High schools: Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake girls’ basketball gets victory

Article Audio:

MK Lescault scored 16 points, and Grace O’Conner added 15 as Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake defeated Scotia-Glenville 69-34 in the first round of the Section II Class A girls’ basketball tournament.

Ella Blesi had 11 for the Spartans.

Karaline McCarthy led the Tartans with 19 points.

In another Class A contest, Kaitlin McDonough scored 16 points, Jordan Wolfe had 13 and Bailee Wolfe added 11 as South Glens Falls defeated Troy 53-41.

Mady Victoria had 19 points in Shaker’s 66-28 Class AA first-round win over Schenectady. Lexi Carrington and Sierra Carter had 11 points apiece for the Blue Bison. Zanalli Rodriguez led the Patriots with 10 points.

In another Class AA game, Gwen Case scored 28 points to power Guilderland past Ballston Spa 57-47. Destiny Pipino added 12 points, and Jessica Helou-Topini had 10 for Guilderland. Olivia Verdile led Ballston Spa with 16 points.

Arianna Brandon scored 22 points as Schalmont cruised to a 48-25 Class B victory over Coxsackie-Athens. Karissa Antoine added 15 points for the Sabres. Riley Sitcer led Coxsackie-Athens with 19 points.

Also in Class B, Lauren King scored 13 points to help lead Schuylerville past Mechanicville 47-43. Allie Kenyon led Mechanicville with 14 points. Ella Zecca scored 11 points for Mechanicville, and Lila Christensen added 10 points.

Albany Academy defeated Cohoes 74-26 behind 12 points from Stylianna Mantzouris 12 and 11 points from Morgan Vien.

Ashley Ames’ 32 points sparked Ichabod Crane’s 69-28 win over Hudson. Carolina Williams scored 23 points for Ichabod Crane, and Delaney More added 10 points.

ADIRONDACK UNITED FALLS IN FINAL

Adirondack United’s inaugural season one win short of a NYSPHSAA girls’ ice hockey championship, as Section III’s Clinton captured its second title in four seasons with a 2-1 win, scoring the game-winner with 1:21 left in the third period.

Clinton handed United its only other loss this season, 3-2, on Jan. 2 in Glens Falls on a goal with 4:30 remaining. In both cases, Adirondack United scored first. On Saturday, South Glens Falls’ sophomore Lillian Willis scored an early first-period power-play goal. But Clinton answered 92 seconds later. United (19-2-2) peppered Clinton’s goalie Casey Clausen with 26 shots on goal, but only the one in the first five minutes made it through.

Categories: High School Sports, Sports