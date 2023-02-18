Duanesburg basketball flying high with boys’ and girls’ teams both earning No. 1 seeds for postseason

Article Audio:

DELANSON — A year ago, the Duanesburg community was set abuzz by an inspiring run from the school’s girl’s basketball program, winning its first-ever Section II championship in a run that culminated with a trip to the state semifinals.

This year, the Duanesburg girls are hoping for a repeat — but this time around, the school’s boys’ program has its eye on making some history, too.

“It’s definitely really exciting,” junior girls’ basketball player Alex Moses said Thursday. “The Duanesburg basketball program’s really community-oriented. Last year, the community really supported us and it was great for us, but now that the boys are involved, it’s even better.”

Duanesburg’s boys’ and girls’ basketball teams both received No. 1 seeds for their respective Section II Class C tournaments, and will embark on their postseason journeys this coming week.

For the Duanesburg girls, it’s a quest for a repeat. For the boys’ squad, it’s a chance to forge their only legacy, adding a first-ever area championship to an undefeated regular season and the program’s first Western Athletic Conference regular-season and WAC Cup titles.

“[Last year] you got to see the attention, the packed crowds and stuff like that,” Duanesburg boys’ head coach Brett Simpson said. “There’s probably something in them that says, ‘I hope we can get that.’ If they had that as fuel, that’s great, but it’s awesome that our community’s got two teams to watch.”

It’s been a remarkable — and dominant — season for Duanesburg’s boys’ team.

After a solid 2021-22 campaign in Simpson’s inaugural season with the team, the Eagles came out of the gates flying this season and never stopped.

Their hopes buoyed by strong showings in summer leagues and team camps during the offseason, Duanesburg raced through a perfect 20-0 season, with 17 of those wins coming by at least 24 points. The only remotely close games Duanesburg has been in this season are a seven-point win over Notre Dame-Bishop Gibbons and wins of one and six points in the team’s two meetings with Fonda-Fultonville.

The Duanesburg girls, who returned the bulk of their core group from last year’s Class C championship team with the exception of Madison Meyer — who graduated as the program’s all-time scoring leader — took a few lumps against an intentionally tough schedule, but still enter the postseason at 15-5. The team’s only loses this year are to Class AA and A teams — Columbia, Colonie, Canandaigua, Niskayuna at Shaker.

“We knew our weakness,” girls’ head coach Chris Herron said, “and so we challenged ourselves by taking on teams that [could challenge] our weakness. They definitely exploited it at times, but we learned a lot. We’ve got five losses, but hopefully they paid off.”

With the experience gained from last year’s run, Duanesburg is entering this year’s postseason going full-speed ahead. In the Eagles’ last four regular-season games against WAC opponents, they outscored their opposition 281-107 — an average margin of victory of 43.5 points.

“We’re humbly confident,” said junior Allison O’Hanlon, a Siena College commit who earlier this season surpassed Meyer’s career scoring record. “We know the work we’ve put in, but at the same time, we also see other good teams. We’re not overlooking anybody.”

For both teams, it’s a run of success that’s been building to something big since they were very little.

“I think a big part of it is DYB [Duanesburg Youth Basketball],” boys’ co-captain Kyle Williams said. “That’s something we have that’s really strong, and maybe not so much in other areas. The youth programs here really prepared us well.”

The surrounding community has full-blown basketball fever, and it’s shown at every turn this season.

“The teachers are all coming up to us,” junior girls’ standout Hannah Mulhern said. “You know, it feels like you’re a little celebrity around here. It’s actually kind of cool. And with the boys and us going through it together, we understand that we’re all going to help each other, so it’s going to be awesome.”

“We get our student section out there and they’re loud,” senior boys’ co-captain Michael Leak said. “Most away games feel like home games.

However, the postseason brings with it a frustrating series of overlaps for fans hoping to support both teams in person.

The girls’ team will open postseason play with a quarterfinal game Tuesday at home against No. 8 Waterford-Halfmoon. The boys are off until Friday, when the Eagles will face the winner of Tuesday’s matchup between No. 8 Galway and No. 9 Waterford-Halfmoon at Hudson Valley Community College in Troy.

That’s when the time conflicts begin.

That night, the boys will play their quarterfinal game at 5 p.m. at Hudson Valley, and the girls’ team’s potential semifinal at Averill Park will tip off at 5:30. On Feb. 27, the girls’ Class C final is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. at Hudson Valley, while Duanesburg’s potential boys’ Class C semifinal is at 8 p.m. at Cool Insuring Arena in Glens Falls. Then, on March 3, the girls’ Class CC/C playoff to advance to the state tournament is at 4:30 p.m. at HVCC, with the boys’ Class C championship game at 5 p.m. in Glens Falls.

“It’s really awesome to see the boys there as a one seed, us as a one seed and the community trying to rally around us both,” Herron said. “It’s just kind of unfortunate that we play on the same day, same time, at different locations.”

Compounding the frustration is the fact that there are three families that have a sibling on each team — Jeff and Hannah Mulhern, Murphy and Estella Hyde, and Grant and Ella Raymond.

“It’s unfortunate,” Hannah Mulhern said, “but we’re all still rooting for each other.”

