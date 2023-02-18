Effort was better, but Union men’s hockey falls to ninth-ranked Harvard

Article Audio:

The Union men’s hockey team’s effort against Harvard on Friday at Bright Landry Hockey Center in Cambridge, Massachusetts, was much better than the effort they gave back in November at Messa Rink.

However, the outcome was the same.

Ninth-ranked Harvard scored two goals in 27 seconds midway through the second period, and that proved to be the difference in a 5-3 ECAC Hockey victory over Union.

The loss dropped Union into an eighth-place tie with RPI for the final home-ice slot for the ECACH tournament first-round elimination game. RPI has the tiebreaker edge with more regulation/overtime wins.

Sean Farrell snapped a 1-1 tie at 10:17 of the second with a power-play goal. It didn’t help that Union defenseman Nick Young lost his skate blade after blocking a shot.

“It was an unfortunate bounce for us when Nick Young’s skate blade fell out,” Union head coach Josh Hauge said. “He’s on his knees because he can’t move for 25-30 seconds.”

Philip Tresca made it 3-1 at 10:44 with an even-strength tally.

Baker Shore made it a three-goal Harvard lead early in the third period, and it looked like Harvard was going to enjoy another easy win against Union like it had Nov. 12, a 5-1 triumph at Messa.

But the Dutchmen kept plugging away, and Owen Farris made it 4-2 with 8:54 left when he tipped in a Cullen Ferguson left-point shot.

Joe Miller’s empty-net goal made it 5-2, but the Dutchmen weren’t done. They got a late power play and pulled goalie Connor Murphy for an extra attacker, giving the Dutchmen a two-man advantage. It paid off when a Cal Mell shot from the right circle deflected off a couple of players and floated into the net past goalie John Gibson with 12.7 seconds left.

The Dutchmen didn’t get off to a great start. John Farinacci scored 35 seconds into the game for Harvard. Instead of panicking, the Dutchmen took control of the momentum. They tied the score just over five minutes later when CHaz Smedsud, playing in his 100th career game, redirected a John Prokop pass into the net.

“For us culturally it was a huge step,” Hauge said. “It’s not a big enough step, but it’s a step and it’s something we’re going to continue to try to build off of.”

Union freshman forward Carter Korpi didn’t make the trip. He was injured on a contact to the head play in the second period of last Saturday’s game against Brown. Korpi did return after the hit. Hauge said keeping back on campus was a precautionary move.

Union visits Dartmouth for a 5 p.m. game Saturday.

Union 1 0 2 — 3

Harvard 1 2 2 — 5

First Period — 1, Harvard, Farinacci 3 (Moore, Laferriere), :35. 2, Union, Smedsrud 4 (Prokop, Mell), 5:43 (pp). Penalties — Siedem, Har (interference), 4:43.

Second Period — 3, Harvard, Farrell 15 (Farinacci, Laferriere), 10:17 (pp). 4, Harvard, Tresca 2 (Devereaux, Bar), 10:44. Penalties — Siedem, Har (interference), :38, Theodore, Uni (tripping), 1:18; Petruolo, Uni (hooking), 9:39; Moore, Har (tripping), 14:59.

Third Period — 5, Harvard, Shore 2 (Hejduk, Healey), 2:22. 6, Union, Farris 7 (Ferguson, MacArthur), 11:06. 7, Harvard, Miller 13 (Shore), 17:33 (en). 8, Union, Mel 3 (Prokop), 19:47 (pp). Penalties — Prokop, Uni (interference), 14:17; Shore, Har (tripping), 19:14.

Shots on Goal — Union 11-10-8 — 29. Harvard 11-10-7 — 28.

Power-play opportunities — Union 2 of 4; Harvard 1 of 3.

Goalies — Union, Murphy 11-14-1 (27 shots-23 saves). Harvard, Gibson 12-5-2 (29-26).

A — 2,172.

Referees — William Brennan III, Anthony Dapuzzo. Linesmen — Nicholas Gauvin, Robert Peterkin.

RPI 3, DARTMOUTH 1

Austin Heidemann had a goal and two assists in the third period to rally the Engineers past the Big Green at Thompson Arena in Hanover, New Hampshire.

Trailing 1-0, Heidemann assisted on Ryan Mahshie’s power-play goal just over three minutes into the third. Heidemann snapped the tie with his goal with 6:52 left. He assisted on Henri Schreifels’ empty-net goal with 41 seconds remaining.

RPI 0 0 3 — 3

Dartmouth 1 0 0 — 1

First Period — 1, Dartmouth, Dorfman . Penalties — Ciccarello, RPI (holding), 5:20; Hubbarde, Dar (interference), 15:25; Lee, RPI (slashing), 19:00.

