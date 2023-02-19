Letters to the Editor Sunday, Feb. 19

|
Pick unifying theme for Union moniker
My suggestion for a new nickname for Union College is “The Unifiers — Strength Through Unity” with a background of several people from different ethnicities.
The background would depict the various people with different occupations.
Edward D. Vacca, Esq.
Schenectady
The writer is a member of Union College Class of 1961.
Hey kids, politics is where real money is
The state Department of Education should start encouraging our school districts to offer a curriculum introducing students to a lucrative career in state and federal politics.
The average household annual income in New York state is $72,900. Inflation is out of control; look at groceries and heating costs.
Our state legislators just voted themselves a 29% raise, increasing their base annual salary from $110,000 to $142,000 for a part-time job.
One reason was so they wouldn’t look for a job elsewhere. So much for getting elected to do the best job possible for your constituents.
As an example, on the federal side, our current president has been in politics for over 50 years.
The result: million-dollar-plus oceanfront vacation home and classic cars.
I’m sure there are many others who, once elected, do whatever is necessary to stay in office.
George Santos certainly knows where the career money tree is.
Just saying.
Ken Jones
Ballston Spa
To curb drug abuse, focus on education
Fentanyl is a huge problem. Besides interdiction and treatment, let’s try education.
If young people knew more about their bodies many would not try illegal drugs. From K-12, we should have kids imagine how many brain connections there are.
They should realize the vast number of air sacks, bacteria in their gut and processes that regulate our body out of sight.
An anatomy and physiology course should be mandatory every year.
Our body is the most complex mechanism we know, more than the largest computer.
To understand our body is to appreciate it. Would you eat anything offered to you on a fork? No.
So why would you take a pill from China offered by a cartel from Mexico?
When kids know their body, they will be less inclined to smoke, drink alcohol, eat crap food and try illegal drugs.
Once people are educated and still choose to take in junk, I would then feel less motivated to help them.
Rick Green
Ballston Lake
Waite made up for Stefanik endorsement
When your paper endorsed Elise Stefanik, the treacherous opportunist, I planned to cancel my subscription. Andrew Waite’s thoughtful, intelligent column has kept me from doing so.
Nancy Ortner
Rotterdam Junction
Dear Gazette:
This area of the online newspaper was intended to comment on letters to the editor & things in the news has turned into three or four left leaning democrats attacking two to three right wing conservatives (& vice versa) on a daily basis.
It is either their way or the highway. Not once have I seen “i can see your point or counterpoint”. It is just shut up, your stupid, etc etc.
How ppl can function on this planet with no negotiation or middle ground is beyond me.
Dear Mr. Vendetti. Please look back at the initial comments for the last month. We get greeted every morning by rants from “Letsgobrandon” on an array of subjects whirling around pedophilia and a number of other far right whacko conspiracies that you ignore daily. Try cleaning the dog doo out of your own yard before complaining about others.
Let’s go Brandies is defined daily by his hysterical efforts to post his reality.
Posted by the creature let’s go brandies a nazi oriented posts such as the one below define him
please be sure to fact check any of his posts if you read them the are chock full of lies
HE does not support this country often arguing in favor of hostile countries. Surely not someone who merits the massive amounts of attention he desires
It’s important to recognize a facist position for what it is and if you promote it identify if for what it is American DEMOCRACY thankfully does not support involuntary sterilization of women
Posted by let’s go Brandon on Jan 31 2023 own it dude don’t hide behind your fake name
“Okay if the women gets an abortion then she obviously does not want children why just sterilize her so she can have all the unprotected sex with as many partners as she wants and never have to worry about abortions? No different than suggesting men getting a vasectomy. You are correct men cannot get an abortion, yet a women would not need one is it weren’t for a man
Guy – i said vice versa that all the arguing & rhetoric was ridiculous on here. I don’t support any of that LGB nonsense and have said that name is even offensive to me.
Glad to hear it Mr. Vendentti….I Have never seen your comments on that….Your original comment was muddled and directed mostly to the left….Perhaps some more direct responses to “letsgobrandon would be more constructive…But thank you for your honesty on him this morning.
I stepped away for a few days. LGB and Steven and myself will post an article or response to the LTE and then the attacks start, not just on us but even the letter writers. Just an FYI, people can only take so many attacks before they attack back. Mr. Vendetti you can go back 5 years and see these same people attacking others. If you don’t agree with them you are insulted as YOU well know and your a democrat
Mr. Bill 🤡 your far right conspiracy theories don’t deserve an educated response. ie…broken glass at Mr. Pelosi’s house. and others….You get what you deserve when posting uneducated comments
Mr Varoma I believe there is a comedy of outrage being played out here that may get some an Oscar nomination. Its simple trying Stop to propagate lies if you do fake outrage doesn’t get you a pass.
Joe, I agree that seeking a middle ground has become extremely difficult. I believe the difficulty is primarily a result of far right attempts to create false equivalencies and in many cases outright lies, ignorance, and denials:
1) The calls for a constitutional amendment eliminating the electoral college in favor of direct election of the president and pointing out such a democratic change would have given Clinton the win in 2016 is not the same as undermining democracy by falsely claiming the election was stolen, which Trump did in 2020.
