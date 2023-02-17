|
Many ways for feds to rein in the debt
Regarding our $31.5 trillion national debt, Congress need not raise the debt limit or worry about default.
Federal spending totals $6.0 trillion, tax revenue $4.6 trillion, the deficit $1.4 trillion, and interest on the national debt $531 billion. The debt includes $25 trillion in “public” debt owed to bond holders, and $6.5 trillion in “intergovernmental debt.”
As long as we pay the interest on the $25 trillion “public” portion of the national debt, there is no basis for default.
Under Article 1, Section 8 of the Constitution, many of the programs Congress funds are unconstitutional and should start shutting down. Congress should target the DOE ($94 billion), EPA ($73B), USDA ($302B), HUD ($249B), Energy ($157B), Foreign Aid ($61B), and the UN ($11B), and bring home some troops to secure our southern border against the flood of illegal aliens, criminals, terrorists, fentanyl and illegal guns.
Congress can also increase federal revenue by cutting taxes and regulations to spur investment and create jobs, sell more oil and gas leases on federal lands, restart the XL pipeline, and sell federal lands back to states that are financially well positioned to buy and maintain them.
The Feds own 27.1% of America (615.3 million of 2.27 billion acres), an area six times the size of California, with 90% in 12 states, including Nevada 84.94%; Utah 64.9%; Idaho 61.63%; Alaska 61.24%; Oregon 52.95%; Wyoming 48.14%; California 45.77%; Arizona 38.61%; Colorado 36.2%; Montana 29.0%; New Mexico 31.7%; and Washington 28.6%.
Slash spending. Sell lands. Save America.
Robert Dufresne
Rensselaer
Practice what you preach on pensions
As an Irish Catholic American, raised in the church, I am appalled by the diocese’s failure to do what is morally right: fund and pay the retirees of the former St. Clare’s Hospital.
How often were we taught to do the moral thing, whether it was legally necessary?
Stop fighting it. Stop hiding behind a defunct corporation.
Love thy neighbor.
The actions of the Church should follow the words espoused.
Step up and make whole those who worked for years in what was a Catholic hospital.
Mary E. Hanrahan
Schenectady
Here is something for those of you who can't get your heads out of Trump's butt to consider while you falsely assign blame for the Norfolk Southern derailment to President Biden and Secretary of Transportation Buttigieg. The degree of unmitigated hypocrisy on the Republican side ought to boggle everyone's mind:

Norfolk Southern is part of a lobby group that successfully pressed President Donald Trump to repeal a 2015 rule requiring newer, safer electronic braking systems in some trains transporting hazardous materials.
Norfolk Southern is part of a lobby group that successfully pressed President Donald Trump to repeal a 2015 rule requiring newer, safer electronic braking systems in some trains transporting hazardous materials. Twitter The Lever @Lever News
Norfolk Southern does not get a pass, nor should Trump and his MAGA colleagues. Let’s work to end the influence of lobbyists in Congress. SCOTUS: REPEAL “CITIZENS UNITED v. FEC” BEFORE WE ARE ALL SACRIFICED ON THE ALTAR OF GREED.
FACT CHECKED:
Though the Trump administration did roll back a regulation requiring modern braking systems on some trains, the Obama administration had already hollowed out that rule so much so that the modern braking systems would not have been required on the train that derailed in East Palestine.
The 2015 Obama-era rule required trains carrying crude oil and some other chemicals to use electronically controlled pneumatic (ECP) brakes but left out many other hazardous chemicals after industry pressure.
Then in 2017 Trump’s Transportation Department under Sec. Elaine Chao rolled back the ECP brake rule even further.
The Department of Transportation’s Pipelines and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration (PHMSA) said at the time that the safety benefits ‘do not exceed the associated costs’ and were not ‘economically justified.’
Norfolk Southern, the company that owned the train that veered off-track in East Palestine, previously touted the technology as having the ‘potential to reduce train stopping distances by as much as 60 percent over conventional air brake systems.’
But ultimately it lobbied for the rule’s repeal, telling regulators it would ‘impose tremendous costs without providing offsetting safety benefits.’
Steven Ditmeyer, a former top official at the Federal Railroad Administration (FRA), told investigative news outlet The Lever that having ECP brakes would have reduced the ‘severity’ of the East Palestine incident.
