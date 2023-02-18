UAlbany women’s lacrosse falls short against Cornell in home opener

Article Audio:

ALBANY — Shannon Brazier and Maggie Pons each scored four goals to lift Cornell to an 18-15 victory over UAlbany in a non-league women’s lacrosse game Saturday at John Fallon Field.

Amanda Cramer had three goals and an assist for the Big Red, while Mia DiChiara scored three goals. Josie Vogel and Katie Castiello each had two goals and an assist for Cornell in its season opener.

Katie Pascale registered five goals and four assists to lead UAlbany, while Shonly Wallace had three goals. Bryar Hogg and Allie Maloney each finished with two goals and an assist for the Great Danes, and Sarah Falk scored twice. Ava Poupard also scored for UAlbany in its home opener.

The Big Red took control of the game with a 6-1 flurry to start the second half to turn a 10-9 halftime deficit into a 15-11 advantage.

“It was a tough battle today against a strong Cornell team,” UAlbany head coach Katie Thomson said in a press release. “We knew it was going to be a fight from start to finish and it was. I thought we came out really strong in the opening quarter. We took a lead, but it’s a game of runs and we knew they were going to get some momentum at some point. We just want to continue to limit those runs and it was a fight to the end. We’ll be ready to learn and move on to the next game.”

Ellie Horner made nine saves for Cornell, while Aislinn Sweeney made nine stops for the Great Danes.

UAlbany (0-2 overall) is scheduled to host Fairfield on Wednesday at 3 p.m.

Cornell 6 3 5 4 — 18

UAlbany 7 3 1 4 — 15

Cornell scoring: Cramer 3-1, Vogel 2-1, Castiello 2-1, Brazier 4-0, Pons 4-0, DiChiara 3-0. UAlbany scoring: Hogg 2-1, Poupard 1-0, Pascale 5-4, Falk 2-0, Wallace 3-0, Maloney 2-1. Goalies: Cornell, Horner, 9 saves. UAlbany, Sweeney, 9 saves.

