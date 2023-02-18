Union men’s hockey doesn’t bring the effort, loses 1-0 to Dartmouth

Article Audio:

Despite losing to ninth-ranked Harvard on Friday, Union men’s hockey head coach Josh Hauge was pleased with the effort. He was hoping that would carry over into Saturday’s game against Dartmouth.

It didn’t happen.

The Big Green, who were eliminated from home-ice contention in the ECAC Hockey tournament first-round game after losing to RPI on Friday, did some damage to the Dutchmen’s chances of getting home ice with a 1-0 victory Saturday at Thompson Arena in Hanover, New Hampshire.

“It’s extremely frustrating when you see what you can be and then you take a step back,” Hauge said. “We have to play hard to be successful. I thought there were certain guys that played hard, but not everyone.”

Despite the loss, Union (7-12-1 ECACH, 23 points; 13-17-2 overall) remains tied for the eighth and final home-ice slot with RPI, which lost to Harvard 4-0. But the Engineers have the tiebreaker over the Dutchmen with more wins in regulation and overtime.

Brown and Yale are tied for 10th with 19 points.

The Dutchmen host top-ranked and Cleary Cup-champion Quinnipiac on Friday at Messa Rink. The last time the two teams met, the Dutchmen lost 8-1.

A win over Dartmouth could have given Union some breathing space should it lose to Quinnipiac. Now, there is no margin for error as Union gets set for the final weekend of the regular season. The Dutchmen host Princeton in the regular-season finale next Saturday.

“We dug ourselves a hole that we have to find a way to dig ourselves out next weekend,” Hauge said. “We probably took [destiny] out of our hands.”

Union got a two-man advantage for two minutes 7:46 into the game when Cooper Flinton was called for elbowing, and the Dartmouth bench was penalized for complaining about the call. But the Dutchmen didn’t score.

“Statistically, if you have a 5-on-3 for an extended period of time and you don’t score, your chances of winning the game go down quite a bit,” Hauge said. “It’s got to be a place where you can gain momentum for your team. I’m disappointed we didn’t get one there.”

Mark Gallant scored the game’s only goal 1:57 into the second period when he intercepted a John Prokop clearing attempt and fired a shot past goalie Conner Murphy.

Union came out flat-footed in the third period. Dartmouth nearly spent the first two minutes in the Union. Dutchmen forward Tyler Watkins prevented a Big Green scoring chance, but had to take a hooking penalty to do that.

The Dutchmen managed just six shots on goal in the third.

“When we had opportunities to finish, we didn’t,” Hauge said. “It is disappointing. This is this a disappointing loss for sure.”

Union 0 0 0 — 0

Dartmouth 0 1 0 — 1

First Period — None. Penalties — Flinton, Dar (elbowing), 7:46; Dartmouth bench, 7:46; Tupker, Uni (hitting after whistle), 14:32; Musa, Dar (hitting after whistle), 14:32; Theodore, Uni (tripping), 17:05.

Second Period — 1, Dartmouth, Gallant 2, 1:57. Penalties — Snell, Uni (hitting after whistle), 9:45; Palocsik, Dar (hitting after whistle), 9:45; Young, Uni (cross-checking), 14:36.

Third Period — None. Penalties — Watkins, Uni (hooking), 1:49.

Shots on Goal — Union 11-8-6 — 25. Dartmouth 4-13-9 — 26.

Power-play opportunities — Union 0 of 2; Dartmouth 0 of 3.

Goalies — Union, Murphy 11-15-1 (26 shots-25 saves). Dartmouth, Black 5-19-1 (25-25).

A — 1,837.

Referees — CJ Hanafin, Cameron Lynch. Linesmen — Michael Wrobel, Trevor Waite.

Categories: College Sports, Sports, Union College