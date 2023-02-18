UAlbany men’s lacrosse loses to No. 2 Cornell in home opener

Article Audio:

ALBANY — After trailing 6-5 at the half, second-ranked Cornell outscored UAlbany 7-4 in the second half to post a 12-10 non-league men’s lacrosse victory at Tom and Mary Casey Stadium on Saturday.

C.J. Kirst led the Big Red with six goals, while J.J. Lombardi finished with two goals. Marc Psyllos, Billy Coyle, Hugh Kelleher and Andrew Dalton also scored for Cornell, which as playing its season opener.

Silas Richmond and Graydon Hogg each scored twice to lead UAlbany, while Jack Pucci posted a goal and two assists.

T.J. Sheehan registered goal and an assist for the Great Danes, while Elijah Gash, Declan Palandjian, Thomas Decker and Peter Salit also scored.

Chayse Ierlan finished with 10 saves for Cornell (1-0 overall), which is set to host Lehigh next Saturday at noon.

Tommy Heller made 12 saves for UAlbany (0-2 overall), which is slated to host Drexel next Saturday at noon.

Cornell 3 2 3 4 — 12

UAlbany 4 2 1 3 — 10

Cornell scoring: Kirst 6-0, Lombardi 2-0, Psyllos 1-0, Blake 0-1, Coyle 1-0, Piatelli 0-1, Kelleher 1-0, Wirtheim 0-1, Dalton 1-0. UAlbany scoring: RIchmond 2-0, Hogg 2-0, Sheehan 1-1, Kesselring 0-2, Salit 1-0, Decker 1-0, Pucci 1-2, Gash 1-0, Palandjian 1-0. Goalies: Cornell, Ierlan, 10 saves. UAlbany, Heller, 5 saves.

