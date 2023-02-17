Schenectady County lawmakers approve $2.5 million skating rink upgrades

Article Audio:

SCHENECTADY — County lawmakers on Tuesday unanimously approved a $2.5 million plan to upgrade the Schenectady County Recreational Facility in Glenville.

The approval was expected after a county committee unanimously advanced the proposal earlier this month, but was still met with praise from volunteers of the Schenectady Youth Hockey Association who call the more than 20-year-old ice rink home.

“We would like to thank Schenectady County for investing in the community,” said Greg Marcincuk, president of the Schenectady Youth Hockey Association, which manages the rink.

The upgrades, which will be paid for using American Rescue Plan Act dollars, include a 4,660-square-foot addition to the facility, adding three additional locker rooms (for a total of five), a more spacious lobby and upgraded bathroom facilities.

The center’s parking lot will also be upgraded to include 30 additional spaces and electric vehicle charging stations, according to project plans.

In addition to the upgrades, the facility will be renamed to the Schenectady County Ray Wemple Memorial Facility in honor of the late Ray Wemple — a retired Schenectady police sergeant and champion of the ice rink’s creation who died in 2021.

Mike Caruso, a former president of the Schenectady Youth Hockey Association and an early proponent of the rink’s creation, thanked lawmakers for renaming the facility in Wemple’s honor. Wemple served as vice president of the association under Caruso’s tenure.

He noted that Wemple had a long history of public service that can be traced back to his service in the Korean War and work as a Schenectady police officer and tireless community advocate who volunteered countless hours to youth programming.

“His relationship with the county and his ability to communicate are the principal reasons we are here today,” Caruso said. “It’s a legacy that Ray and his family deserve to have for many years to come.”

More 25,000 people used the rink last year during open skating sessions, which take place daily, generating more than $365,000 in revenue for the county.

The rink is also home to more than a dozen youth hockey teams, several adult leagues and a pair of local high school teams.

Construction on the upgrades are expected to begin next summer.

