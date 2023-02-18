Rotterdam introduces legislation to allow craft beverage makers to operate

Article Audio:

ROTTERDAM — Rotterdam may soon become a growing number of municipalities in the state to house a craft beverage manufacturer after lawmakers this month introduced legislation clearing the way for the businesses to operate.

The proposed legislation would update the town’s zoning laws to allow a micro-breweries, micro-distilleries and micro-wineries to operate within the town’s agriculture district with a special-use permit and Planning Commission approval. Currently, the craft beverage manufacturers are prohibited from operating within the town.

Under the proposal, which was drafted after residents petitioned for the change, a microbrewery would not be allowed to produce more than 10,000 barrels per year, and on-site consumption would be prohibited except for sampling by customers at the site. The brewery would instead produce beer for sale either on site or at a separate facility.

Similar regulations would apply to a microdistillery and micro-winery, which would be limited to single-batch production and no more than 2,000 barrels per year, respectively. Consumption would also be limited only to customers sampling products on site.

The Planning Commission is expected to review the proposal in the coming weeks and provide a recommendation to the Town Board. From there, the town will need to hold a public hearing before the legislation can be adopted.

The craft-beverage industry has become increasingly popular throughout the state in recent years, especially the craft beer industry, which is responsible for generating billions in economic output each year, according to Empire State Development, the state’s economic-development arm, which promotes the industry through a series of tax incentives.

New York is home to more than 460 breweries, the second most in the country, according to the development agency. The state’s 450 wineries is the third most in the country, and the 186 distilleries is the fourth most. The state is home to 72 cideries, according to Empire State Development.

Locally, there are breweries, distilleries and wineries throughout the region, including those in Duanesburg, Schenectady, Glenville and Ballston Spa.

The Planning Commission is expected to meet again on March 7.

