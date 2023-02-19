Police: Crossgates mall death not suspicious

Article Audio:

GUILDERLAND — A man’s death inside Crossgates mall Saturday does not appear to be suspicious, according to police.

Guilderland police received a call about an unresponsive man found in the mall’s cafe court area at 9:07 a.m. Officers and emergency medical personnel provided life-saving measures, but the man was declared dead, according to a news release.

The man’s name is being withheld pending the notification of family. Police said he was in his 50s

An autopsy had been scheduled for a later day, according to the release.

There is no indication of foul play, police said.

