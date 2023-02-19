Article Audio:

SCHENECTADY — Schenectady Restaurant Week 2023 starts Monday and offers diners the chance to try a variety of different options at local restaurants throughout the next week.

It will run from Feb. 20-26. Participating restaurants in downtown Schenectady and nearby Schenectady County restaurants will offer fixed-price dinner menus for $30 and select restaurants alsowill offer fixed-price lunch menus for $20.

Schenectady Restaurant Week is a joint promotion of the Downtown Schenectady Improvement Corporation (DSIC) and the Chamber of Schenectady County, which is an affiliate of the Capital Region Chamber.

“Restaurant Week is an excellent opportunity for us to highlight the outstanding diversity of restaurants that make Schenectady a go-to regional dining destination,” DSIC Executive Director Jim Salengo said in a press release. “Our independent restaurant owners and their teams look forward to welcoming thousands of guests to Schenectady throughout the week ahead and showcasing what makes each of them special.”

Schenectady Restaurant Week has happened in some form since 2005, said DSIC Promotions Manager Amy Sonder. Diners who eat at a participating restaurant will be asked to fill out a survey when they get their bill.

“It’s a quick, 90 second survey,” Sonder said. “One of the questions on there is, have you ever been to this restaurant before, and would you have dined out if it wasn’t restaurant week? Every year we get those answers back and it’s fantastic to see that so many times they are saying, ‘No, I haven’t been here before, this is my first time,” and at such an affordable price point, that’s really what we’re looking to do, to introduce people to new restaurants.”

Restaurant Week falls during school break for many area schools and has a variety of different food options, Sonder said.

“There really is a cuisine for everyone,” Sonder said. “Whether that’s Italian, traditional, American, whether you want French-inspired, Irish-inspired, Thai-inspired, Mediterranean, there’s just something that hits all pallets, and that’s something that’s really great with Restaurant Week”

The variety allows anyone to experience food from many different parts of the world without ever leaving Schenectady County, she said.

“We have heard from businesses and restaurants that have said, ‘These are people who didn’t come before Restaurant Week, and now we see them all the time,’” Sonder said. “Or, a person may have checked out their menu during Restaurant Week, not been able to make it and they say, ‘Oh, let me look at your regular menu and I’ll come back at another time’. That’s exactly what we’re hoping to achieve here is awareness for these incredible, delicious restaurants.”

Restaurant Week has 22 local restaurants participating this year, a number of which are new, Sonder said.

“This was a welcome opportunity, the timing was perfect, we just opened up about three weeks ago,” co-owner of The Ritz on Union, Anthony Adonnino, said. “The whole point is to introduce everyone to our venue, and our menu and our restaurant, and hopefully when they see it they’re going to want to become longtime customers.”

Restaurant Week is held during what is traditionally a slower time of year for restaurants, explained Capital Region Chamber President and CEO Mark Eagan.

“Restaurant Week provides an economic boost during a time of the year when area restaurants are often slower,” Eagan said in a press release. “Terrific menus at fixed prices provide a nice incentive for residents from throughout the region to visit both long-time favorite eateries and restaurants they haven’t yet experienced.”

Businesses offering a special $30 dinner menu during 2023 Schenectady Restaurant Week are:

Ambition Cafe, 154 Jay St.

Canvas, Corks & Forks, 402 Union St.

Chez Nous, 707 Union St.

Clinton’s Ditch, 112 S. College St.

Drumming Crabs, 13 N. Broadway

Executive Lounge, 108 Jay St.

Grano, 426 State St.

Johnny’s Restaurant, 432 State St.

Katie O’Byrne’s Restaurant, 121 Wall St.

Manhattan Exchange, 607 Union St.

Mexican Radio, 325 State St. | Vegetarian Menu

More Perreca’s Italian Kitchen, 31 N. Jay St.

Pho Queen, 402 State St.

Pinhead Susan’s, 431 Liberty St.

The Ritz on Union, 1720 Union St.

Simone’s Kitchen, 121 Jay Street

Stella Pasta Bar & Bistro, 237 Union St.

Tara Kitchen, 431 Liberty St.

Tops American Grill, Bakery & Bar, 351 Duanesburg Road, Rotterdam

Turf Tavern, 40 Mohawk Avenue, Scotia

Zen, 469 State St.

Businesses offering a special $20 lunch menu during 2023 Schenectady Restaurant Week are:

Bountiful Bread on State, 108 State St.

Chez Nous, 707 Union St.

Drumming Crabs, 13 N. Broadway

Katie O’Byrne’s Restaurant, 121 Wall St.

The Ritz on Union, 1720 Union St.

