Stringing Sticks: Several area college lacrosse players grace career record books

Siena fifth-year senior Mary Soures put herself on top of one category in the Siena women’s lacrosse record book Wednesday, but it won’t be the only place her name appears when all is said and done.

As a matter of fact, there are several area Division I college players who already are on career lists or will be shortly.

Soures’ three goals in an 11-7 win over Colgate gave her 149 for her career, which now is the all-time record, surpassing Nicole McNeely’s 147. Her three points also gave her 174 career points, which places her fourth on the school’s all-time list behind McNeely (227), Caitlin Mikel (180) and Sarah Croutier (178).

Staying with Siena women’s lacrosse, sophomore attacker Grace Dobrzynski’s four assists against Colgate gave her 46 for her career, which puts her sixth all-time. The record is 80, by McNeely.

The UAlbany women’s team has a couple of players on its all-time lists already. Junior midfielder Katie Pascale 69 assists put her eighth. The record of 101 assists is held by Sam Tortora (‘20).

According to the sports information office, Pascale’s 134 draw controls before the season opener put her fifth all-time, but the statistic is not in the online record book. She had four more against Johns Hopkins.

Teammate Aislinn Sweeny, a senior goalie, ranks 10th all-time in saves with 150.

Sticking with goalies, Siena fifth-year senior Chris Yanchoris isn’t there yet, but with good health, one would think he will end up in the Siena men’s record book for a couple of categories. He currently has 338 career saves, and the person who ranks 10th on the list has 369. Also, he has seven wins, and the person who ranks fifth has 13.

SPECIAL PERFORMANCES

Saint Rose senior attackman Cam Smith, whose name is already in the Golden Knights’ career record book in a few places, scored six goals in the team’s 21-12 loss to No. 2-ranked Mercy on Wednesday. Smith owns the school record for most goals in a game, with eight against Georgian Court last season, but to deliver six against the team that made it to the Division II final last season is a statement.

As part of Sabrina Krasner’s career-high 13 saves in Siena’s season-opening 11-7 win over Colgate on Thursday, she made five free-position saves, including four consecutives ones in the fourth quarter with the Saints holding that 11-7 lead. Have yourself a day!

PIPELINE

The line between Niskayuna and Winooski, Vermont is straighter than you’d think.

The Saint Michael’s men’s lacrosse team has four Niskayuna graduates on this year’s roster. They are seniors Dan Brownell, Drew Collins, junior Spencer Scardino and sophomore Cooper Wilson.