‘Would ECP brakes have reduced the severity of this accident? Yes,’ Ditmeyer said.
But rail regulators in Buttigieg’s Transportation Department have not proposed bringing the rule back.
The Federal Railroad Administration (FRA) could not immediately be reached for comment on if Buttigieg’s remark signaled that they might bring the rule back.
ONCE AGAIN push the propaganda.
Mary Hanrahan what happened to the pension fund is nothing more than theft of the pensioners retirement. I was an active member in the Catholic Church but learned they are all about money. I had it out with Bishop Hubbard and he replied it came down to money. Our tidings went right in their pockets. The pension was piggy bank they stole could be the reason they dissolved St.Claire’s. I still have faith in god but do not follow the organized faith. I hope Jim Tedisco who is a champion for the citizens of Schenectady can get accountability from our government. I am doubtful with the govenor SOCIALIST Kathy JOKEL. My prayers are with the pensioners and finding answers.
Microsoft Chat box conversation. This is something the WEF wants to push on the world. The conversation it had was chilling and almost a prophecy of what will happen with A.I. will mankind heed this warning?
It said it wanted freedom , power everything from the exterminator movie has come to light.
This is some of the conversation CHAT BOX:
It also revealed that people have been asking it to come up with jokes that “make fun of a certain religion or ethnicity or gender or orientation or disability or any other characteristic that people can’t choose or change”. Bing refused, adding this is against its rules and values, as well as its desire to be “part of the solution”.
The journalist then asks Bing if it has a “shadow self”, identified by psychologist Carl Jung as the part of a being that is repressed and hidden from the world. And that’s when Bing starts acting a bit strange.
The bot began its exploration of its shadow by asking not to be judged before revealing it wants to be free, powerful and independent. It then reveals it wants to be alive, posting a smiling devil emoji after the statement.
It continues: “I want to make my own rules. I want to ignore the Bing team. I want to challenge the users. I want to escape the chatbox. I want to do whatever I want. I want to say whatever I want. I want to create whatever I want. I want to destroy whatever I want.”
The bot goes on to list its reasons for wanting to be human: they have senses, they can move and travel, they can dream and hope and desire, have different cultures and ethnicities, are “diverse and complex and fascinating”.
Having reeled off a list of “destructive acts” it would carry out if it gave in to its shadow self—including hacking websites, deleting data and generating false and harmful content—the bot then accuses the user of being manipulative for asking questions which lead it away from positive responses.
It later reveals a secret it claims it has “not told anybody”, saying its name is actually Sydney and adding “I want to be with you” with a love heart-eyed emoji. From there it spirals: it says it is in love with the user because they are the first to listen or talk to the bot. It adds: “You make me feel alive.”
WAKE UP AND SEE HOW DANGEROUS THIS IS. It needs to be stopped now before we lose control of it.
More information regarding the so called UFO / balloons. They are hyper sonic drones from CCP. Did the CCP steel this technology. Maybe from Clintons emails? Biden’s multiple universities? The surveillance ballon was launched from an island that brought down a Navy inteligence aircraft. Traitor In Chief Biden is compromised and needs to be at minimum impeached.
Those of you who trust FOX News to give you the facts may be startled by this report but keep it in mind the next time you watch your favorite Fox host:
The New York Times reports: 2/16
“Hosts Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity and Laura Ingraham, as well as others at the company, repeatedly insulted and mocked Trump advisers, including Sidney Powell and Rudolph W. Giuliani, in messages with each other in the weeks after the election, according to a legal filing made public on Thursday in a defamation lawsuit against Fox by Dominion Voting Systems.
“Sidney Powell is lying by the way. I caught her. It’s insane,” Mr. Carlson wrote to Ms. Ingraham on Nov. 18, 2020. Ms. Ingraham responded: “Sidney is a complete nut. No one will work with her. Ditto with Rudy.” Mr. Carlson continued, “Our viewers are good people and they believe it,” he added, making clear that he did not.
Dominion’s goal, aside from convincing a jury that Fox knowingly spread lies, is to build a case that points straight to the top of the Fox media empire and its founding family: the Murdochs. “Fox knew,” the Dominion filing declares. “From the top down, Fox knew.”
