Tractor-trailer crash shut Northway at Colonie Friday morning; Construction equipment broke free

Article Audio:

COLONIE – A tractor-trailer crash Friday morning shut all lanes of the Northway after construction equipment broke free, New York State Police said.

The stretch has since reopened. The operator of the truck suffered minor injuries. No other injuries were reported.

The crash happened just before 5 a.m. at Alternate Route 7 and Interstate 87, police said.

The preliminary investigation determined a tractor-trailer hauling a large piece of construction equipment failed to navigate the ramp onto Interstate 87 northbound and overturned, causing the equipment to break free.

All lanes were blocked due to vehicles and crash debris, forcing the interstate to be shut down there, police said. Traffic was redirected until just before 8 a.m. when the road reopened.

The tractor-trailer has since been removed and all lanes reopened to traffic, police said just after 10 a.m.

The construction equipment has been placed in the median and will be removed at a later time, police said.

Categories: News, News, Saratoga County, Schenectady County, Your Niskayuna