SARATOGA SPRINGS– Saratoga Springs City residents will have to wait until all of the City Council’s business agenda is finished before they will be allowed to speak at meetings starting in March. That includes voting on motions.

Also, the meetings will begin at 5 p.m. instead of 7 p.m.

The changes to the meetings come after a council meeting on Feb. 7 was adjourned three times in part due to Saratoga Black Lives matter member Chandler Hickenbottom refusing to give up the microphone during the public comment period as she sought a public meeting between BLM and the City Council.

Mayor Ron Kim said the change being made is due, in part, to what occurred at the meeting. He said the council needs to be able to get done what he called “mundane” tasks such as approving payroll .

The City Council had to re-enter into the meeting on Feb. 7 a third time in order to approve payroll before finally adjourning the meeting for the evening.

Earlier council meetings could present a problem for people who want to attend, said Paul Wolf, president of the New York State Coalition For Open Government.

Hickenbottom said she doesn’t like that the meeting is being moved to 5 p.m., because she, like many others, doesn’t get out until 5 p.m. and wants to hear what happens during the business portion of the meeting and make comments on what happened.

“In my opinion public comments should be heard before any public business is conducted. Having public comments occur after business has been conducted defeats the purpose of hearing from the public,” Wolf said.

Under state Open Meetings Law municipalities are not obligated to hold public comment periods unless they are for a public hearing.

Kim said the adjustment allows for more time with a public comment period, such as leeway on the current two-minute speaking limit, something he said he’s heard numerous times is not long enough.

“If you want five minutes you have to just tell us before,” Kim said. “The default is still two minutes.”

Kim said council members can also request public comment on items that might be controversial.

Kim said any public hearings will happen after they conduct the business of the meeting. He said items related to a public hearing will be voted on at the meeting following the closure of the public meeting.

Wolf likes that adjustment.

“Having votes on public hearing items occur at a following meeting is a good practice as it provides council members the time to weigh and digest the comments received,” Wolf said.

In another change, the city will now have monthly community forums. A group will need to petition the council for the forum and apply online to do so.

“It’s a first-come, first-serve basis,” Kim said.

Hickenbottom said this measure should have come sooner, but she’s happy it’s happening now.

“I think it’s awesome of course that we’ll be able to have that forum, but it’s just about the fact that it took so long for this forum to even come into place,” she said. “It took a lot of struggle and a lot of asking over and over again.”

The group would have 30 minutes to an hour.

Hickenbottom does not agree with the time limit.

“I think that we see that public comment periods can go up to an hour during City Council meetings, especially if it’s something that’s really important … a half hour to an hour is not enough time for the real conversations to be had and the real questions to be asked,” she said.

Kim said he has already reached out to BLM about setting a day for their forum.

Kim said meeting agendas will list approximate starting times for any public hearings, the public comment period and if there is a community forum during that meeting.

He anticipates the business portion of the agenda finishing by 7 or 8 p.m.

“I’m sure the City Council members will want to stay and listen to what the public has to say,” Kim said..

There does not need to be a resolution to make such changes, Kim said.

“The mayor has the authority to set the way the meetings are,” he said. “I mean everybody has agreed with me, I’ve spoken to them, but we don’t need a resolution on it.”

