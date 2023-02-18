Letters to the Editor Saturday, Feb. 18

|
Opioids have cost U.S. its self-respect
“The Opium Wars were waged between China and Western powers to enforce its prohibition against opium trafficking by British merchants.”
Fentanyl is America’s opium. In China the government enforced a prohibition. America allows fentanyl to pour in. I assume there were traitors in China who worked against the best interest of the Chinese people. In America we have traitors. As the most powerful nation in the world, shutting down the fentanyl trade should be easy. We do not do so because people in power want it that way.
Needle parks, NARCAN to deal with opioid overdoses are not solutions, they feed the epidemic. China prevailed; it was a ‘long march.’ The Western powers were obstacles to China’s recovery. America’s obstacles are within. China is more than willing to give American politicians the shovel to dig our graves.
Shipping fentanyl into America is an act of war. Allowing it is treason and national suicide.
Opioids are the bane of America’s existence. China resisted! America is shovel ready.
Why would China respect America? Americans lost their self-respect a long time ago.
Now the ‘balloons.’
Edmond Day
Rotterdam
Lower your risk for getting cancer
February is National Cancer Prevention Month. Cancer is a disease that can affect anyone, but it does not affect everyone equally.
Black and Hispanic populations, those living in rural settings, LGBTQ+ communities, and those without health insurance carry a disproportionate burden of cancer.
Community engagement is needed.
There are unmet needs in cancer prevention and early detection. This has been made worse by the COVID-19 pandemic when many cancer screenings and preventative health care appointments were put off or delayed.
You can lower your risk for cancer.
Getting regular cancer screenings and the human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine, protecting your skin from the ultraviolet (UV) rays of the sun or tanning beds, are strategies to prevent cancer.
The Cancer Prevention in Action (CPiA) program helps communities implement cancer prevention practices and policies critical to improving our community’s health.
CPiA promotes employer paid time off policies for cancer screenings. CPiA educates health care providers, community organizations, parents, and young adults about the importance of the HPV vaccine.
CPiA also works with businesses, municipalities, schools, and other community partners to adopt sun safety policies to reduce exposure to cancer-causing UV rays.
Since 2018 CPiA sun safety policies have reached over 20,000 children, students, and workers, and over 700,000 visitors and patrons at parks and other outside recreation areas. Cancer prevention saves lives.
To learn more about the CPiA Program please contact us at 518-770-6815 or visit takeactionagainstcancer.com.
Victoria Pickett
Amsterdam
The writer is a Community Health Educator at Cancer Prevention in Action of Fulton, Montgomery & Schenectady Counties.
More from The Daily Gazette:
MR day what a sad perspective you present of this great country. Try to rethink your negative views of our great Democracy try to have a better day Sir maybe a switch off Fox news for an hour.
Perhaps America’s opioid problem is caused by widespread feelings of unease, frustration, fear, and depression resulting from the creation of false issues, racial, cultural and economic divides, election lies, and disinformation spread by MAGAites like FOX propaganda, Alex Jones, Steve Bannon, and Truth Social; they see chaos as the path to MAGA’s goal, the creation of an American version of Putin’s Russia.
Obviously Putin, with Trump’s aid, undermining NATO, undercutting Zelensky, and praising the Russian dictator, is responsible for the cruel Russian invasion of Ukraine. SO TUCKER CARLSON MUST HAVE KNOWN HE WAS LYING AGAIN ON HIS SHOW LAST NIGHT:
February 18, 2023 Fake News, Fox News
“No one has benefited more from these new standards – these very inflexible, genetics-based standards – more than Kamala, Carmela, Komolah, whatever you’re calling her, the vice president.
“Now, she hasn’t strictly speaking been a success. She was supposed to keep the peace in Ukraine. That resulted in a war. She was supposed to secure the border. Seven million illegals later, you can’t say she actually did a good job.
“She was supposed to get Joe Biden’s voting rights bill passed in Congress. She hasn’t actually done a lot by traditional standards. But she’s a first and that means we are forever grateful for her.” – Tucker Carlson, last night.
“She was supposed to keep the peace in Ukraine. That resulted in a war.” WHAT? How low can this man go. He knows he is lying. It is obviously not VP Harris’ fault that Putin invaded Ukraine. Perhaps, Tucker will tell us why it is her fault in another one of his unentertaining propaganda demonstrations of his un-American views. He is a monster.