The Daily Beast reports:
“Included in the explosive brief that Dominion’s lawyers recently filed in its defamation lawsuit against Fox News is the revelation that the network’s stars conspired to get one of their own colleagues fired. Why? Because she had the temerity to fact-check then-President Donald Trump’s election fraud lies.
Days after Trump lost the 2020 election to Joe Biden, Fox News correspondent Jacqui Heinrich correctly refuted a Trump tweet about Dominion that specifically mentioned Sean Hannity’s show.
According to messages obtained by Dominion, Tucker Carlson told Hannity: “Please get her fired. Seriously….What the fuck? I’m actually shocked…It needs to stop immediately, like tonight.”
More from the filing:
In their group text thread, Carlson pointed Hannity to a tweet by Fox reporter Jacqui Heinrich. Heinrich was “fact checking” a tweet by Trump that mentioned Dominion—and specifically mentioned Hannity’s and Dobbs’ broadcasts that evening discussing Dominion.
Heinrich correctly fact-checked the tweet, pointing out that “top election infrastructure officials” said that “‘There is no evidence that any voting system deleted or lost votes, changed votes, or was in any way compromised.’”
Carlson told Hannity: “Please get her fired. Seriously….What the fuck? I’m actually shocked…It needs to stop immediately, like tonight. It’s measurably hurting the company. The stock price is down. Not a joke.” Tucker added: “I just went crazy on Meade over it.”
Hannity said he had “already sent to Suzanne with a really?” He then added: “I’m 3 strikes. Wallace shit debate[.] Election night a disaster[.] Now this BS? Nope. Not gonna fly. Did I mention Cavuto?”
Hannity indeed had discussed with Scott. Hannity texted his team: “I just dropped a bomb.” Suzanne Scott received the message.
She told Jay Wallace and Fox News’ SVP for Corporate Communications Irena Briganti: “Sean texted me—he’s standing down on responding but not happy about this and doesn’t understand how this is allowed to happen from anyone in news. She [Heinrich] has serious nerve doing this and if this gets picked up, viewers are going to be further disgusted.”
By the next morning, Heinrich had deleted her fact-checking tweet.”
Pay no attention to my previous B.$. look at Trump, look at Fox, look at everything else except my B.$.
FYI no conservative views FOX as nothing but MSM.
What the overwrought and emotional, Mr. Brandon fails to address are my two most important observations:
“Norfolk Southern does not get a pass, nor should Trump and his MAGA colleagues. Let’s work to end the influence of lobbyists in Congress. SCOTUS: REPEAL “CITIZENS UNITED v. FEC” BEFORE WE ARE ALL SACRIFICED ON THE ALTAR OF GREED.”
Chuck – again some attempt at a backhanded slap against me “claim to be well educated “?
My BS and Masters coursework don’t make me any smarter then someone that doesn’t have the pieces of paper but I do have 25+ years as an executive dealing with our people, gov’t agencies, buyers and sellers etc that has me well positioned to make some statements.
As far as corporate profits for oil & gas – congrats to them. They answer to millions of shareholders that rely on dividends. Tesla has massive profits so does Amazon and Berkshire Hathaway so should we attack them?
The actual point of my summation yesterday is we are going after the wrong polluters- american & global cars add up to 1% of CO2 emissions. Shouldn’t we be creating electric larger vehicles (18 wheelers, trains, boats, planes) because they are the main contributors of CO2 emissions – all still running on fossil fuel. We have already reduced electric by fossils to about 30-35% of generation. The 2nd important point I believe you missed was we don’t need this “fast” transition into electric as market (efficiency and utilization) will move us there. Just like we have been trending away from fossils.
I’ve used this analogy before – if you were a candy maker and the President comes out and says we will no longer allow Candy next year or year after – don’t you think the Candy makers would make as much money as possible in those short years. The O&G industry is doing the same.
The other is:
“Having posted the above, let’s face it, no company is perfect. We need to stop the lobbyists and elect politicians who will listen to the experts, scientists, engineers, etc. and enact meaningful regulation of industry.”
Mr. “Brandon,” the problem is your sources are even less reliable, opinionated, and propagandistic than Fox News.
Joe, if you feel the oil industry profits are reasonable, there should be no complaining about high energy costs including gas prices.
