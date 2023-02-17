Joe Whalen named new Saratoga County GOP leader

Article Audio:

BALLSTON SPA — Longtime Ballston politician Joe Whalen was unanimously elected the Saratoga County Republican Committee’s next chairman on Wednesday night, succeeding a provisional leader who until last week vied to serve in permanent capacity.

The 52-year-old deputy town supervisor will be responsible for keeping Saratoga County a Republican stronghold in spite of changing voter enrollment trends.

“I believe that Saratoga County is what it is today because of those [Republican] beliefs,” Whalen said. “I saw some things that had changed in the past and I believe I can better our party, not only keep it strong but make it stronger.”

After getting approval from his wife and adult-age kids back in the fall, Whalen was ready to step up to bat. He made his decision about weeks after two-term chairman Carl Zeilman opted out of running again to take a high-ranking position with the state Board of Elections.

Scott Kingsley of Wilton, who filled Zeilman’s role in an acting capacity, “wasn’t interested and then he became interested” in keeping the job, Whalen said. Kingsley, elected committee secretary on Wednesday, told The Daily Gazette that he grew into the role.

Kingsley had run for chairman in the past, but had no intentions of running again last October. Party officials opted against voting for a permanent chief at their last annual organizational meeting to avoid any intraparty distractions before Election Day.

After interviews with party officials, Whalen had a weighted vote of 59%. Without much of a path to victory, Kingsley stepped out of the race earlier this month.

“I’m happy for Joe, I support him and anything he needs, I will be there to help him,” Kingsley said. “No man is above the party.”

Kingsley, a customer service manager at Market 32, has been a member of the Saratoga County Republican Committee for two decades. He served on the Wilton Town Board from 2010 to 2014.

Born and raised in Ballston Spa, Whalen has worked with the Ballston Highway Department for 27 years. He’s served as highway and water superintendent for the last 21 years and deputy town supervisor for the last nine years.

Assemblywoman Mary Beth Walsh, R-Ballston, praised Whalen. “Our county committee has had strong leadership for decades and I know that Joe will dedicate himself to maintaining that strength in order to keep Saratoga County the place that so many of us are proud to call home,” Walsh said in a press release.

Whalen’s life hasn’t attracted much local media attention, notwithstanding a later-dropped charge of child endangerment in 2016 for what he called the result of a misunderstanding.

Whalen called the new position a major undertaking, but said he has the time, know-how and willingness to learn from others in order to get the job done.

“You’ve got so many towns across Saratoga County with GOP committees,” Whalen said. “I believe a good chairman is someone who listens to their committee and their ideas. We get stronger by sharing those ideas and implementing them.”

The GOP for the first time re-structured its leadership team this year to include multiple vice chairs overseeing subcommittees. On Wednesday night, Jeff Jones was elected vice chairman of recruitment; Audra Hedden, vice chairwoman of events; and Justin Baker, vice chairman of fundraising.

Republicans remain dominant on town boards and leadership positions across the county. Mechanicville Supervisor Thomas Richardson and outgoing Saratoga Springs Supervisor Tara Gaston are the only Democrats on the 23-seated county Board of Supervisors.

As of November, the state Board of Elections reported 54,073 registered Democrats in the county — a major climb from 2002 when there were 31,321 Democrats. Unaffiliated voter registration is also upm, from 31,851 to 49,760 within the same time period.

“You don’t know who they’re voting for or what their stances are,” Whalen said. “One of my biggest things is getting the message out to them.”

