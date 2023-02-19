Siena women’s lacrosse falls short to Pittsburgh 13-11

Article Audio:

Despite five goals from Mary Soures and a career day from Kelly Logue, the Siena women’s lacrosse team fell short in a comeback bid and lost a non-conference game to Pittsburgh 13-11 at Hickey Field on Sunday.

The Saints (1-1) rallied from an 8-5 deficit on goals from Grace Dobrzysnki, Jordan Bentley and Soures to tie it with 4:20 left in the third quarter.

After the Panthers (2-1) scored three in a row to make it 12-9, Siena answered with goals from Soures and Bentley to come within one with 5:55 left to play.

Siena had an opportunity to tie after a Pitt turnover, but a shot attempt by Bentley was saved by goalkeeper Hannah Van Middelem. On the ensuing possession, Pitt reclaimed the two-goal advantage on a goal by Sydney Naylor with 1:52 left.

Soures scored five goals on nine shots on goal and added an assist.

Logue, who was a key reserve last season, scored a single-game career-high three goals, all in the first half.

Pitt was led by Camdyn O’Donnell’s three goals.

Siena outshot Pitt 36-32 and held a 26-20 advantage in shots on goal. The Saints were able to establish firm control of possession in the first half by winning 9 of 14 draw controls, but lost 11 of 14 after halftime.

Siena will return to action on Wednesday at No. 23 UMass (1-1) for a 2 p.m. draw time at Garber Field. The game will be carried on ESPN Plus.

Pittsburgh 2 5 3 3 — 13

Siena 3 2 4 2 — 11

Pittsburgh scoring: O’Donnell 3-0, Washington 2-0, Naylor 2-0, Zuco 2-0, Murray 2-0, Coughlin 1-1, Williams 1-0, Carter 0-1. Siena scoring: Sources 5-1, Logue 3-0, Bentley 2-0, Dobrzynski 1-1, Wangsness 0-1, Danahy 0-1, Decker 0-1.

Goalies: Pittsburgh, Van Middelem (26 shots-15 saves). Siena, Krasner (20-7).