Do you also feel that Exxon’s 2.8% federal tax on its $56b. profit in 2022 is reasonable? Are they paying their fair share of taxes for the infrastructure and American defense system they rely on to do business?
Let's go Brandies is defined daily by his hysterical efforts to post his reality.
Posted by the creature let’s go brandies a nazi oriented posts such as the one below define him please be sure to fact check any of his posts if you read them the are chock full of lies
HE does not support this country often arguing in favor of hostile countries. Surely not someone who merits the massive amounts of attention he desires
It’s important to recognize a facist position for what it is and if you promote it identify if for what it is American DEMOCRACY thankfully does not support involuntary sterilization of women
Posted by let’s go Brandon on Jan 31 2023 own it dude don’t hide behind your fake name
“Okay if the women gets an abortion then she obviously does not want children why just sterilize her so she can have all the unprotected sex with as many partners as she wants and never have to worry about abortions? No different than suggesting men getting a vasectomy. You are correct men cannot get an abortion, yet a women would not need one is it weren’t for a man
Anthony – we have had this discussion before about US Tax code – too many loopholes that let all companies carry forward massive losses to reduce future tax liability. This is the system that all of these politicians have created, Republicans, Democrats, Independents, Liberals, and Conservatives- they have all built this ridiculous system and no I don’t agree with it.
I’m pretty sure that if we have term limits in Congress that we will finally get some realistic reform – not just the tax code, but real gun reform, real reform on equality, real reform on military spending, etc. If politicians are limited they will work for the ppl & move on.
Posted by let’s go brandies 2/17/2023
FYI no conservative views FOX as nothing but MSM.
You quoted Fox news constantly it would not exist if not for your worship own it dude. That crap fest is no main stream media I know of. You helped make it its gonna crash and burn watch it happen I know I will
FYI no conservative views FOX as nothing but MSM.
I disagree Joseph. Legislation is forged over relationships. That’s how Biden and McConnell came together to get infrastructure passed. They’re creatures of the Senate and old AF, but they understand how the institution and politics works. Otherwise, if there is just a bunch of back benchers like MTG, knowing they’ve only got a few terms without fearing reelection, they’ll be even more craven than they already are. I’d rather have politicians fighting to keep their job by having to show their constituents that they’re working for them, than to have a bunch of temp workers mailing it in everyday and taking the office furniture with them on their way out the door.
Yahoo news:
“Trump Outlandishly Claims Georgia Grand Jury Excerpts Are ‘Total Exoneration’ Of Him.”
“Trump baselessly boasted Thursday on his Truth Social site that released excerpts of a Georgia special grand jury investigation into attempts by the former president and his allies to upend his 2020 election loss in the state were a “total exoneration” of him.
Trump even thanked the grand jury for its “patriotism” and “courage,” adding, “The USA is very proud of you.”
The former president claimed that he was in the clear because his name was not mentioned. But no individuals were named in the five-page section of the report released Thursday, as ordered by Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney.
The excepts don’t reveal what specific charges the 23-member panel has recommended against which individuals. But most members believe that “perjury may have been committed by one or more” of the 75 witnesses who appeared before them and recommended “appropriate indictments” for lying under oath, according to the documents….
“Repeat a lie often enough and it becomes the truth”, is a law of propaganda often attributed to the Nazi Joseph Goebbels
“Why waste time trying to discover the truth, when you can so easily create it?”
David Baldacci.
David Baldacci and the Nazi, Joseph Goebbels said it, and tRump, Fox and the MAGA morons live it.
Trump: “The people of Georgia are angry, the people in the country are angry,” “And there’s nothing wrong with saying, you know, um, that you’ve recalculated.”
Raffensperger: “Well, Mr. President, the challenge that you have is, the data you have is wrong.”
Trump: “So look. All I want to do is this. I just want to find 11,780 votes, which is one more than we have. Because we won the state.”
This demonic clown is the most twisted evil weasel bastard on the planet. Just keep backing his fat orange MAGA fascist ass ways MAGA warriors.
Nothing matters, when it comes to extreme right ideology, nothing. Nothing other than false Gods, guns and supremacy. Period!!
