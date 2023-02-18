Johnstown boys’ basketball cruises past Coxsackie-Athens

Article Audio:

JOHNSTOWN — After starting the season 4-1, the Johnstown boys’ basketball team won just two of its final 15 games to finish the regular season 6-14 overall.

Despite struggling down the stretch, the 15th-seeded Sir Bills earned a home date for its Section II Class B play-in game with 18th-seeded Coxsackie-Athens on Friday night at Johnstown High School.

“It’s always nice to play a home sectional game,” Johnstown coach Phil Satterlee said. “This was just the second time we’ve had a home sectional game since I’ve been coach.”

A large crowd was on hand as the Sir Bills made the most of their home-court advantage, posting a 71-49 victory over the Riverhawks.

Braden Jones led Johnstown with 27 points, while Elijah Jones and Ryan Hoyt each had 18 points.

The Sir Bills were red-hot all night from behind the 3-point arc, connecting on 14 3-pointers, which was more than half of their 26 field goals for the game.

“We shot it well, but that’s a product of getting wide open shots because of how well we moved the ball,” Satterlee said. “And when those shots fall, it certainly helps.”

Andrew Sager scored 14 points to lead Coxsackie-Athens, while Collin Hellen added 13 points.

Johnstown put Coxsackie-Athens on its heels early in Friday’s contest, jumping out to a 24-12 lead in the first quarter.

Six of Johnstown’s nine first-quarter baskets were 3-pointers as Elijah Jones hit four in the first eight minutes, while Braden Jones added two. Hoyt added six first-quarter points for the Sir Bills.

“This was the best team basketball we’ve played all season,” Satterlee said. “We moved the ball around and most of our baskets were assisted. We played very unselfish basketball tonight.”

Johnstown started the second quarter with a 7-0 surge to open up a 31-12 lead before Coxsackie-Athens closed the half with a 16-8 flurry to trail 39-28 at the half.

Braden Jones scored nine points in the second quarter for Johnstown to finish the half with 15 points. Hoyt added six to end the opening half with 12 points.

Hellen led the Riverhawks with eight first-half points.

After the break, Johnstown’s defense limited Coxsackie-Athens to just seven points in the third quarter to open up a 19-point lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Sir Bills closed out the victory by outscoring the Riverhawks 17-14 in the final quarter to notch their first sectional win since 2018-19 when it topped Tamarac 79-50.

Johnstown (7-14 overall) advances to Tuesday’s first round to face second-seeded Tamarac, which is ranked fourth in Class B in the latest New York State Sportswriters Association poll.

“Now we’ve got to go on the road to face a tough Tamarac team,” Satterlee said. “If we play like we played tonight, I think we can beat anybody in the Class B tournament.”

Coxsackie-Athens finished its season with a 8-13 overall record.

Coxsackie-Athens 12 16 7 14 — 49

Johnstown 24 15 15 17 — 71

Coxsackie-Athens scoring: Hughes 3-0-7, Maurer 1-0-2, Penet 1-0-2, Sager 4-6-14, Hellen 6-0-12, King 4-0-8, VanAlphen 2-0-4. Johnstown scoring: Hoyt 9-0-18, B. Jones 9-3-27, E. Jones 6-0-18, Lundquist 0-2-2, Yetto 2-0-6. Team totals: Coxsackie-Athens 21-6-49. Johnstown 26-5-71.