2) Lying about the continued possession of top secret documents and necessitating a search warrant to retrieve over 100 more, is not the same as unknowingly having them in your possession and immediately turning them over and cooperating with an investigation.
3) Talking out of both sides of your mouth in regard to whether or not Social Security and Medicare should be continued as Rick Scott and Mike Lee did, is not conducive to honest debate.
4) Impeding the investigation of a seditious attack on the Capitol by underplaying it and lying about it and promises of pardons to those who attacked law enforcement and vandalized the Capitol threaten democracy itself.
5) Banning books while claiming to respect and honor the Constitution is hypocritical and undemocratic.
6) Obtaining confirmation to a SCOTUS seat by lying about your plans to reverse Roe v. Wade undermines public faith in our judicial system.
7) To allow those who plotted to illegally keep the losing candidate for presidency in office to run free to this day, more than two years after their reprehensible scheming, is insulting and upsetting to all who believe in equal justice.
8) Denying a confirmation hearing and vote on a president’s SCOTUS nominee because he has “only” eleven months left in office and then rushing through your party’s nominee with just weeks left in the president’s term shakes faith in the fairness of government operations.
9) Complaining about the influence of money and lobbyists in government but not caring enough to learn about the causes and debate solutions is to fail in your civic responsibilities. Everyone should understand Citizens United and be able to take an informed stand on publicly funding elections.
10) Anyone who thinks that the American government should favor any one religion is showing total ignorance of our Constitution and values and should study history before joining discussions on this topic.
I’ll stop there but there is far more.
I have to add one more example of an attitude that interferes with genuine debate and compromise. Republicans have concerns about the national debt. So do I and many other Democrats. However, Republicans fail to recognize the fact that contrary to their promises the debt has grown more under Republican than Democratic administrations. There is a cohort of Republicans using the debt ceiling as a threat to undermine our nation’s financial standing and wreak havoc in the economy and markets if they don’t get their way. Irresponsible tax cuts aimed at helping the wealthy keep more of their enormous wealth and increasing unequal distribution of wealth in addition to wasteful spending are at the heart of the enormous debt. But how can compromise be achieved when one side will not accept the facts, taking pledges to never vote for a tax increase, and using threats in attempt to get their way?
Joe, Regarded “middle ground,” as Tony stated and worth repeating; “I agree that seeking a middle ground has become extremely difficult. I believe the difficulty is primarily a result of far right attempts to create false equivalencies and in many cases outright lies, ignorance, and denials:”
I believe Middle ground is quite frequently (obviously not always) stretched into an unrealistic situation. Extreme example; One individual feels it ok to abuse children, second individual believes it is totally unacceptable. First Individual says let’s find some “middle ground,” how about we only abuse the 10 to 17 year olds. No middle ground on that one.
How about a less extreme example; “Walter Cronkite was an American broadcast journalist who served as anchorman for the CBS Evening News for 19 years, from 1962 to 1981. During the 1960s and 1970s, he was often cited as “the most trusted man in America” after being so named in an opinion poll.”
And…Just read U.S. District Judge Mary Kay Vyskocil’s opinion, leaning heavily on the arguments of Fox’s lawyers: The “‘general tenor’ of the show should then inform a viewer that [Carlson] is not ‘stating actual facts’ about the topics he discusses and is instead engaging in ‘exaggeration’ and ‘non-literal commentary.’
I have great difficulty finding “middle ground” when comparing Fox to any reliable news sources such as; The associated press, the BBC, C-SPAN and NPR, there are others.
Now realize the “two to three right wing conservatives” are constantly pushing, repeating and believing the Fox conspiracy theories and lies. Again its apples to oranges. No middle ground regarding facts and lies. They are what they are.
There was no middle ground on Adolf Hitler’s behavior, and there’s no middle ground on hard right MAGA Trump loyalists. The future of American democracy is at stake.
J.V. I will tell you this I was brought up as a Democrat, my Grandfather after serving WW1 and WW2 came back and had a lot on influence within the Albany democratic machine. It was a different party then and not until after I served in the military did I see the corruptions. Not just democrats but republican too. My eyes were opened once I left my childhood surroundings.
I post things that are going on and current and sometimes IN MY OPINION. I do not look for support nor do I care what the self proclaimed monitors of the DG page.
My moniker Lets Go Brandon set them off just because of the meaning they put to the phrase. They have their minions continue their attack perfect example :
Chris Stalka does not like my opinion about women who use abortion as birth control.
In my opinion if they continue to multiple abortions it is obvious they do not want to have children. IN MY OPINION if this is the pattern then maybe a hysterectomy would be an option. As a tax payer I have an opinion about how tax dollars are spent.
There is no middle ground because they cannot be wrong and call it conspiracy theory. Since I have been posting several “conspiracies” are no longer conspiracy. Yet they still attack and call you names and diagnose certain mental capacities.
Water off a ducks back these guys are text book propagandist and on cue follow the MSM narrative regardless of due processes.
In this day and age of our country we are at a precipice, we are on the edge of loosing our REPUBLIC to corrupt Socialist that have infiltrated our government. Each day they chip away at our freedoms under the guise of identity politics, using NAZI tactics like Hitler did.
Stay the course and freedom will win