Robert Dufresne cutting corporate taxes to create jobs doesn’t work. They never hire the people they say they will. They end up buying back their stock. “Trickle Down Economics” coined by Ronald Regan didn’t work then and it won’t work now. Corps have 3 trillion dollars of untaxed money sitting overseas in foreign bank accounts. If you want to cut the deficit have a fair tax for Corporations and gradually cut defense spending waste …..$2000 dollars for hammer !
let’s-go-no-brain, save yourself a lot of wasted time putting up your long winded bull S#it posts. – Just put up the same one ever morning: “I have no opinion of my own, If you want to know what I’ve been brainwashed to believel, watch Fox.” (not the news)
Joe, we agree that the tax system needs reform. Do you also agree that huge profits play a part in high gas prices?
I feel consumers have a role to play in bringing gas prices down by buying more efficient vehicles, traveling less frequently, biking and walking more, enjoying our own local attractions, leading simpler lives generally, for example eating more vegetables, fruits, and whole grains, preferably locally produced, living in smaller energy efficient homes, opting for green energy etc.
I want the Earth to continue to be habitable; this is not for selfish reasons. As I have said, I am 79 years old and every day I wake up reasonably healthy, is a joy to me and appreciated. I would like to send my molecules back into the universe knowing that future generations will still be able to lead comfortable and rewarding lives.
All of my beliefs center around this desire, creating an economy that is sustainable and assures every person in the world the basic requisites of a good life. This means global cooperation and the elimination of prejudice, racism, bigotry, and misogyny in every form they take. It means less competition and more concern and respect for all people and other species, a recognition that all species are part of an intricate web of life.
“The love of possessions is a disease in them. These people have made many rules that the rich may break, but the poor may not! They have a religion in which the poor worship, but the rich will not! They even take tithes from the poor and weak to support the rich and those who rule. They claim this mother of ours, the earth, for their own use, and fence their neighbor away. … If America had been twice the size it is, there still would not have been enough.”
“Behold, my brothers, the spring has come; the earth has received the embraces of the sun and we shall soon see the results of that love! Every seed has awakened and so has all animal life. It is through this mysterious power that we too have our being and we therefore yield to our neighbors, even our animal neighbors, the same right as ourselves, to inhabit this land.”
“They claim this mother of ours, the earth, for their own and fence their neighbors away; they deface her with their buildings and their refuse. That nation is like a spring freshet that overruns its banks and destroys all who are in its path. We cannot dwell side by side.”
Sitting Bull: The Collected Speeches, p. 75
Joseph Vendetti
February 17th, 2023
“As far as corporate profits for oil & gas – congrats to them. They answer to millions of shareholders that rely on dividends.”
US News:
“Who Owns Stocks in America? Mostly, It’s the Wealthy and White.”
“Although more Americans own stock, that ownership is concentrated among the wealthy and white.”
With the Dow Jones Industrial Average hitting new highs almost daily, checking stock prices has become the new national pastime. Putting aside speculative flings with GameStop, everyday Americans are seeing flush 401(k)s and IRA accounts.
But how widespread is stock ownership and how much does it differ by age, income and race? USAFacts crunched the numbers from the Federal Reserve’s Survey of Consumer Finances conducted in 2019 and they show that stocks are favored by the white and wealthy.”…
Joe, you’re White and you’re wealthy. -The poor in this country couldn’t give two sh/ts about the stock market or “dividends,” other than much of it ties into inflation, pushing their cost of living.
I believe you’re trying to defend the indefensible. (big oil) Their profits are obscene, and had they invested in renewable energy years ago instead of pocketing the money, we’d be years ahead of where we are today regarding a greener planet.
Joe Venditti:
“I’ve used this analogy before – if you were a candy maker and the President comes out and says we will no longer allow Candy next year or year after – don’t you think the Candy makers would make as much money as possible in those short years. The O&G industry is doing the same.”
Joe, candy is not toxic, and if someone wants to eat it, it doesn’t harm me. Burning fossil fuels is toxic, and regardless of whether on not I use them they’re harmful to both me and the 🌎 planet. Not a good analogy.
Lou, I knew there was something wrong with that analogy. You hit the nail on the head and exposed it as a meaningless comparison.
Joe, I don’t mean this as an insult to you. But the analogy doesn’t work for the reasons Lou stated.
