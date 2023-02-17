Tractor-trailer crash shut Northway at Colonie Friday morning; Construction equipment broke free

By Steven Cook |
A New York State Police car
PHOTOGRAPHER: - -
Article Audio:
Share on Facebook
Tweet
Follow us
Save
Share

COLONIE – A tractor-trailer crash Friday morning shut all lanes of the Northway after construction equipment broke free, New York State Police said.

The stretch has since reopened. The operator of the truck suffered minor injuries. No other injuries were reported.

The crash happened just before 5 a.m. at Alternate Route 7 and Interstate 87, police said.

The preliminary investigation determined a tractor-trailer hauling a large piece of construction equipment failed to navigate the ramp onto Interstate 87 northbound and overturned, causing the equipment to break free.

All lanes were blocked due to vehicles and crash debris, forcing the interstate to be shut down there, police said. Traffic was redirected until just before 8 a.m. when the road reopened.

The tractor-trailer has since been removed and all lanes reopened to traffic, police said just after 10 a.m.

The construction equipment has been placed in the median and will be removed at a later time, police said.

GAZETTE COVERAGE

Ensure access to everything we do, today and every day, check out our subscribe page at DailyGazette.com/Subscribe

More from The Daily Gazette:

Share on Facebook
Tweet
Follow us
Save
Share

Categories: News, News, Saratoga County, Schenectady County, Your Niskayuna

Leave a Reply

Digital Arcade

Advertisment

Puzzles Comics
Most read

Advertisement

Advertisment

Advertisement