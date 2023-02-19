Article Audio:

SARATOGA SPRINGS — The three officers involved in the Nov. 20 shooting on Broadway are set to return to work soon, just as the District Attorney prepares to send out subpoenas in the case.

In the Nov. 20 incident, Saratoga Springs police officers shot a man numerous times after he failed to lower his weapon, according to police. Three officers were involved in the shooting, according to court documents. The man, who survived but was badly injured, was identified as Vito Caselnova, an off-duty Vermont sheriff’s deputy. Police have said that Caselnova and a man from Utica were shooting at each other, with the Utica man being struck. He was taken to the hospital along with Caselnova. Both are recovering. Caselnova’s girlfriend was also shot — she alleges by police — and has plans to sue the city, Police Department and officers involved.

Saratoga Springs Public Safety Commissioner James Montagnino said the three officers are finishing mental health evaluations prior to returning to duty.

“What I’m told is they’re ready to get back to work,” he said.

Montagnino said two of the officers were field training officers and their presence will be a highly welcomed sight as the city just graduated six new officers from the academy.

News of the officers’ return comes as some witnesses are receiving subpoenas to appear before a grand jury in March, Montagnino said.

He did not have further updates on the case. District Attorney Karen Heggen has remained pretty mum on the case other than to state, “Our office continues to work with law enforcement on this matter to move the case forward.”

Heggen is currently embroiled in a court proceeding against Montagnino and Mayor Ron Kim in hopes of having a judge bar the two officials from further commenting on the case.

Judge Diane Freestone has yet to make a decision on the matter.

Montagnino said he believes that by the time she rules the issue may be mute.

