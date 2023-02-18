High Schools: Adirondack United reaches state regional girls’ ice hockey final

Article Audio:

Adirondack United pumped in three first-period goals on its way to a 4-1 win over Canton Friday in a semifinal of the State Regional Girls’ Ice Hockey Championships at Nexus Center in Utica.

Emily Macaulay, Lillian Willis and Bayley Duffy scored in the first period as United took a 3-1 lead after the first. It stayed that way until late, when Duffy added an empty-netter for the final score.

Adirondack United plays Clinton in the championship at 1:30 p.m. Saturday.

STILLWATER ROLLS

Miranda Price scored 17 points to lead seventh-seeded Stillwater to a 64-21 win over 10th-seeded Lake George in a Section II Class CC first-round girls’ basketball game. Mykah Collier-Fisher’s six points led Lake George. Stillwater next plays at Mayfield Tuesday in a quarterfinal.

In Class C action, eighth-seeded Waterford-Halfmoon won its first sectional game since 2004 in topping ninth-seeded Schoharie 50-39. The Fordians play at No. 1 Duanesburg Tuesday in the quarterfinals.