Anthony – interesting premise – so from the Native Americans that were given alcohol, Opium Dens, the entire country’s fascination with Alcohol during prohibition, the 40-70’s heroin epidemics, crack, up today we are going to blame on conservatives or other people?
Mr Santo of course Carlson is a buffoon. I think a clown yesterday posted that no conservative watches his show its sad the level of deception going on
Joe, I stand by what I posted, not your exaggerated interpretation. I wrote “perhaps” and did not claim the far right is the sole cause. I made no reference to the other alcohol and drug problems you cited.
When you feel it necessary to distort a person’s argument in order to discredit it, you appear weak.
Fort Worth’s CBS affiliate reports: 2/18
“Friday morning, at the Sherman Federal Courthouse, former Denison youth leader Chad Michael Rider was sentenced to 720 months in federal prison.
District Judge Amos Mazzant gave Rider a total of 60 years for sexually exploiting children and producing child pornography, stacking two 30 year sentences on three charges.
Both Rider, 48 and co-conspirator former pastor David Pettigrew, 49 were arrested in August of 2020 by Department of Homeland Security Agents. Back in August of 2021, Pettigrew pleaded guilty and was given 30 years for two counts of sexually exploiting children.
Chad Michael Rider, 48, was found guilty of three counts of the sexual exploitation of children, also referred to as the production of child pornography. The jury returned the verdict late today following a five-day trial before U.S. District Judge Amos L. Mazzant.
According to the court documents and testimony at trial, in August 2022, Homeland Security Investigations agents were investigating David Pettigrew, of Denison, for child pornography offenses.
Agents seized a computer hard drive from Pettigrew’s office at the Denison Church of the Nazarene. Forensic review of the device revealed videos of Pettigrew and Rider setting up to film children while bathing at the church. Additional videos were located in which Rider filmed two other children in residential settings.
“One of the sacred safe havens for children is the church and all it stands for. Yet Rider and his conspirators purposefully used it as a lure to bring children in and then, despicably, exploited those children for their own perverted gratification,” said U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston.
“The jury heard all of the evidence and rendered its judgement and the law of the Eastern District of Texas federal court will render its punishment soon, at least as such punishment that may rendered on earth.”
Mayor McCarthy looks like the DG is backing Porterfield. I supported McCarthy as mayor because he tries to do things from the center.He has done some great work here in Schenectady. Porterfield is part of the far left fringe defund police, pay for play and push radical ideology. She has corrupt council members like Mootooveren who lied on his application.Based on the outrage of Santo he should resign based on that alone. Damooni Farley corruption pay for play. Schenectady will have the opportunity to call out the corruption in our city politics. Landlords this your chance to elect a city council that will enact fair laws to protect tenants and landlords. Homeowners time to change council that supports police and vital services for your hard earned tax dollars. The DG is obviously backing Porterfield based on all the propaganda they put on the front page with her. Mayor McCarthy if you want to be mayor you need to call out this council for what it is. I am not a democrat or republican. I have had conversations with you often although I am not in line with your parties core beliefs. I think citizens like you and Angelo Santabarbara are models of old school democrats. I believe that is why you appeal to the masses.
Human Trafficking sting in Polk county Winterhaven Florida:
WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (WFLA) — Over 200 people were arrested on charges stemming from a human trafficking operation, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office said.
In a news conference on Thursday, Sheriff Grady Judd said 213 people were arrested over a seven-day period in an undercover operation called “Operation Traffic Stop.”
A California school board member was among those arrested in the sting. Scott Wooden has served on the Del Mar Union School District Board of Trustees since 2010, according to the district’s
“He was supposedly here helping his mom and dad,” Judd said. “And, hey, he had a few minutes, so he decided he would come here and engage in sex. He solicited sex for $200.”
Jail records indicate Wooden was charged with soliciting another person for prostitution.
“This guy knows better,” Judd said. “He’s supposed to be a leader in the community. He’s an elected official.”
The Del Mar Union School District gave WFLA the following statement regarding Wooden’s arrest.
“This morning the Del Mar Union School District learned of the arrest of Board Member Scott Wooden in Polk County, Florida on charges involving solicitation of prostitution. While we do not yet know all the details and circumstances of this incident, the allegations are shocking and extremely concerning.