Second Period — None. Penalties — Smolinski, RPI (interference), 12:29; Lee, RPI (tripping), 19:30.

Third Period — 2, RPI, Mahshie 11 (Heidemann, Pierce, 3:07 (pp). 3, RPI, Heidemann 9 (Muzzatti, Brackett), 13:08. 4, RPI, Schreifels 1 (Heidermann, Lee), 19:19 (en). Penalties — Gallant, Dar (interference), 1:44; Hubbarde, Dar (holding), 4:20; Schreifels, RPI (boarding), 7:21; Flinton, Dar (cross-checking), 14:15.

Shots on Goal — RPI 7-2-6 — 15. Dartmouth 11-11-9 — 31.

Power-play opportunities — RPI 1 of 4; Dartmouth 1 of 5.

Goalies — RPI, Watson 12-13-1 (31 shots-30 saves). Dartmouth, Black 4-20-1 (14-1).

A — 1,267.

Referees — CJ Hanafin, Matt Wyld. Linesmen — Michael Wrobel, Phil Kitchen.

Women

3 COLGATE 6, UNION 0

Danielle Serdachny had two goals and an assist as the third-ranked Raiders cruised to a win over the Dutchwomen at Messa Rink.

Colgate jumped out a 3-0 first-period lead on goals by Dara Greig, Elyssa Biederman and Allyson Simpson.

Seradachny got her first goal midway through the second period, and added her other one 51 seconds into the third.

Union, which has lost five straight, closes out the season against Cornell at 3 p.m. Saturday.

Colgate 3 2 1 — 6

Union 0 0 0 — 0

First Period — 1, Colgate, Greig 16 (Bard, Stewart), 2:21. 2, Colgate, Biederman 14 (MacEachern, Smigliani), 15:13 (sh). 3, Colgate, Simpson 4 (Serdachny, Kaltounkova), 18:41 (pp). Penalties — Holk, Col (slashing), 13:38; Smith, Uni (holding), 18:33.

Second Period — 4, Colgate, Serdachny 20 (Kaltounkova, O’Donohoe), 12:14. 5, Colgate, Smigliani 5 (Greig, Bard), 16:00 (pp). Penalties — Colgate bench (too many players), 8:11; Beaudoin, Uni (holding), 14:14; King, Uni (cross-checking), 17:06.

Third Period — 6, Colgate, Serdachny 21 (O’Donohoe, Simpson), :51. Penalties — Durate, Col (elbowing), 3:51.

Shots on Goal — Colgate 19-14-11 — 44. Union 2-3-7 — 12.

Power-play opportunities — Colgate 2 of 3; Union 0 of 3.

Goalies — Colgate, Osborne 12-3-1 (12 shots-12 saves). Union, Matsoukas 11-21-1 (44-38).

A — 223.

Referees — Tom Lynch, Peirce Marston. Linesmen — Matthew White, Mike Verminski.

14 CORNELL 6, RPI 2

Gabbie Rud and Gillis Frechette scored two goals each to lift the 14th-ranked Big Red past the Engineers at Houston Field House.

Ellie Kaiser and Marah Wagner scored for RPI.

Cornell 1 1 4 — 6

RPI 0 1 1 — 2

First Period — 1, Cornell, Van Gelder 13 (Daniel, Frechette), 14:47 (pp). Penalties — Bukvic, RPI (charging), 14:30; Larsen, RPI (interference), 19:29.

Second Period — 2, RPI, Kaiser 14 (Wagner, Papineau), 11:00. 3, Cornell, Rud 5 (Jockim, Van Gelder), 13:59. Penalties — Kaiser, RPI (tripping), 3:57.

Third Period — 4, Cornell, Rud 6 (Davis, Regalado), 1:01. 5, Cornell, Frechette 17 (Kenyon), 2:00. 6, RPI, Wagner 3 (Kaiser, Papineau), 3:39 (pp). 7, Cornell, Delianedis 10 (Isaac, Daniel), 4:35. 8, Cornell, Frechette 18 (Delianedis, Davis), 17:45. Penalties — Adam, Cor (tripping), 3:17; Yu, Cor (hooking), 13:10; Chan, Cor (tripping), 15:41.

Shots on Goal — Cornell 10-7-9 — 26. RPI 12-9-5 — 26.

Power-play opportunities — Cornell 1 of 3; RPI 1 of 3.

Goalies — Cornell, Fraser (26 shots-24 saves). RPI, Rampado (26-20).

A — 289.

Referees — Scott Prim, Referee: Daniel Gosselin. Linesmen — Robert Lemnah, Haylee Mello.

