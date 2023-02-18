EDITORIAL: Experience Schenectady-area restaurants

Article Audio:

If you took a rain-check on your Valentine’s Day dinner, or if you’re just dying to go out and grab a great meal, next week is the perfect time to do so at some of Schenectady’s great restaurants.

Starting Monday, Feb. 20, and running through Sunday, Feb. 26, you’ll be able to sample some of the best food in the region at a discount during Schenectady’s Restaurant Week.

During the week, select restaurants in the Schenectady area will be offering multi-course lunches and dinners for a set price — $20 for two-course lunches and $30 for three-or-more-course dinners.

The event is once again sponsored by the Downtown Schenectady Improvement Corp. and The Chamber of Schenectady County.

Five Schenectady restaurants are offering the $20 lunch menus next week and 21 restaurants are offering the special $30 dinner menus. Some of the same restaurants also might be offering the $30 dinner menu for lunch.

You can access the list of participating restaurants and their special menus online by visiting: https://downtownschenectady.org/portfolio/2023-schenectady-restaurant-week/.

Restaurant Week is not only a great opportunity to get a great meal at a great price, it’s also an opportunity to learn more about what the community has to offer. While you’re visiting these restaurants, set aside some time before or after to explore the area nearby and discover other local businesses. Or make a note to come back another time to shop and explore.

Remember a couple of other things about Restaurant Week.

One is to make reservations. You don’t want to be disappointed about being shut out of the deals at the time you want to go. Call ahead.

Another is to tip generously. You’re getting a discount. Use some of your savings to reward the staff for their hard work.

Restaurant Week gives many people an opportunity to enjoy restaurants they’ve already visited, maybe during a past Restaurant Week.

But it’s also a way for these restaurants to introduce themselves to you.

If you enjoy your dinner, don’t make it a one-time thing. Make it point to visit these restaurants again in the future, even without the discount. You’ll be able to enjoy something different from the menu while also enjoying the same ambiance and service.

You probably won’t make it to all of the participating restaurants next week, so check out the list and make plans to visit them another time.

And finally, share your experience with others so that these restaurants can generate more customers and continue to serve you in the future.

Take advantage of this great opportunity.

Don’t miss Schenectady Restaurant Week.

