Letters to the Editor Friday, Feb. 17 – Two, from readers in Schenectady and Rensselaer

Many ways for feds to rein in the debt



Regarding our $31.5 trillion national debt, Congress need not raise the debt limit or worry about default.

Federal spending totals $6.0 trillion, tax revenue $4.6 trillion, the deficit $1.4 trillion, and interest on the national debt $531 billion. The debt includes $25 trillion in “public” debt owed to bond holders, and $6.5 trillion in “intergovernmental debt.”

As long as we pay the interest on the $25 trillion “public” portion of the national debt, there is no basis for default.

Under Article 1, Section 8 of the Constitution, many of the programs Congress funds are unconstitutional and should start shutting down. Congress should target the DOE ($94 billion), EPA ($73B), USDA ($302B), HUD ($249B), Energy ($157B), Foreign Aid ($61B), and the UN ($11B), and bring home some troops to secure our southern border against the flood of illegal aliens, criminals, terrorists, fentanyl and illegal guns.

Congress can also increase federal revenue by cutting taxes and regulations to spur investment and create jobs, sell more oil and gas leases on federal lands, restart the XL pipeline, and sell federal lands back to states that are financially well positioned to buy and maintain them.

The Feds own 27.1% of America (615.3 million of 2.27 billion acres), an area six times the size of California, with 90% in 12 states, including Nevada 84.94%; Utah 64.9%; Idaho 61.63%; Alaska 61.24%; Oregon 52.95%; Wyoming 48.14%; California 45.77%; Arizona 38.61%; Colorado 36.2%; Montana 29.0%; New Mexico 31.7%; and Washington 28.6%.

Slash spending. Sell lands. Save America.

Robert Dufresne

Rensselaer

Practice what you preach on pensions



As an Irish Catholic American, raised in the church, I am appalled by the diocese’s failure to do what is morally right: fund and pay the retirees of the former St. Clare’s Hospital.

How often were we taught to do the moral thing, whether it was legally necessary?

Stop fighting it. Stop hiding behind a defunct corporation.

Love thy neighbor.

The actions of the Church should follow the words espoused.

Step up and make whole those who worked for years in what was a Catholic hospital.

Mary E. Hanrahan

Schenectady

