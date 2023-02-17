Proctors joins with historic theaters to request $20M in state funding

Article Audio:

CAPITAL REGION — Proctors Theatre in Schenectady is joining with 12 other upstate historic theaters to petition the state for $20 million annually in funding, the collective announced at an event on Friday morning at the Palace Performing Arts Center in downtown Albany.

The members of Alive Downtowns!, which include Proctors Collaborative, the Palace, Troy Savings Bank Music Hall and Shea’s Performing Arts Center in Buffalo, are seeking sustainable yearly funding to stabilize their operations, including in the 2024 state budget.

“We’re asking for an annual allocation of $20 million,” CEO of Proctors Collaborative Philip Morris said following the Friday event. “No legislature can commit to the future, we get that, but we don’t want it to be a surprise. We want to know we’re in the game for 2024-2025.”

The federal Save Our Stages Act passed in the summer of 2020 amid the initial fallout from the pandemic and acted as a lifeline to theaters across the country, but Alive Downtowns! is seeking annual state funding the groups can rely upon.

“Save Our Stages was a one-time thing and thank God for it, because many of us would have closed,” Morris said. “It would be wrong to say it’s to make up for that, because it’s still a little bit different. That brought us back to being alive and this is about us being sustainable.”

Morris said that Proctors currently receives modest funding from the New York State Council on the Arts and noted Proctors would use the requested state funding to buttress its operations.

“First, for like a year, we simply have to stabilize,” he said. “We’re still getting used to post-COVID. We’re still getting used to our energy costs because of more fresh air because we heat it and cool it all of the time. We have COVID testing and mask costs. Whenever I hear that COVID is gone I think ‘You’ve got to be kidding me. Have you been to a hospital lately? It’s not.’ The costs of that are operational, with utilities, insurance and extra staffing.”

Assemblyman Phil Steck attended the Friday morning event and said he is joining with his fellow members in the Assembly’s upstate caucus to make the Alive Downtowns! funding a priority in the coming state budget cycle.

“All of these things should be yearly,” he said. “These are great facilities and they bring joy to the communities. But the New York state budget is the budget of the moment. It lacks long-term planning. In this budget year there’s enough money to do this, but in the next budget year there may not be. We need to stop being so reliant on the ups and downs of things like sales tax and really have a plan to fund these great centers of the arts for the future.”

Steck said the state needs to raise revenues without raising taxes on middle class and low-income taxpayers.

“I’m a strong supporter of the stock transfer tax, which New York had from 1905 to 1981,” he said following the press conference. “It caused no harm and Wall Street grew and grew. All of the major exchanges in the world have it, but we did away with ours and we’re giving up $14 to 16 billion of revenue per year that if we had that we wouldn’t be having this conversation today.”

Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan said that she is in favor of the theaters, which are all over a century old, receiving the state funding.

“It’s a great idea and I appreciate all of these organizations coming together,” she said on Friday. “I appreciate the support of the Assembly and the Senate and let’s get it done.”

Morris said that if the collective receives the $20 million in funding from the state the money would be split between the 13 theaters based on a formula that the theaters have already agreed upon.

“Fifteen percent of whatever the allocation is will be divided equally,” he said. “Then 85 % will be divided by budget size. The three biggest organizations — Shea’s in Buffalo, Rochester Theatre Group and Proctors — will end up with about 11% of their budget supported by this fund. The smallest groups will end up with 18 to 19% budgets supported and the middle groups will be in between.”