The District is continuing to learn more about this incident as information becomes available, and the Board is exploring options for any related action with its attorneys. On behalf of the entire Board, you have our commitment that our Superintendent and all staff will continue to focus on our important work each day in support of the students of the Del Mar Union School District.”
On Thursday, the the Del Mar Union School District announced that Wooden has resigned from the district’s board of trustees effective immediately. His term was originally expected to end in 2026.
A University of South Florida football player was also arrested. Bailey Purcell is a sophomore wide receiver, according to the USF athletics website. Purcell was also charged with soliciting another person for prostitution.
“You almost want to feel sorry for him. He’s a kid,” Judd said. “He said, ‘Can you call my pastor? But whatever you do, don’t call my parents.’”
More proof of Oligarchy media and information. More Nazi tactics:
BREAKING: IRS records reveal Wikimedia Foundation, which owns and controls Wikipedia, donated $13.7 million to Tides Foundation, which bankrolls Soros Network nonprofits, in 2019, the latest tax filings. This is who’s producing the “unbiased free knowledge” Wiki purports to
offer
Connect the dots with all the chaos in the world from domestic to foreign affairs. The only common factor is it leads to Biden. Seems like the fake news and all the MSM cannot explain it away.
An interesting point on the train derailment and the location of the car that had toxic chemicals coincidently went off the rails right over a drain pipe that leads to the Ohio river. I think more investigation needs to be done here.
Any response to this post from yesterday?
Anthony J. Santo
February 17th, 2023
Flynn, you obviously referenced EBITA not knowing what the acronym stands for. I looked it up, found out what it meant and exposed your ignorance.
You also have no idea of the Citizens United case nor its effects on corporate lobbyists’ control over elected officials.
You claim Democrats tried to get rid of the electoral college due to Trump’s victory in that institution though he lost the popular vote. You are obviously unaware that Democrats have been speaking out against the undemocratic electoral college for decades. A constitutional amendment eliminating the electoral college and instituting direct election of the president, is not a call to reverse the results of an election already certified.You falsely equate this with Trump’s election lies which are a dagger aimed at the heart of American democracy.
You say Democrats are trying to “pack” SCOTUS and you are wrong again. It was McConnell who refused to allow Obama’s moderate nominee, Merrick Garland, a hearing and vote in the Senate while he had 11 months left in office. He rushed through Trump’s appointment of Barrett in the last weeks of his administration.
Please compare the morals of Hillary Clinton with the devious bastard whose butt you can’t stop kissing. You know nothing if you are ignorant enough to compare Clinton’s values with Trump’s.
Brandy, The Nazi Party was a far right wing political party that gained control through the “Big Lie” that Germany lost WWI as a result of the army being “stabbed in the back” by Jews and Communists when they could have continued fighting and won. They extolled the special virtues of ethnic Germans, or Aryans as they liked to call them, and blamed all of Germany’s problems on Jews, communists, foreigners and miscegenation, the inbreeding of “pure” Aryans with lesser races. Their Minister for Propaganda, Josef Goebbels, was famous for saying, “repeat a lie often enough and the people will believe it”. They used violence to intimidate the political opposition and swore first allegiance and loyalty to the fuhrer (leader) of their party, Adof Hitler.
Sound familiar?
Tony, Joe Venditti responded to me in a somewhat similar manner yesterday.
After trying to equate big oil to a candy company; “I’ve used this analogy before – if you were a candy maker and the President comes out and says we will no longer allow Candy next year or year after – don’t you think the Candy makers would make as much money as possible in those short years. The O&G industry is doing the same.”
I responded by saying “Joe, candy is not toxic, and if someone wants to eat it, it doesn’t harm me. Burning fossil fuels is toxic, and regardless of whether on not I use them they’re harmful to both me ant the planet. Not a good analogy.”
Joe’s response to that; “Lou – candy – sugar – obesity and heart disease is destroying ppl, so is tobacco, so is alcohol- so we can use any of those.”
Tony, in your case it was, as you stated, an “exaggerated interpretation,” in mine it was a twisted interpretation; Candy, sugar, tobacco, alcohol are all voluntarily, sometimes abused products that only directly effect the user. Burning fossil fuels effects us all and being exposed to the toxins is not voluntary.
America and the vast majority of people living here are dependent on energy, (electricity, and fuel) it is literally life saving for many. (Life support systems, etc, not to mention transportation and heat) But we most certainly aren’t dependent on candy, sugar, tobacco, and alcohol.