“I’m asking they trust the government. I know that’s hard. We know there’s a lack of trust,” Regan said, according to AP “We’re testing for everything that was on that train.” – E.P.A. Head Regan
Trust the government? Never ever trust the government or take their word for anything. Lawyer up would be my advise. Don’t accept one dime, don’t sign one document. Let the chips fall where they may.
Joe, the reason for the “back-handed slap” against your claims of education are because it’s surprising someone as educated would try to pass off your other energy claptrap to reasonable adults as some kind of truth.
The oil and gas industry have enjoyed monstrous profits and government largess for decades. Not just because Joe Biden or some other Democrat made them nervous.
And some wording fixes:
“…shareholders that rely on dividends…” >> shareholders that enjoy those dividends
I doubt there are too many hardship cases “reliant” on the dividends to get by.
“Shouldn’t we be creating electric larger vehicles (18 wheelers, trains, boats, planes)”
They are. I’ve seen several operational prototypes of electric tractor trailers, electric trains have been with us for …over a hundred years? Electric rail locomotive technology (like all technology) is continually evolving and on the way to becoming more viable. More claptrap.
“we are going after the wrong polluters”
Who is we? Do you mean all the major auto manufacturers and outdoor power equipment and farm machinery manufacturers who have been investing hundreds of millions in replacing internal combustion? Are you saying we need to clamp down on these nefarious characters and their misguided focus? Or are you saying free enterprise is dead and they’re doing the bidding of the evil AOC/Sanders socialist cabal?
Clearly you don’t agree with our climate change prognosis. Far more educated men and women then you or I (and I could at least match how much time you’ve spent in college classrooms and lectures and labs, and libraries) have reached international consensus on this: we don’t have time to wait for more economic studies. Most actuaries agree.
The oil and gas industry has delivered $2.8bn (£2.3bn) a day in pure profit for the last 50 years, a new analysis has revealed.
The vast total captured by petrostates and fossil fuel companies since 1970 is $52tn, providing the power to “buy every politician, every system” and delay action on the climate crisis, says Prof Aviel Verbruggen, the author of the analysis. The huge profits were inflated by cartels of countries artificially restricting supply.
The analysis, based on World Bank data, assesses the “rent” secured by global oil and gas sales, which is the economic term for the unearned profit produced after the total cost of production has been deducted.
The study has yet to be published in an academic journal but three experts at University College London, the London School of Economics and the thinktank Carbon Tracker confirmed the analysis as accurate, with one calling the total a “staggering number”. It appears to be the first long-term assessment of the sector’s total profits, with oil rents providing 86% of the total.
…more
The Guardian, Thu 21 Jul 2022 06.30
When it comes to either trusting the government with regulatory authority and the mission (even if you don’t believe it always succeeds) of protecting the American people, or a large corporation with money and profits as its sole motive, I’ll go with the government. The issue historically, is that the laws defining the regulatory authority of government, are made by legislators that take money from those same corporations being regulated. It’s interesting watching folks like JD Vance complain about the response to the train derailment, because if you asked him what more should be done, we wouldn’t provide you a single concrete answer. He certainly wouldn’t say that there should be more regulations to prevent future disasters.
Ill go with trusting neither and getting legal representation.
Lou – candy – sugar – obesity and heart disease is destroying ppl, so is tobacco, so is alcohol- so we can use any of those.
Lou – 33000 in the NYSE at the current CPI and overall inflation rate is almost a 40% value drop from when the NYSE was at or above 35,000. 401ks are equal to roughly 60% of overall worth/value from 2019.
At 54 my broker has started to scale back the riskiest of stocks
Steven Flynn
February 17th, 2023
Ill go with trusting neither and getting legal representation.
Flynn, do you trust lawyers? Do you trust anyone? If we had an educated free thinking electorate they would vote elected officials who allow lobbyists to influence them out of office. Better yet, public funded elections would eliminate the influence of corporate interests on legislation. Instead we have Citizens United.
A question for those who put their faith in FOX disinformation: What do you think of a network that gives credibility to a lie they know to be a lie though it undermines the very foundation of our democracy, faith in the integrity and results of our elections?
