public information officer for the Amsterdam Police Department.

Yet, the state Department of Environmental Conservation is investigating the matter after reportedly learning of the situation from the individual who originally spotted the birds.

Samples from the crows will be brought to the state’s wildlife pathology unit for analysis, according to a DEC spokesperson.

Amsterdam has been troubled in recent years by large numbers of crows roosting in the woods around City Hall, which is less than a mile from Riverlink Park.

Around 19,000 birds were believed to be flocking to the area in 2020.

The huge volume of birds created unsightly and unsanitary messes around the City Hall grounds. City staff and visitors were sometimes splattered by droppings while outside.

The city with support from the U.S. Department of Agriculture implemented non-lethal measures to disburse the crows with laser beams, loud pyrotechnics, spotlights and amplified crow distress calls.

Officials indicated last fall dispersal methods would be resumed after crows returned to the area, along with their customary messes.

Based on the large number of crows calling the city home, Spencer said recreation staff did not believe the number of dead birds at Riverlink Park to be out of the ordinary.

“Nothing beyond some of the natural passing of crows we have seen come to have habitat here in the city,” Spencer said.

Recreation staff were at the park performing cleanup on Friday morning after learning about the situation.

