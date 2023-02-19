Article Audio:

SCHENECTADY — The Schenectady Foundation will award $165,000 to eight projects as part of its annual Thriving Neighborhoods Challenge, which aims to transform city neighborhoods through citizen-led initiatives.

Projects receiving funding through this year’s challenge include $50,000 for Wallingford Park improvements, a project brought forward by students at Schenectady High School that will see the installations of a second basketball hoop with a painted court mural, an AD-compliant swing set and new benches, according to a news release.

Hamilton Hill Pride, an initiative to beautify the intersection of Hulett and Albany streets — a heavily littered area — by putting up murals and working with residents and others to beautify the area, will receive $25,000.

“The Thriving Neighborhoods Challenge empowers residents,” Robert Carreau, executive director of the Schenectady Foundation, said in a statement. “Each project reflects the unique vision of a group of people with ideas for improving their neighborhoods and the desire to carry them out. Residents have access to resources to make improvements that matter most to them.”

On the city’s northside, a pair of parks in the Goose Hill neighborhood will also receive funding under the program, including $20,000 for a new disc golf course at Steinmetz Park.

A separate $15,000 grant will go toward Caring for Carrie Street Park project, which will be used to hire a professional planner to develop a workable plan to upgrade a park that will include input from local residents. Beautification of the park will begin with planting new trees and painting and striping the park’s basketball court, according to the release.

“We feel we can jumpstart the park revival process and build interest, energy and excitement in the neighborhood to make the renovation successful, one that will produce a park that neighbors want to go to,” Margaret Novek, a Goose Hill resident, said in a statement. “It is very important that there is input by kids, youth and adults who live in the neighborhood, so there is a feeling of ownership.”

Also set to receive funding as part of this year’s initiative:

Leveling the Playing Field: a $25,000 initiative that will enhance Michigan Avenue baseball field, including a mural honoring the 1954 Little League World Series championship team that played there.

Beautifying Crane Street: a $15,000 project that will install new flower planters along both sides of the street.

The Wisdom Sharing Project: a $10,000 mentorship program that will connect Schenectady youth with adults who can give them guidance and advice on how to succeed.

Reawakening East Front Street Part 2: a $5,000 project that will create a large, train-shaped flower planter to honor the neighborhood’s history with the American Locomotive Company. Previously, the project received $7,950 to install welcome banners, trash cans, historical signage and murals across six streets in the neighborhood.

This is the third year of the Thriving Neighborhood Challenge. A total of 17 projects received a combined $500,000 during the two previous rounds.

The challenge is a public-private partnership supported by the Schenectady Foundation, the city, Wright Family Foundation and other donors.

“The enthusiastic response to the Thriving Neighborhood Challenge was gratifying to see,” Kristi Milligan, director of grants and community programs for the Schenectady Foundation, said in a statement. “Tapping into that energy and harnessing it in a positive and transformative direction is what this grant program is all about.”

