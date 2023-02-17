Greenfield man drove U-Haul truck drunk in Clifton park, struck town vehicle, faces felonies, troopers say

Article Audio:

CLIFTON PARK – A Greenfield man drove drove a U-Haul truck drunk and struck a town vehicle Monday afternoon, New York State Police said Friday.

No injuries were reported in the crash, police said.

Charged was James M. McFarland, 53, of Greenfield. He was arrested and charged with felony driving while intoxicated and aggravated unlicensed operation, police said.

The incident happened just before 2:30 p.m. Monday at Route 9 and Kinns Road in Clifton Park, police said.

Troopers responded there for a crash. The preliminary investigation determined McFarland had been driving the U-Haul truck when he crashed into the back of the Clifton Park municipal vehicle, police said.

McFarland’s blood alcohol content tested at the station at 0.24 percent, three times the legal limit to drive of 0.08 percent, police said.

Police also determined that McFarland’s driver’s license had been revoked due to multiple previous DWI convictions in the past 10 years, police said.

McFarland was arraigned and ordered held, police said.

