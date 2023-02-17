Saratoga girls’ cross country, Kranicks recognized for spectacular 2022 season

Article Audio:

We’re well into the high school indoor track and field postseason, but the cross country postseason keeps getting longer for the Saratoga Springs girls’ team.

That’s not a bad thing.

More specifically, it’s awards season, and the Blue Streaks have been recognized in two significant ways recently for their national championship victory at the Nike Cross Nationals (NXN) in Portland, Oregon, on Dec. 3.

Co-coaches Art and Linda Kranick were named the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) national high school cross country coaches of the year on Jan. 26, and last Wednesday the team’s national championship was celebrated in the New York State Senate with a resolution authored by Senator Jim Tedisco of the 44th District, which includes Saratoga Springs.

Each member of the team — seniors McKinley and Sheridan Wheeler, juniors Emily Bush, Alycia Hart and Anya Belisle and eighth graders Heidi Berglund and Natalie Wilding — as well as assistant coach Dan VanCott received a copy of the resolution during a proclamation ceremony at the state Capitol.

The Blue Streaks tore through the cross country season in New York state, winning the New York State Public High School Athletic Association and state Federation championships, then rolled through the NXN Regional (as the Kinetic team) on their way to a victory over the best teams in the country at nationals.

With an average time of 18:03 for 5k in Portland, Saratoga scored 81 points, to 109 for the team from Niwot, Colorado (18:08), 116 for Clovis, California and 120 for Lone Peak, Utah.

Bush led the way for Kinetic with a time of 17:52.3 in 30th place overall out of 195 runners, followed by McKinley Wheeler (17:57.3), Hart (18:04.9), Sheridan Wheeler (18:06.5), Belisle (18:15.3), Berglund (19:00.9) and Wilding (19:44.6).

Linda Kranick traces the success of this season’s team back to when the COVID pandemic was first emerging in 2020.

The core group, which had been together since 2019, persevered despite the challenges and limitations imposed by the pandemic.

“When you have to go through difficult circumstances and maintain, and a lot of hard work was put in, that makes it more rewarding,” Kranick said. “The girls are very close, and that helps. The older ones are very good mentors for the two eighth graders we had, Natalie and Heidi. It was a good feeling.”

“The Saratoga Springs Girls Varsity Cross Country Team are some amazing student athletes who have excelled together as a team to win an incredible achievement — a national championship,” Tedisco said while presenting the resolution. “They are among the pride and joy of the 44th Senate District.”

The Saratoga girls have won two straight at NXN, since the meet was not held in 2020 and 2021.

Kinetic won the inaugural team championship in 2004, and finished second to Hilton in 2005 and to Fayetteville-Manlius three straight years, from 2009-11.

Expectations were high for the 2022 team, and they lived up to them.

“There was a lot more pressure going in as No. 1,” Kranick said. “There’s a lot more pressure there. I think the first time we were ranked was 1989. We were 13th in the country. In 1999 we were 14th, and then from then on, we’ve been ranked every year.”

For the USSTFCCCA award, she and Art are planning to attend the ceremony in Denver, especially since “we’ve been married 51 years, and we haven’t been on a honeymoon yet.”

She deflected credit for the 2022 season to the Blue Streaks runners.

“Absolutely,” Kranick said. “It was just truly a great group of kids who maintained their fitness level through the years of COVID. Emily and the Wheelers were with us, and Anya. Those four girls were on the NXN-winning team in 2019, and through all of the COVID restrictions and ups and downs, they maintained their level of fitness and came through.”

