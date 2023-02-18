Broadalbin-Perth boys’ basketball downs Ravena-Coeymans-Selkirk

Article Audio:

BROADALBIN — The Broadalbin-Perth Patriots got a chance to play on their home court one more time this year, and they took full advantage of it.

Hosting Ravena-Coeymans-Selkirk in a Section II basketball tournament Class B play-in game, the Patriots defeated the Indians 69-60 Friday night at Robert C. Munn Gymnasium.

With the victory, Broadalbin-Perth advances to the opening round to face top-seeded Catholic Central Tuesday at 7 p.m. at Catholic Central.

“It was disappointing losing on our senior night,” first-year Broadalbin-Perth coach Jonathan Randolph said. “Luckily, we got a chance to rectify that. They played as hard as they could for 32 minutes. I am so proud of them.”

Ravena took control early in the first and second quarters with opening runs of 7-1 and 10-1, respectively. However, it could not keep the momentum on their side as the Patriots stormed back in both quarters, finishing the opening quarter down 14-13 and leading at the half 31-28.

“We had some jitters in the first half. They were a little excited,” Randolph said. “On offense, we were a step ahead instead of right on time. We needed to slow down our offense, and our defense just had to keep the pressure on them.”

Ravena tied the game at 31 early in the third quarter, but could not take a lead as the Patriots offense began clicking and closed out the quarter with a 5-3 run to take a 47-43 lead into the final eight minutes of play.

The Indians kept pace with Broadalbin-Perth in the opening four minutes of the final quarter before the Patriots again put together a run to open their lead to 10, 61-51, with 1:35 left to play.

Broadalbin-Perth managed the clock and went 8-for-9 from the free-throw line in the closing minute to lock up the 69-60 victory and advance in the Class B tournament.

Jack Reif led Ravena with 16 points, while Eddie Reville had 15 and Wyatt Algozzine finished with 11.

Ryan Savoie connected for five 3-pointers in his game-high 27-point performance, while Sam Hotaling had 12 points and Lorenzo Tambasco had seven points.

Looking ahead to Tuesday’s matchup with Catholic Central, coach Randolph said, “We have nothing to lose so we will just play as hard as we can.”

Ravena-Coeymans-Selkirk 14 14 15 17 — 60

Broadalbin-Perth 13 18 16 22 — 69

Ravena-Coeymans-Selkirk scoring: Halwick 2-0-5, Algozzine 4-0-11, Burns 1-0-3, Kellam 3-0-8, McFerran1-0-2, Reif 5-4-16, Reville 7-1-15. Broadalbin-Perth scoring: Robles 0-6-6, R. Savoie 9-4-27, Carey 2-0-5, Hotaling 5-1-12, Russom 3-0-6, Tambasco 2-3-7, B. Savoie 2-0-6. Team totals: RCS: 23-5-60. BP: 23-14-69..

Categories: High School Sports, Sports