Again another poor analogy by Joe to push his narrative that “big oil” is seemingly ok. But big oil is not ok, and should have made green energy changes years ago, obviously greed and indifference got in their way.
No offense Joe, but when making comparisons, I believe you sometimes have a tendency to slip off the tracks.
Flynn, you have come through for me again, providing more PROOF you are incapable of presenting a well reasoned fact based argument. Read this and ponder its emptiness:
You do not mention “packing” SCOTUS, ebita, the electoral college and its role in presidential elections, Citizens United, or anything to back up your claim that Hillary Clinton is living in the same gutter as Donald Trump, just some nonsense about “cloth, fabric outlets, and frequent shoppers.”
If you don’t stay informed, you don’t really have opinions, just misinformation you help spread, aka LIES!
Mr. Flynn 🤡 why is it when the facts come out about Trump or about Fox News are caught lying about the election you go Hyper- Trumpturding…….Now you are comparing Hillary to Trump….that’s hilarious…..You would never answer me if you are an election denier. I guess you just wanted to cover your stupidity for Trump.
Mr. Brandon 🤡 you should try connecting the dots back to sanity. You will feel better if you do
As Anthony would say, I stand by my comment. I’m sorry of u dont agree with it but thats not my problem. Imagine this Guy, Killary the chosen one was so pathetic that she lost to a game show host, skirt chaser, no experience novice. That alone tells u all u need to know about her deplorable #ss.
Mr. Flynn 🤡 Hillary did lose to trump ….I’ve always said that she lost. Trump got the votes. Hillary ran the wrong campaign against Trump. She Ignored Michigan Wisconsin and Pennsylvania….she thought there were enough votes to win those States. She made trips to Texas and Georgia instead of going to those States. But you are the election denier….you follow Trump’s big lie…..You can’t take defeat of your hero Trump. SO you make up BS trivial crap about Biden, IE the Chinese Balloon. Your people said first Biden didn’t act quickly enough….Now they are saying he acted too quickly. Try coming back down to earth and stop living in the Trump Fantasy world. Find another to worship….Now tell me who mentioned Trump and i have TDS
Yeah ok Chuck, Fox News is the only corporate media outlet that’s up to nefarious deeds – give me a break. All corporate media is trash these days, you find real news reported by independant and amateurs on other outlets. Twitter is a very good source for that but let me guess, you don’t tweet. Thats a generational thing.
That’s why liberals know better than to trust just one. Education teaches you that kind of thing.
Biden’s a horrible president Guy. He’s well past his prime and doing a job that requires a younger, more alert person. He can barely finish a sentence half the time and in the rare occassion his handlers let’s him speak, he turns into a big gaffe machine. You see the glass as half full, I see it as half empty. It was probably visa versa when Trump was in charge. You keep believing what you want, thats cool but I’m not buying the liberal mantra, it’s a road to disaster. Flirtin’ with Disaster – Molly Hatchett.
Liberals know how to screw a country up – they have a Phd at doing that. So yes, education is key.
-emptywheel
As you read through Dominion’s motion for summary judgment against Fox News — and trust me, you should read it! — keep in mind not just how it proves Fox to be nothing but a propaganda platform aiming to help the Republican Party, but also the evidence it makes available to Jack Smith as he considers charges against those who used false claims about voting fraud to gin up a coup attempt.
Just as one example, Sean Hannity has played a role in every Trump legal scandal — serving as a back channel to Trump for Paul Manafort, participating in Rudy Giuliani’s attempts to gin up dirt on Hunter Biden as the first impeachment unfolded, and helping White House officials stave off the resignations of Trump’s White House Counsels in advance of January 6. But in each case, investigators only got his communications via other subjects of the investigation, as when DOJ found Manafort’s WhatsApp texts to Hannity saved in Manafort’s iCloud account or when the January 6 Committee got Signal texts Hannity exchanged with Mark Meadows from the former Chief of Staff’s production. Republicans chose not to call Hannity as a pro-Trump witness in the Ukraine impeachment.
With its filing, Dominion has given a snapshot of the ways and whys in which Fox News helped magnify false voter fraud claims, especially (though not exclusively) those of Sidney Powell.
