Mohawks boys’ ice hockey’s Doehla high school career defined by hundreds of saves, routine and incredible

SCHENECTADY — “All over the place,” is how Alex Doehla describes his style as a goalie.

“I know I’m huge, and I use that to my advantage,” continued the Mohawks boys’ ice hockey team’s 6-foot-5 netminder. “I just take up a lot of the net, and I just love to go across the crease and make every save.”

Doehla — named to the All Section II team Thursday — doesn’t make every save, but he comes pretty close. And considering the peppering he faces night in and night out, it’s even more impressive.

The Albany High School senior — the Mohawks are a collection of student-athletes from Niskayuna, Schenectady, Amsterdam, Albany and Broadalbin-Perth — has faced 1,468 shots in 44 high school hockey games, and saved 91.1% of them. Broken down to per-game averages, Doehla faces 33 shots with a 2.74 goals-against average in his career.

“I feel like I’ve been spoiled the past two years with him being the Mohawks’ starting goaltender,” Mohawks head coach Ryan O’Connell said. “We are in every single game, no matter who we play. We are in every single game because of his efforts day in and day out. He’s just unbelievable.”

Doehla said the high shot totals weren’t a new experience once he began his high school career. He first played in the Troy-Albany youth program, then transitioned to Bethlehem’s youth ranks when he was 12 or 13. The shots always kept coming.

His father and grandfather both played hockey — neither in net. So, the young goaltender was drawn to the crease by watching his idol, New York Rangers’ legend Henrik Lundqvist.



“It’s just being the backbone of the team,” Doehla said of the role. “Obviously, I can’t score, but I want to help us win just by letting in no goals. I take pride in just being there for my team and backing them up, always.”

The Mohawks finished the regular season 3-14-3. Doehla, though, helped keep the Mohawks competitive in nearly all their games. In one game, a 2-0 loss to regular-season champion Adirondack, Doehla made 60 saves. Five times this season, he’s made more than 40 saves in a game.

Mohawks’ defender Peter Hans, a fellow captain and senior, recognized how crucial his teammate is to the team.

“It’s comforting knowing that we have such a good goalie in net, someone to fall back on a little bit,” Hans said. “I know whenever someone messes up, he’s going to be there to bail us out.”

While Bethlehem’s Rory Cairns, this season’s player and goalie of the year, has far more wins and Shenendehowa’s Mason Snider has led the Plainsmen to a state Final Four, shot volume adds perspective to where Doehla ranks.

In Cairns’ 49-game high school career, over four seasons, he has faced 264 less shots than Doehla, nearly 10 less per game. Snider has played just 39 games in two seasons, but faces roughly 22 shots per game.

Doehla’s steady play — shot after shot — is why O’Connell and Hans appreciate their backstop just a bit more.

“All we really have to tell our guys [is] cover back door because Alex is going to get everything else,” O’Connell said.

And he doesn’t just make save after save, some look pretty cool to boot. During a Dec. 6 game against Snider and Shenendehowa, Doehla made one save at the back door by stretching across the crease and pushed the puck wide with the blade of his left skate.

“It’s kind of just natural. Those are cool saves. Those are amazing saves. That’s what I try and do,” Doehla said. “… It’s just on instinct and it’s just wanting to make an amazing save like that.”

With just four months left of high school, Doehla is testing the paths his hockey career could take next. He will be taking part in several player combines in front of junior hockey clubs in New York, and maybe in New Jersey, but college is very much on the radar.

Junior hockey is the “dream step,” but he is considering walking on at a NCAA Division III school. He has aspirations of studying history with a minor in education if he goes the college route.

That being said, the high school hockey season is not over. The Mohawks earned the No. 9 seed in the Section II tournament and are set to face off against No. 8 CBA in the play-in round Monday at 2:15 p.m. When the teams met on Feb. 10, they tied 2-2. Doehla made 32 saves.

“It’s been a great experience,” Doehla said of his Mohawks’ career. “I’m not going to regret it one bit. I’m going to have so much fun, and I hope we can go far because I think we can.”