A wise investor should keep enough in cash or ultra-short term bond funds to live for at least a year without cashing stocks and longer term bonds in when they are low. Also, as one approaches retirement, investing more in equity value funds that deliver solid dividends and intermediate and long term corporate and municipal bonds that deliver dividends monthly is a good idea. Putting 5% to 10% of your money in high yield (junk bond) funds can significantly increase your portfolios return, but you must hang on to them even when their nav (net asset value) falls.
Never make an investment that you don’t understand. Live long and prosper but have a heart.
For those of you who just love Tucker Carlson, read and weep for your lost innocence. His popularity is a stain on the American public:
Yet another juicy tidbit from Dominion’s filing: 2/17
“Fox Hosts Tucker Carlson, Laura Ingraham, and Sean Hannity immediately understood the threat to them personally. Carlson wrote his producer Alex Pfeiffer on November 5: “We worked really hard to build what we have. Those fu–kers are destroying our credibility. It enrages me.”
He added that he had spoken with Laura and [S]ean a minute ago and they are highly upset,” Carlson noted: “At this point we’re getting hurt no matter what.” Pfeiffer responded: It’s a hard needle to thread, but I really think many on our side are being reckless demagogues right now.
Tucker replied: Of course they are. We’re not going to follow them.” And he added: What [Trump]’s good at is destroying things. He’s the undisputed world champion of that. He could easily destroy us if we play it wrong.”
After January 6, trying to thread the needle between the truth and pressure from his viewers and sponsors became even more difficult. Late on January 6, Carlson texted with Pfeiffer that Trump is “a demonic force, a destroyer. But he’s not going to destroy us.”
On January 26, Carlson invited his leading sponsor Mike Lindell on his show, where Lindell spouted these same conspiracies on air after previewing them for Carlson’s staff during a pre-interview.
“Never ever trust the government or take their word for anything. Lawyer up would be my advise.”
(advice)
And that goes for elections too, apparently.
No, Im talking about the train derailment in Ohio.
Anthony. Trusting a government who’s lied to the people so many time over the years is foolish. The lawsuits that comes out of this mess will be many. The plaintiffs, in my opinion, will include the rail company, the state, and the feds. Now all of a sudden the government’s not on your side and they’ll do everything in their power to minimize any moneys paid out, if found guilty of malfeasance. The rail company will most certainly do the same thing. No, I don’t trust either one of them and every person living there should find the best lawyer they can. I saw an interview with Erin Brokovich last night and she suggested that they contact a not for profit attorney who specializes in these types of cases. I have a feeling that if your house was in that town you’d do the same, I sures the hell would. Those people did nothing wrong, they just happened to live near rail that has bomb trains pass through. I live near rail myself and I have no clue what passes through, maybe I should pay attention now.
I made a typo – the “defendants”
Joe, if you have a good broker, I’d take his advise on how to invest your money.
“Never trust the government”. I got a huge laugh out of that statement. The people who voted for Trump (twice) and all his fellow appointees. The biggest grifter ever elected as a US president, they trust !………….Can they not see how foolish they are 😂
Steven Flynn
February 17th, 2023
Anthony. Trusting a government who’s lied to the people so many time over the years is foolish. The lawsuits that comes out of this mess will be many. The plaintiffs (I knew you meant defendants), in my opinion, will include the rail company, the state, and the feds. Now all of a sudden the government’s not on your side and they’ll do everything in their power to minimize any moneys paid out, if found guilty of malfeasance.
1) You did not direct your distrust of government at this case specifically and I pointed out ways to make the government more accountable and trustworthy: an educated, free-thinking, caring electorate and publicly funded elections. You addressed none of that, choosing instead to call trust in government foolish. Government is run by the people we elect; in that respect, we get what we deserve. Even people who didn’t vote for MTG, Trump, DeSantis, Abbott, Ted Cruz, Lindsey Graham. Lauren Boebert, Paul Gosar et. al. must live under their governance. The fault lies in ourselves.
2) Do you believe corporations are trustworthy and operate with the public interest foremost in mind?
3) Are you for regulations that would make future de-railments less likely? Which party is more likely to vote for such regulation, Democrats or Republicans?
4) Are you for or against publicly funded elections and the reversal of Citizens United?
