Letters to the Editor Saturday, Feb. 18

Opioids have cost U.S. its self-respect



“The Opium Wars were waged between China and Western powers to enforce its prohibition against opium trafficking by British merchants.”

Fentanyl is America’s opium. In China the government enforced a prohibition. America allows fentanyl to pour in. I assume there were traitors in China who worked against the best interest of the Chinese people. In America we have traitors. As the most powerful nation in the world, shutting down the fentanyl trade should be easy. We do not do so because people in power want it that way.

Needle parks, NARCAN to deal with opioid overdoses are not solutions, they feed the epidemic. China prevailed; it was a ‘long march.’ The Western powers were obstacles to China’s recovery. America’s obstacles are within. China is more than willing to give American politicians the shovel to dig our graves.

Shipping fentanyl into America is an act of war. Allowing it is treason and national suicide.

Opioids are the bane of America’s existence. China resisted! America is shovel ready.

Why would China respect America? Americans lost their self-respect a long time ago.

Now the ‘balloons.’

Edmond Day

Rotterdam

Lower your risk for getting cancer



February is National Cancer Prevention Month. Cancer is a disease that can affect anyone, but it does not affect everyone equally.

Black and Hispanic populations, those living in rural settings, LGBTQ+ communities, and those without health insurance carry a disproportionate burden of cancer.

Community engagement is needed.

There are unmet needs in cancer prevention and early detection. This has been made worse by the COVID-19 pandemic when many cancer screenings and preventative health care appointments were put off or delayed.

You can lower your risk for cancer.

Getting regular cancer screenings and the human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine, protecting your skin from the ultraviolet (UV) rays of the sun or tanning beds, are strategies to prevent cancer.

The Cancer Prevention in Action (CPiA) program helps communities implement cancer prevention practices and policies critical to improving our community’s health.

CPiA promotes employer paid time off policies for cancer screenings. CPiA educates health care providers, community organizations, parents, and young adults about the importance of the HPV vaccine.

CPiA also works with businesses, municipalities, schools, and other community partners to adopt sun safety policies to reduce exposure to cancer-causing UV rays.

Since 2018 CPiA sun safety policies have reached over 20,000 children, students, and workers, and over 700,000 visitors and patrons at parks and other outside recreation areas. Cancer prevention saves lives.

To learn more about the CPiA Program please contact us at 518-770-6815 or visit takeactionagainstcancer.com.

Victoria Pickett

Amsterdam

The writer is a Community Health Educator at Cancer Prevention in Action of Fulton, Montgomery & Schenectady Counties.

