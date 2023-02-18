RPI men’s hockey drops 4-0 decision to Harvard

Article Audio:

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — Sean Farrell had two goals and an assist to lead the ninth-ranked Harvard men’s hockey team to 4-0 ECAC Hockey victory over RPI on Saturday at Bright Landry Hockey Center.

Matthew Coronato added a goal and assist for the Crimson.

RPI remains in a tie for the eighth and final home-ice slot with Union for the ECACH tournament first-round game with two games left in the season. The Engineers host Princeton on Friday.

RPI 0 0 0 — 0

Harvard 1 2 1 — 4

First Period — 1, Harvard, Coronato 19 (Miller, Farrell), 7:44. Penalties — None.

Second Period — 2, Harvard, Farrell 16 (Coronato), 5:52. 3, Harvard, Hejduk 5 (Shore, Drkulec), 19:33. Penalties — Thrun, Har (hooking), 3:12.

Third Period — 4. Harvard, Farrell 17 (Thrun, Miller), 4:07. Penalties — Lee, RPI (hooking), 18:54.

Shots on Goal — RPI 9-5-6 — 20. Harvard 6-16-10 — 32.

Power-play opportunities — RPI 0 of 1; Harvard 0 of 1.

Goalies — RPI, Watson 12-14-1 (24 shots-20 saves), Cherepak (4:07 third, 8-8). Harvard, Gibson 13-5-2 (20-20).

A — 3,095.

Referees — Ryan Sweeney, William Brennan III. Linesmen — Nicholas Gauvin, Stephen Drain.

Women

No. 14 CORNELL 3, UNION 1

SCHENECTADY — Izzy Daniel scored twice during a five-minute major power play in the third period as the 14th-ranked Big Red beat the Dutchwomen at Messa Rink.

Union senior forward Carmen Merlo was called for a spearing major and a game misconduct at 3:14 of the third in her final college game. Daniel took advantage by scoring her goals 1:33 apart. The first one, at 4:17, snapped a 1-1 tie.

Paige Greco gave Union a 1-0 lead with 4:45 in the first period. Kaitlin Jockims tied it for Cornell six minutes into the second period.

Union finishes the season in last place in the ECACH 4-17-1 for 12.5 points and 11-22-1 overall.

Cornell 0 1 2 — 3

Union 1 0 0 — 1

First Period — 1, Union, Greco 7 (Merlo, King), 15:15. Penalties — None.

Second Period — 2, Cornell, Jockims 7 (Davis, Schiff), 6:00. Penalties — Delianedis, Cor (interference), 14:55.

Third Period — 3, Cornell, Daniel 16 (Frechette, Dwyer), 4:17 (pp). 4, Cornell, Daniel 17 (Dwyer), 5:50 (pp). Penalties — Merlo, Uni, major-game misconduct (spearing), 3:14; Regalado, Cor (slashing), 6:28; Guilday, Cor (cross-checking), 12:16.

Shots on Goal — Cornell 6-10-9 — 24. Union 6-6-5 — 17.

Power-play opportunities — Cornell 2 of 3; Union 0 of 3.

Goalies — Cornell, Fraser 8-2-1 (17 shots-16 saves). Union, Matsoukas 11-22-1 (24-21).

A — 327.

Referees — Scott Prim, Alexander Bergeron. Linesmen — Alex Walsh, Matthew White.

3 COLGATE 6, RPI 1

TROY — Kristyna Kaltounkova scored twice as the third-ranked Raiders downed the Engineers at Houston Field House.

Goalie Amanda Rampado made 59 saves, and Marah Wager scored a shorthanded goal for RPI, which finishes the season in 10th place with a 4-17-1 record for 16.5 points and 9-24-1 overall.

Colgate 1 1 4 — 6

RPI 0 1 0 — 1

First Period — 1, Colgate, Smigliani (Greig, Chan), 1:42 (pp). Penalties — Bukvic, RPI (holding), :21; Greig, Col (body checking), 10:07; Bukvic, RPI (body checking), 13:59; Kaltounkova, Col (body checking), 13:59; Smigliani, Col (tripping), 16:01.

Second Period — 2, Colgate, Kaltounkova (Brick, Simpson), 3:54. 3, RPI, Wagner (Larsen), 15:32 (sh). Penalties — Taylor-Walters, RPI (hooking), 14:23; Peterson, RPI (hooking), 17:17.

Third Period — 4, Colgate, Stewart (Gates, Biederman), 1:54. 5, Colgate, Chan (Smigliani, Brick), 15:53. 6, Colgate, Kaltounkova (Simpson, O’Donohoe), 16:13. 7, Colgate, Greig (Stewart, Biederman), 19:35. Penalties — Bard, Col (interference), 8:20; Wagner, RPI (hooking), 12:14.

Shots on Goal — Colgate 20-22-23 — 65. RPI 7-2-3 — 12.

Power-play opportunities — Colgate 1 of 4; RPI 0 of 3.

Goalies — Colgate, Baker (12 shots-11 saves). RPI, Rampado (65-59).

A — 404.

Referees — Derek Zuckerman, Daniel Gosselin. Linesmen — Haylee Mello, Kark Zukunft.

Categories: College Sports, Sports