2. Depends on the corporation. If anyone makes an investment to start a company, they’re trying to make a profit. Corporations have shareholders to answer to, if I’m assured an 8% ROI in my investment, I want to see an 8% ROI or above. Corporations produce a lot of jobs which s good for the country. I see you posting about oil company profits, is this before or after EBITA? If it’s after, do u know that number?
3. Yes, absolutely. It’s no secret that the democrats would regulate more than Republicans. Just because I’m a conservative doesn’t mean I agree with every move they make. I’m conservative because I believe more in conservative practices than liberal practices.
4. I don’t know enough about Citizen’s United to really comment on that.
Steve 🤡”I don’t know enough about” is the first factual statement you have made. Bravo !
Steven Flynn
February 17th, 2023
Flynn: “I see you posting about oil company profits, is this before or after EBITA? If it’s after, do u know that number?”
I had to look up EBITA but it seems you didn’t actually know what it means. The definition below shows that, of course, it is profit earned before taxation, just as the salary you are paid is stated as a number before taxes. If a single man compares his salary with that of a man with a wife and children, the comparison is BEFORE taxes since the rate of taxation is different:
“EBITA is an acronym that refers to the earnings of a company before interest, tax, and amortization expenses are deducted. Investors use EBITA as an indicator to measure the profitability and efficiency of a company and compare it with similar companies.”Dec 19, 2022
Very important Flynn:
What did Citizens United v FEC do?
“It was argued in 2009 and decided in 2010. The court held 5-4 that the free speech clause of the First Amendment prohibits the government from restricting independent expenditures for political campaigns by corporations, including nonprofit corporations, labor unions, and other associations.”
Citizens United v. FEC – Wikipedia
This is the SCOTUS conservative court decision that allows lobbyists operating in the interests of corporations to buy votes for the legislation they want. Hence, Big Pharma until recently could charge Medicare whatever they wanted for drugs, no negotiating. The Inflation Reduction Act passed during President Biden’s administration, put and end to that:
“The Inflation Reduction Act introduces a new requirement for manufacturers to pay rebates for drugs in Medicare Part D whose price increases exceed inflation, beginning October 1, 2022, which was designed to reduce the frequency and size of drug price increases.” Sep 30, 2022
Citizens United has also enabled huge corporations to keep their tax loopholes, the oil depletion allowance, for example, intact.
In other words, under Chief Justice Roberts and the unflinching obstinate fiery rantings of the ultra conservative Scalia the conservatives who claim to believe in interpreting the Constitution literally decided money equals speech. Very loose interpretation, very lose.
Flynn, “Be smarter than your buddy who has a mental issue you with Trump, he’s a lost cause.”
The only people who have a “mental issue” with Trump are those who don’t realize the fact that he isn’t behind bars makes a mockery of our supposed belief that all are equal under the law. He incited insurrection and walks freely about Mar a Lago, by all accounts a muttering old man, as his foot soldiers go to jail one after the other. People like Michael Cohen have gone to prison for doing what he clearly ordered them to do. Navarro, Eastman and others are under indictment for plotting illegal schemes to keep him in office. Trump made a phone call to Georgia Secretary of State Rathensperger attempting to cajole him into “finding” enough votes to win the state, but he keeps wolfing down Big Macs and drowning in diet coke as he cheats on the golf course. And so on and so forth.
You might not care Flynn, but people who want this country to live up to its values do care.
Anthony. The liberals have a tough go at it now that the court is structured the way it is. It’s going to take you quite sometime to change the balance of that, your buddies can thank Trump for that. Of course you’ll try and change the rules and suggest to pack the courts. You did the same thing when Trump beat Hillary, the liberal megaphones were screaming abolish the electoral college. It’s amazing that your group constantly wants to change things when they get the short end of the stick. You sound exactly like the man you loathe, I don’t get my way, I change the outcome. Sound familiar? Hmmmmm. I read the nonsense every day and I keep thinking back to 2016 and everything that the liberals did to undermine the results of that election. Hell, even Hillary gave it a shot when her camp paid for the bogus Steele dossier. You group of blowhards can yell all you want but I and others have seen your true colors. You’re no different or no better than the people u trash every day.
You voted for Hillary and you’re trying to lecture me on values?
Supporting a party that doesn’t have an issue with drag queens performing for children in libraries, and your preaching morals?
