UAlbany men’s basketball rallies, but falls short at Maine

ORONO, Maine — In a game of runs, the UAlbany men’s basketball team’s late one fell just short. The Great Danes were 10 points down with 2:35 left, rallied, but couldn’t overcome Maine, 74-72 Saturday in America East action.

UAlbany fell to 2-12 in the conference (7-22 overall), and while not eliminated from the eighth and final spot for the America East Tournament prior to Saturday night’s games, it needs to beat NJIT and Vermont in its final two games and also hope that NJIT doesn’t win any of its remaining games. UAlbany hosts NJIT next Saturday.

The beginning of the game featured Maine’s Ja’Shonte Wright-Mcleish and UAlbany’s Jonathan Beagle trading baskets. UAlbany took its first lead, 23-20, on a Gerald Drumgoole 3-pointer to close out an 11-2 run.

Maine (5-8, 11-15), however, answered by closing out the half on a 16-3 run to lead 36-26 at halftime. The Great Danes shot 50% in the first half, but Maine got to the foul line and made all 10 of its free throws.

Maine worked the lead to 17, 53-36, with 12:15 left before UAlbany chipped away. Da’Kquan Davis led the charge, scoring 21 of his game-high 26 points in the second half. His penultimate 3-pointer closed Maine’s lead to 71-69 with 11 seconds left, but Maine got fouled and made a free throw.

With a chance to tie, UAlbany couldn’t get a shot off, as Kellen Tynes made his season-high seventh steal with 3 seconds left and was fouled. He sank both foul shots to make it 74-69, and Davis’ final 3-pointer at the buzzer provided the final margin.

Tynes finished with 23 points, six rebounds, four assists and the seven steals. Gedi Juozapaitis added 17 points.

Davis finished 6 for 10 on 3-pointers. The 26 points were his second highest total this season. Beagle had his second consecutive double-double and fifth of the season with 18 points and 13 rebounds, as well as four assists. Drumgoole contributed 14 points and four assists.

