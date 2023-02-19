HIGH NOTES: Help for heating bills, love and respect for veterans

Article Audio:

In the Capital Region, the National Grid Foundation last week presented a $300,000 grant to Catholic Charities to support people struggling to pay their energy bills. The donation, which is $50,000 higher than last year’s grant, will go toward Catholic Charities’ Emergency Energy Assistance Fund (EEAF). The fund supports residents across 14 upstate New York counties, many of whom have been affected by the inflated costs of groceries, gas and home energy. Residents can donate to the fund by visiting www.ccrcda.org and noting “Energy Assistance” in the comments. One-hundred percent of donated funds from the community will go toward providing financial assistance for heating and utility emergencies for area residents. Since its inception in 1998, the National Grid Foundation has granted more than $33 million to local community organizations. Last year, Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Albany helped about 100,000 people in need.

In Schenectady, local school children helped make Valentine’s Day special for our veterans by preparing and delivering Valentine’s Day cards as part of state Assemblyman Angelo Santabarbara’s 10th annual Valentines for Vets program. Under the program, students show their thanks to local veterans by coloring special Valentine’s Day cards and adding personalized messages, while at the same time learning about the veterans’ service to our country. This year, more than 6,000 cards colored by local students were delivered to veterans in the community and at the VA hospital in Albany.

High Notes is a Monday feature of The Gazette Opinion section spotlighting the good being done in our communities by individuals, organizations, schools and colleges, and businesses.

