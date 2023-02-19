EDITORIAL: Lessons to be learned from failed homeless shelter search

Article Audio:

Any community trying to site a homeless shelter, as Saratoga Springs is trying to do, is going to face objections from concerned residents.

Nowhere will they get more push-back, as Saratoga officials belatedly figured out earlier his month, than if they try to put it in a place where the users of the shelter can come into easy contact with children.

And at no time will they invite more push-back than if they try to spring a proposal on neighboring residents without giving them input into the decision.

That’s why as Saratoga Springs officials move forward with plans to create a 24/7 homeless shelter somewhere in the city, they need to learn two lessons from their recent experience trying to locate the shelter on Williams Street adjacent to the Saratoga Central Catholic School.

One lesson they already appear to have learned. The other should have been obvious from the start.

The lesson about involving the neighbors has clearly sunk in, judging from the attendance at a meeting last week in which about 70 members of the public, many of them parents of Spa Catholic students, met with Mayor Ron Kim and school officials to discuss plans for a future location for a shelter.

At first, school officials planned to close the meeting to the public and press under the guise of allowing people to have a frank conversation with the mayor.

But closed meetings always raise suspicions, even if what happened at the meeting is eventually disclosed or if a video of the meeting is later made available to the public so people can watch it themselves.

The more citizens feel left in the dark about a proposal, the more they’ll likely be against it

So it was ultimately the right decision to open up the meeting, during which people got to raise their concerns and ask questions about the process.

It was also the right decision to set up a community homelessness task force that will drive the search for a new shelter and be a conduit between officials and the public.

Once it’s up to full membership later this week, its meetings also should all be announced in advance and open to the public.

Siting a homeless shelter isn’t going to be easy in any regard. A public task force is at least a good way to share information and take the public’s pulse on suggested options.

That leads us to the second lesson city officials need to learn from this process.

Don’t put the shelter right next to a school or in close proximity to one. That should have been obvious from the start. But it apparently wasn’t.

The Williams Street property shares a 200-foot border with the school property.

There’s no way any parents — even parents trying to teach their children compassion and generosity — are going to agree to expose their children so directly to potential harm from homeless people, some of whom might suffer from substance abuse, mental health and criminal issues.

The mayor at last week’s meeting left open the Williams Street option, presumably in the event they can’t find another suitable, affordable location. Regardless of how difficult the search becomes, that site shouldn’t be an option.

That does make the city’s predicament more challenging. But that should only force officials to be more creative and to try harder to find a more suitable location.

Someone at last week’s meeting suggested, for instance, that they sell the Williams Street property and use the money to purchase another property at a more suitable location. The mayor said it’s on the table. The mayor also said there have been discussions about considering the city’s parking garages as a site for a shelter. OK. Let’s see where that goes.

Let’s hope other potential solutions come from brainstorming sessions at the task force meetings.

At some point, the city is going to have to put this shelter somewhere. And no location is going to make everyone happy.

But city officials appear to have learned lessons from the recent failed search that should help them find the best place for the shelter.

