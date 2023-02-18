Providence blanks Siena in fourth quarter to earn men’s lacrosse win

Article Audio:

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Providence outscored Siena 7-0 in the fourth quarter to post an 18-11 victory in a non-league men’s lacrosse contest Saturday at Anderson Stadium.

Jack Horrigan, Michael Chabra and Ty Thureson all scored three goals for Providence. Chabra also had an assist. Ryan Bell registered a pair of goals and two assists for the Friars, and John Hoffman scored twice.

Richie Joseph and Patrick McAleavey each had a goal and an assist for Providence, while Tyler Flynn, Dean Metzger and Pierce Gregory also scored.

Ryan McCarthy finished with three goals and an assist to lead Siena, while Pratt Reynolds finished with three goals. Zac Schuette posted two goals and an assist, while Christian Watts and Jack Cavaioli each added a goal and an assist for the Saints. Rocco Barbero also scored for Siena.

Heading into the final quarter, the game was knotted at 11-11 before the Friars closed the game with seven unanswered goals.

Dylan Pape won 23 of 30 faceoffs for Siena, which outshot Providence 49-37 for the game.

James Corasaniti finished with 17 saves for Providence (2-1 overall).

Chris Yanchoris recorded 12 saves for the Saints.

Siena (1-1 overall) returns to action to host UMass Lowell (0-2) on Feb. 25 at 11 a.m. at Hickey Field.

Siena 3 4 4 0 — 11

Providence 4 4 3 7 — 18

Siena scoring: Schuette 2-1, Reynolds 3-0, McCarthy 3-1, Watts 1-1, Yanchoris 0-1, Gleason 0-1, Barbero 1-0, Cavaioli 1-1. Providence scoring: Chabra 3-1, Corasaniti 0-1, Bell 2-2, Horrigan 3-0, Hoffman 2-0, Joseph 1-1, McAleavey 1-1, Gregory 1-0, Flynn 1-0, Thureson 3-0, Metzger 1-0, Ferraro 0-2. Goalies: Siena, Yanchoris, 12 saves. Providence, Corasaniti, 17 saves.

Categories: College Sports, Siena College, Sports