…more
What was your point with what you posted? If Fox is found guilty of whatever then let them pay. It’s not going to affect me, I dont work there. Lets imagine this, Fox were to get kicked off of all media, there would be a new Fox taking their place in a heartbeat. Corporate media sucks Chuck, come to Twitter and see what’s really happening on the ground. Let me guess, you hate Elon. Oh well, stick with MSNBC and CNN or The View and then paste it on DG.
No flynn, I don’t do twitter, and I don’t do faceplant, and I don’t do instagram, and I don’t do social media. And not because I’m old (or maybe because I am), I’ve been on the internet since sometime in the late 1980s, well before there was a world wide web, and I have kids who are on social media, and I very well know the reality of social media and the serious problems with it. You on the other hand are just what they want. You are the commodity, flynn.
Welcome to the machine!
If you wanted to educate yourself you might know what emptywheel is and how deeply critical they are toward the very evil media empires that keep your you-know-whats in a permatwist. But you can’t because you know all there is to know, don’t you? That truly the message you send here.
And yet still, you’d vote for Trump again in a heartbeat, and I bet you don’t let a night go by that you don’t take in some of that delicious TuckerHannityLaura hate.
If by “get over myself” you mean stop thinking I am so important, I am already and have been “over myself” for a long time. If you mean stop posting well-informed and argued points that get under your skin, I will never “get over myself”!
And you do please me, by making yourself such an easy target! Unwittingly so, but so nonetheless.
You want, non response, evasion or deflection:
Answer this one Steve; Who is God, is the one you believe in more special than someone else’s? And explain what issues you have with someone being an atheist.
Lou – how mistaken you are. We (non diabetics, non alcoholics, non drug users) pay in increased healthcare costs, increased insurance costs, and worst of all pay with our own lives. While physicians, hospitals and urgent cares are dealing with type 2 diabetics, alcoholism and drug addiction the people with naturally caused issues (heart attacks, strokes, type 1 diabetes, car accidents etc) get less urgent care.
Anthony – the word “perhaps” and following notations of conservatism point to cause and effect. If you had dropped in ppl were addicted because they were fearing Inflation or the over run of our border or even the lack of control of our nations classified documents – it would have been a somewhat balanced approach. But just naming nutty right wing conservatives seems to read “all” conservatives have caused substance abuse throughout time.
Joe, you’re doing it again. This all started, with your attempt to defend the oil companies. “As far as corporate profits for oil & gas – congrats to them. They answer to millions of shareholders that rely on dividends.”
Then, as I said, you twisted this into candy, sugar, tobacco, and alcohol comparison. Now you’ve added “(heart attacks, strokes, type 1 diabetes, car accidents etc)”
Regardless of any products, and the possible negative or unhealthy lifestyles, or financial costs related to them, or anything related to them, for that matter, there is no defense for the egregious behavior of big oil. Period!
Can someone answer why West Virginia has the highest fentanyl death rate in our nation?
Mr Flynn you posted “Liberals know how to screw a country up – they have a Phd at doing that. So yes, education is key. I will remind you your cult leader clearly stated he liked the uneducated in one of his rally speech’s.
Maybe you can tell us when the Repubs are going to fix immigration, inflation and crime, the issues they conned voters into believing they would do and vote for us.
Apparently a congressperson from Tennessee has been found to be suffering from the “Santos and Luna ” affliction of lying on his resume. So three of the four that gives Rebublicans majority appear to be the result of someone conning there voters. Sound familiar?
The part of the post below mentioning when Republicans taking over seems to be playing out exactly as the author expected
“Democrats are the party that says government will make you smarter, taller, richer and remove the crab grass on your lawn. The Republicans are the party that says government doesn’t work and then get elected and prove it.” Author unknown, but pretty wise I think.
Joe, You are wrong. Perhaps means the same as maybe. Depression caused by the fear-mongering, hatred, and divisiveness of the far right personified by the likes of MAGA heroes MTG, Trump, and DeSantis may very well be at the root of the depression that drives many to seek the relief of drugs.
You think people perceive you as fair and non-partisan, a real “middle of the roader” but your far right leanings are obvious in everything you post.
Many people suffer from obesity related diseases because of indulgent food choices and an unwillingness to exercise. That is their nature. Their life style is a result of their genes interacting with outside influences of every type. I have never resented paying premiums that were higher because of self-inflicted illness. We are all human.