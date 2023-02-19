Letters to the Editor Sunday, Feb. 19

Article Audio:

Pick unifying theme for Union moniker



My suggestion for a new nickname for Union College is “The Unifiers — Strength Through Unity” with a background of several people from different ethnicities.

The background would depict the various people with different occupations.

Edward D. Vacca, Esq.

Schenectady

The writer is a member of Union College Class of 1961.

Hey kids, politics is where real money is



The state Department of Education should start encouraging our school districts to offer a curriculum introducing students to a lucrative career in state and federal politics.

The average household annual income in New York state is $72,900. Inflation is out of control; look at groceries and heating costs.

Our state legislators just voted themselves a 29% raise, increasing their base annual salary from $110,000 to $142,000 for a part-time job.

One reason was so they wouldn’t look for a job elsewhere. So much for getting elected to do the best job possible for your constituents.

As an example, on the federal side, our current president has been in politics for over 50 years.

The result: million-dollar-plus oceanfront vacation home and classic cars.

I’m sure there are many others who, once elected, do whatever is necessary to stay in office.

George Santos certainly knows where the career money tree is.

Just saying.

Ken Jones

Ballston Spa

To curb drug abuse, focus on education



Fentanyl is a huge problem. Besides interdiction and treatment, let’s try education.

If young people knew more about their bodies many would not try illegal drugs. From K-12, we should have kids imagine how many brain connections there are.

They should realize the vast number of air sacks, bacteria in their gut and processes that regulate our body out of sight.

An anatomy and physiology course should be mandatory every year.

Our body is the most complex mechanism we know, more than the largest computer.

To understand our body is to appreciate it. Would you eat anything offered to you on a fork? No.

So why would you take a pill from China offered by a cartel from Mexico?

When kids know their body, they will be less inclined to smoke, drink alcohol, eat crap food and try illegal drugs.

Once people are educated and still choose to take in junk, I would then feel less motivated to help them.

Rick Green

Ballston Lake

Waite made up for Stefanik endorsement



When your paper endorsed Elise Stefanik, the treacherous opportunist, I planned to cancel my subscription. Andrew Waite’s thoughtful, intelligent column has kept me from doing so.

Nancy Ortner

Rotterdam Junction

