Looking Ahead: Hearings, screenings and plenty of options for tastings

With a new week underway, here are four events and news items our team of reporters is tracking.

BEER WEEK RETURNS

Saratoga Beer Week is on tap for Saturday at the Saratoga Springs City Center. The event features a variety of breweries including Bolton Landing Brewing Company, Northway Brewing Co., Common Roots Brewing Company, Paradox Brewery and Frog Alley Brewing, among others. Attendees can sample beers from various breweries and Esperanto’s will be onsite with food options. Tasting sessions for general admission tickets are from 1-4 p.m. or 5-8 p.m., and from noon-4 p.m. for VIP. For more information, visit saratogabeerweek.com.

— Indiana Nash

SCHENECTADY COUNTY HISTORICAL SOCIETY BLACK HISTORY MONTH SCREENING

The Schenectady County Historical Society will host a screening of the documentary “A History Erased: Free Black Schenectadians of the 19th Century” on Feb. 25 from 2 to 3:30 p.m. At the turn of the 19th century, hundreds of enslaved people in Schenectady became free. In the following decades they built a community separate and unequal from their white neighbors. Filmmaker Mike Diana will then lead a discussion about how this community ultimately disappeared from the city. Admission is free for members and for more information visit schenectadyhistorical.org.

— Ted Remsnyder

DUANESBURG HOLDING SOLAR HEARING

The Duanesburg Town Board on Thursday will again hold a public hearing on a proposed solar law. The law, which was drafted by a special committee during a monthslong moratorium on the construction of solar arrays, would regulate where in town solar arrays can be built and require developers to follow strict regulations when it comes to maintaining and decommissioning the energy-producing systems. The town has held public hearings on the proposal in January and again earlier this month. The hearing will take place at the Duanesburg Town Hall on Thursday, Feb. 23 at 7 p.m. 5853 Western Turnpike.

— Chad Arnold

POSTSEASON ACTION

It’s a huge week for high school athletes. The area’s boys’ ice hockey playoffs start Monday with three first-round games, while the boys’ and girls’ basketball Section II playoffs continue after starting late last week. Friday and Saturday, in Albany at MVP Arena, area wrestlers will compete to claim individual state championships.

— Michael Kelly

